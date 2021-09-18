Johan Gomez scores first goal for German side FSC Zwickau

U.S. Under-20 men’s national team midfielder Johan Gomez has found regular playing time since joining German third-division side FSC Zwickau, and on Saturday he flashed the quality that made him a highly-regarded prospect out of the FC Dallas academy system.

Gomez scored his first goal in Europe on Saturday, a 25th-minute finish to help Zwickau defeat 1860 Munich, 2-0, for the team’s first victory of the season.

Gomez joined Zwickau in the summer after having spent a year with FC Porto B. The 20-year-old midfielder has played in eight of Zwickau’s nine matches this season, with Saturday’s goal marking his first in the German third division.

Gomez made his professional debut in 2019 with USL Championship side North Texas before signing with FC Porto B, where made 23 appearances during the 2020-2021 season.

Gomez is now at Zwickau, which is managed by American manager Joe Enochs.