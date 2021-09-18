Juventus-AC Milan headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and online

By Ives Galarcep | September 18, 2021 2:25 am ET

Juventus is staring at a potential all-time worst start to a season after managing just one point from its first three matches, and a familiar rival is in line to deliver the record-setting blow.

AC Milan visits Allianz Stadium in a clash of Italy’s biggest teams, and an AC Milan win would doom Juventus to its worst start in club history. Last week’s loss to Napoli left the Bianconeri limping out of the blocks, but a midweek Champions League romp over Malmo coupled with the return of the team’s top South American players should give Juve a good chance against a Milan side that will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In England, Chelsea puts its undefeated record on the line against a Tottenham side that began the Premier League season with three straight wins before losing last week.

MLS action heats up on Saturday, with D.C. United and Atlanta United facing off in a match with plenty of playoff implications. Minnesota United takes on the LA Galaxy needing a result to climb back into the playoff race.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trials of fuboTV , ESPN+ and Paramount+ for all your soccer streaming needs. Make sure you use these SBI-specific links to sign up today, and if you sign up for Paramount+ using our link you will receive a free one-month trial.

Here is a closer look at the Top 5 Matches to Watch this weekend, as well as a rundown of all of This Weekend’s Soccer on TV:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Juventus vs. AC Milan. The biggest teams in Italy square off with Juventus in desperate need of a win in order to avoid a historically bad start to the season.

2. Tottenham vs. Chelsea. This London Derby features an undefeated Chelsea side against a Spurs side that has responded well under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

3. West Ham vs. Manchester United. The stunning loss to Young Boys should have first-place Manchester United eager to rebound, but unbeaten West Ham won’t be a pushover.

4. Valencia vs. Real Madrid. Two of the teams in a three-way tie for first place in La Liga square off at the Mestalla, where

5. Toluca vs. Club America. The battle between first and second place in Liga MX should be a thriller, with Toluca potentially capitalizing on America’s midweek Concacaf Champions League commitment.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV

Saturday

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton vs Brentford

10 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Burnley vs Arsenal

10 a.m. – Peacock – Norwich City vs Watford

10 a.m. – Peacock – Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – fuboTV – Manchester City vs Southampton

12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Everton

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mainz 05 vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bayern Munich vs Bochum

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Köln vs RB Leipzig

Spanish La Liga

8 a.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe

10:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Atlético Madrid vs Athletic Club

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Elche vs Levante

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Deportivo Alavés vs Osasuna

Italian Serie A

9 a.m. – Paramount+ – Genoa vs Fiorentina

12 p.m. – Paramount+ – Inter Milan vs Bologna

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Salernitana vs Atalanta

French Ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lens vs Lille

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs Bordeaux

Major League Soccer

3:30 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision – Atlanta United vs D.C. United

7 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs Nashville SC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes

8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders

10 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision – Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas

Liga MX

6 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – León vs Juárez

8 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision- Toluca vs América

10 p.m. – fuboTV , Telemundo, UNIVERSO – Guadalajara vs Pachuca

10 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision – Mazatlán vs Pumas UNAM

Portuguese Primeira Liga

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Belenenses vs Gil Vicente

FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying

10 a.m. – Paramount+ – Germany vs Bulgaria

Argentine Primera División

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Godoy Cruz vs Sarmiento

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Vélez Sarsfield vs Aldosivi

5 p.m. – Paramount+ – Racing Club vs Talleres Córdoba

7:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Atlético Tucumán vs Boca Juniors

Belgian First Division

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting Charleroi vs Club Brugge

Brasileirão

4 p.m. – Paramount+ – Chapecoense vs Palmeiras

5:45 p.m. – Paramount+– Athletico-PR vs Juventude

6 p.m. – Paramount+ – Atlético Mineiro vs Sport Recife

8 p.m. – Paramount+ – Ceará vs Santos

8 p.m. – Paramount+ – Bahia vs RB Bragantino

Canadian Premier League

2 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – York United vs HFX Wanderers

4 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Valour vs Cavalry

Colombian Primera A

7:05 p.m. – fuboTV – Junior vs Atlético Nacional

9:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Millonarios vs Atlético Huila

Ecuadorian Primera A

6:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Delfin vs Aucas

9 p.m. – fuboTV – Nueve de Octubre vs Macará

English Championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hull City vs Sheffield United

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion

French Ligue 2

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Sochaux vs Paris

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Toulouse vs Grenoble Foot 38

German Bundesliga 2

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV

Dutch Eredivisie

10:30 a.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – Heerenveen vs Fortuna Sittard

12:45 p.m. – ESPN 2, fuboTV – Willem II vs Groningen

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs Cambuur

3 p.m. – ESPN 2 , fuboTV – Utrecht vs RKC Waalwijk

Peruvian Primera Division

4:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Binacional vs Sport Boys

Turkish Super Lig

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Kasımpaşa vs Trabzonspor

12 p.m. – fuboTV – Antalyaspor vs Beşiktaş

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Louisville City

7 p.m. – ESPN App – Loudoun United vs Hartford Athletic

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Miami FC vs Charleston Battery

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion vs OKC Energy

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Tulsa vs Austin Bold

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs Colorado Springs

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs Real Monarchs

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oakland Roots vs LA Galaxy II

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs Orange County SC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs San Antonio

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chattanooga Red Wolves vs North Carolina

NCAA Men’s Soccer

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – American vs Holy Cross

12 p.m. – ESPN+– Tulsa vs South Florida

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vmi vs Wofford

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Green Bay vs Wright State

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milwaukee vs Robert Morris

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Davidson vs St. Bonaventure

4 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Merrimack vs Siena

4 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Binghamton vs Monmouth

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – St. Francis vs Brown

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bucknell vs Lafayette

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Georgia State vs Winthrop

6 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – UMass Lowell vs NJIT

6 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Vermont vs Stony Brook

6 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Loyola Chicago vs Evansville

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – SMU vs Temple

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Colgate vs Army

7 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Bryant vs Marist

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Furman vs Mercer

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fordham vs La Salle

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vcu vs Rhode Island

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lipscomb vs Bellarmine

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Radford vs Unc Greensboro

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – George Washington vs Duquesne

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – East Tennessee State vs Belmont

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Detroit Mercy vs Cleveland State

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Northern Kentucky vs Purdue Fort Wayne

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loyola vs Lehigh

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Navy vs Boston University

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Iupui vs Uic

8 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Bradley vs Drake

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – UCF vs Memphis

NCAA Women’s Soccer

1 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Iona vs Monmouth

1 p.m. – fuboTV , ESPN3 – Fairfield vs Marist

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Longwood vs Winthrop

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Navy vs Bucknell

2 p.m. ESPN+ – Colgate vs Loyola

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lafayette vs Boston U.

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Army vs Lehigh

6 p.m. – ESPN App – Boston College vs Florida State

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Campbell vs High Point

7 p.m. – ESPN App – Syracuse vs Notre Dame

7 p.m. – ESPN App – NC State vs Virginia Tech

Sunday

English Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – West Ham United vs Manchester United

9 a.m. -Peacock- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City

11:30 a.m. -Peacock- Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Spanish La Liga

8 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mallorca vs Villarreal

10:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Real Sociedad vs Sevilla

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Betis vs Espanyol

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Valencia vs Real Madrid

Italian Serie A

6:30 a.m. –Paramount+ – Empoli vs Sampdoria

9 a.m. – Paramount+ – Venezia vs Spezia

12 p.m. – Paramount+ – Lazio vs Cagliari

12 p.m. – Paramount+ – Hellas Verona vs Roma

2:45 p.m. – CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ , fuboTV – Juventus vs AC Milan

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen

11:30 a.m. – ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Major League Soccer

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – CF Montréal vs Chicago Fire

4 p.m. – ESPN, fuboTV , ESPN Deportes – Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City

7:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Portuguese Primeira Liga

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Porto vs Moreirense

3:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Estoril vs Sporting CP

French Ligue 1

7 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nice vs Monaco

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Reims vs Lorient

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Clermont vs Brest

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Nantes

9 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Troyes vs Montpellier

11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Rennes

2:45 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Olympique Lyonnais

Liga MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Querétaro

8:06 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Tigres UANL

10:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Santos Laguna vs Puebla

Argentine Primera División

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Patronato vs Estudiantes

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Colón vs Central Córdoba SdE

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Platense vs Argentinos Juniors

5 p.m. – Paramount+ – Huracán vs Independiente

7:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – River Plate vs Arsenal

Belgian First Division A

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Sint-Truiden vs Genk

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Standard Liège vs Anderlecht

Brasileirão

10 a.m. – Paramount+ – Internacional vs Fortaleza

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – São Paulo vs Atlético Goianiense

5:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Corinthians vs América Mineiro

7:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Flamengo vs Grêmio

Canadian Premier League

5 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Pacific vs Atlético Ottawa

Colombian Primera A

5 p.m. – fuboTV – Deportes Tolima vs Deportivo Cali

Ecuadorian Primera A

8 p.m. – fuboTV – LDU Quito vs Emelec

Liga de Expansión MX

1 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – Atlante vs Celaya

Dutch Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – Go Ahead Eagles vs PEC Zwolle

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs Feyenoord

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Heracles vs AZ

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Vitesse vs Twente

Scottish Premiership

7 a.m. – CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – Dundee United vs Dundee

Spanish Segunda

12:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Eibar vs Sporting Gijón

Swedish Allsvenskan

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Norrköping vs Örebro

Turkish Super Lig

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Alanyaspor

12 p.m. – fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Fenerbahçe

USL Championship

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York RB II vs Memphis 901

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Diego Loyal vs Tacoma Defiance

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Texas vs Union Omaha

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph vs Tucson

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fort Lauderdale vs Tormenta

NCAA Men’s Soccer

9 p.m. – fuboTV – UCLA vs California

NCAA Women’s Soccer

4 p.m. – fuboTV – USC vs Cal State Northridge

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Stanford vs Santa Clara