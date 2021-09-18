Juventus-AC Milan headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and online

Juventus is staring at a potential all-time worst start to a season after managing just one point from its first three matches, and a familiar rival is in line to deliver the record-setting blow.
AC Milan visits Allianz Stadium in a clash of Italy’s biggest teams, and an AC Milan win would doom Juventus to its worst start in club history. Last week’s loss to Napoli left the Bianconeri limping out of the blocks, but a midweek Champions League romp over Malmo coupled with the return of the team’s top South American players should give Juve a good chance against a Milan side that will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
In England, Chelsea puts its undefeated record on the line against a Tottenham side that began the Premier League season with three straight wins before losing last week.
MLS action heats up on Saturday, with D.C. United and Atlanta United facing off in a match with plenty of playoff implications. Minnesota United takes on the LA Galaxy needing a result to climb back into the playoff race.
Here is a closer look at the Top 5 Matches to Watch this weekend, as well as a rundown of all of This Weekend’s Soccer on TV:
This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
1. Juventus vs. AC Milan. The biggest teams in Italy square off with Juventus in desperate need of a win in order to avoid a historically bad start to the season.
2. Tottenham vs. Chelsea. This London Derby features an undefeated Chelsea side against a Spurs side that has responded well under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.
3. West Ham vs. Manchester United. The stunning loss to Young Boys should have first-place Manchester United eager to rebound, but unbeaten West Ham won’t be a pushover.
4. Valencia vs. Real Madrid. Two of the teams in a three-way tie for first place in La Liga square off at the Mestalla, where
5. Toluca vs. Club America. The battle between first and second place in Liga MX should be a thriller, with Toluca potentially capitalizing on America’s midweek Concacaf Champions League commitment.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV
Saturday
English Premier League
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton vs Brentford
10 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Burnley vs Arsenal
10 a.m. – Peacock – Norwich City vs Watford
10 a.m. – Peacock – Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
10 a.m. – fuboTV – Manchester City vs Southampton
12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Everton
German Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mainz 05 vs Freiburg
9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bayern Munich vs Bochum
9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Köln vs RB Leipzig
Spanish La Liga
8 a.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe
10:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Atlético Madrid vs Athletic Club
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Elche vs Levante
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Deportivo Alavés vs Osasuna
Italian Serie A
9 a.m. – Paramount+ – Genoa vs Fiorentina
12 p.m. – Paramount+ – Inter Milan vs Bologna
2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Salernitana vs Atalanta
French Ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lens vs Lille
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs Bordeaux
Major League Soccer
3:30 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision – Atlanta United vs D.C. United
7 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs Nashville SC
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC
8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes
8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy
9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders
10 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision – Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas
Liga MX
6 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – León vs Juárez
8 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision- Toluca vs América
10 p.m. – fuboTV , Telemundo, UNIVERSO – Guadalajara vs Pachuca
10 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision – Mazatlán vs Pumas UNAM
Portuguese Primeira Liga
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Belenenses vs Gil Vicente
FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying
10 a.m. – Paramount+ – Germany vs Bulgaria
Argentine Primera División
12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Godoy Cruz vs Sarmiento
2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Vélez Sarsfield vs Aldosivi
5 p.m. – Paramount+ – Racing Club vs Talleres Córdoba
7:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Atlético Tucumán vs Boca Juniors
Belgian First Division
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting Charleroi vs Club Brugge
Brasileirão
4 p.m. – Paramount+ – Chapecoense vs Palmeiras
5:45 p.m. – Paramount+– Athletico-PR vs Juventude
6 p.m. – Paramount+ – Atlético Mineiro vs Sport Recife
8 p.m. – Paramount+ – Ceará vs Santos
8 p.m. – Paramount+ – Bahia vs RB Bragantino
Canadian Premier League
2 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – York United vs HFX Wanderers
4 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Valour vs Cavalry
Colombian Primera A
7:05 p.m. – fuboTV – Junior vs Atlético Nacional
9:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Millonarios vs Atlético Huila
Ecuadorian Primera A
6:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Delfin vs Aucas
9 p.m. – fuboTV – Nueve de Octubre vs Macará
English Championship
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hull City vs Sheffield United
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion
French Ligue 2
9 a.m. – fuboTV – Sochaux vs Paris
9 a.m. – fuboTV – Toulouse vs Grenoble Foot 38
German Bundesliga 2
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV
Dutch Eredivisie
10:30 a.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – Heerenveen vs Fortuna Sittard
12:45 p.m. – ESPN 2, fuboTV – Willem II vs Groningen
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs Cambuur
3 p.m. – ESPN 2 , fuboTV – Utrecht vs RKC Waalwijk
Peruvian Primera Division
4:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Binacional vs Sport Boys
Turkish Super Lig
9 a.m. – fuboTV – Kasımpaşa vs Trabzonspor
12 p.m. – fuboTV – Antalyaspor vs Beşiktaş
USL Championship
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Louisville City
7 p.m. – ESPN App – Loudoun United vs Hartford Athletic
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Miami FC vs Charleston Battery
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion vs OKC Energy
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Tulsa vs Austin Bold
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs Colorado Springs
9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs Real Monarchs
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oakland Roots vs LA Galaxy II
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs Orange County SC
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs San Antonio
USL League One
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chattanooga Red Wolves vs North Carolina
NCAA Men’s Soccer
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – American vs Holy Cross
12 p.m. – ESPN+– Tulsa vs South Florida
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vmi vs Wofford
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Green Bay vs Wright State
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milwaukee vs Robert Morris
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Davidson vs St. Bonaventure
4 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Merrimack vs Siena
4 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Binghamton vs Monmouth
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – St. Francis vs Brown
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bucknell vs Lafayette
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Georgia State vs Winthrop
6 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – UMass Lowell vs NJIT
6 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Vermont vs Stony Brook
6 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Loyola Chicago vs Evansville
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – SMU vs Temple
7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Colgate vs Army
7 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Bryant vs Marist
7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Furman vs Mercer
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fordham vs La Salle
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vcu vs Rhode Island
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lipscomb vs Bellarmine
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Radford vs Unc Greensboro
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – George Washington vs Duquesne
7 p.m. –ESPN+ – East Tennessee State vs Belmont
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Detroit Mercy vs Cleveland State
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Northern Kentucky vs Purdue Fort Wayne
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loyola vs Lehigh
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Navy vs Boston University
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Iupui vs Uic
8 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Bradley vs Drake
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – UCF vs Memphis
NCAA Women’s Soccer
1 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Iona vs Monmouth
1 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Fairfield vs Marist
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Longwood vs Winthrop
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Navy vs Bucknell
2 p.m. ESPN+ – Colgate vs Loyola
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lafayette vs Boston U.
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Army vs Lehigh
6 p.m. – ESPN App – Boston College vs Florida State
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Campbell vs High Point
7 p.m. – ESPN App – Syracuse vs Notre Dame
7 p.m. – ESPN App – NC State vs Virginia Tech
Sunday
English Premier League
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – West Ham United vs Manchester United
9 a.m. -Peacock- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
11:30 a.m. -Peacock- Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Spanish La Liga
8 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mallorca vs Villarreal
10:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Real Sociedad vs Sevilla
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Betis vs Espanyol
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Valencia vs Real Madrid
Italian Serie A
6:30 a.m. –Paramount+ – Empoli vs Sampdoria
9 a.m. – Paramount+ – Venezia vs Spezia
12 p.m. – Paramount+ – Lazio vs Cagliari
12 p.m. – Paramount+ – Hellas Verona vs Roma
2:45 p.m. – CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ , fuboTV – Juventus vs AC Milan
German Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen
11:30 a.m. – ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin
1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Major League Soccer
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – CF Montréal vs Chicago Fire
4 p.m. – ESPN, fuboTV , ESPN Deportes – Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City
7:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Portuguese Primeira Liga
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Porto vs Moreirense
3:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Estoril vs Sporting CP
French Ligue 1
7 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nice vs Monaco
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Reims vs Lorient
9 a.m. – fuboTV – Clermont vs Brest
9 a.m. – fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Nantes
9 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Troyes vs Montpellier
11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Rennes
2:45 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Olympique Lyonnais
Liga MX
8 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Querétaro
8:06 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Tigres UANL
10:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Santos Laguna vs Puebla
Argentine Primera División
12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Patronato vs Estudiantes
2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Colón vs Central Córdoba SdE
2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Platense vs Argentinos Juniors
5 p.m. – Paramount+ – Huracán vs Independiente
7:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – River Plate vs Arsenal
Belgian First Division A
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Sint-Truiden vs Genk
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Standard Liège vs Anderlecht
Brasileirão
10 a.m. – Paramount+ – Internacional vs Fortaleza
3 p.m. – Paramount+ – São Paulo vs Atlético Goianiense
5:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Corinthians vs América Mineiro
7:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Flamengo vs Grêmio
Canadian Premier League
5 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Pacific vs Atlético Ottawa
Colombian Primera A
5 p.m. – fuboTV – Deportes Tolima vs Deportivo Cali
Ecuadorian Primera A
8 p.m. – fuboTV – LDU Quito vs Emelec
Liga de Expansión MX
1 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – Atlante vs Celaya
Dutch Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – Go Ahead Eagles vs PEC Zwolle
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs Feyenoord
10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Heracles vs AZ
10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Vitesse vs Twente
Scottish Premiership
7 a.m. – CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – Dundee United vs Dundee
Spanish Segunda
12:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Eibar vs Sporting Gijón
Swedish Allsvenskan
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Norrköping vs Örebro
Turkish Super Lig
9 a.m. – fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Alanyaspor
12 p.m. – fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Fenerbahçe
USL Championship
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York RB II vs Memphis 901
6 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Diego Loyal vs Tacoma Defiance
USL League One
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Texas vs Union Omaha
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph vs Tucson
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fort Lauderdale vs Tormenta
NCAA Men’s Soccer
9 p.m. – fuboTV – UCLA vs California
NCAA Women’s Soccer
4 p.m. – fuboTV – USC vs Cal State Northridge
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Stanford vs Santa Clara
