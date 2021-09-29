The U.S. men’s national team will have one of its biggest names back for the October Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, but will also be missing its two best attacking players for the upcoming matches against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica.
Weston McKennie headlines the roster for the upcoming USMNT qualifiers, Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna have been ruled out of the upcoming USMNT qualifiers after neither recovered from injuries sustained during the team’s September qualifiers.
Gregg Berhalter has called in a 27-player squad for the October qualifiers, a group that features the return of veterans Gyasi Zardes and Paul Arriola from injury.
McKennie is back with the team after being suspended from the squad in September after violating team rules, which caused him to miss the team’s draw with Canada and win in Honduras.
Concacaf Gold Cup standouts Gianluca Busio, Matthew Hoppe and Shaq Moore have made their way back to the team after they all missed out on the September qualifiers.
Among the notable omissions are strikers Jordan Pefok and Josh Sargent. The duo both started qualifiers in September, and both have been playing regularly for their club teams in the weeks since, but Ricardo Pepi’s emergence, Zardes’ return and Matthew Hoppe’s ability to play striker gave Berhalter some other options to turn to.
The USMNT will convene in Austin, Texas next week ahead of the October 7 qualifier against Jamaica at Q2 Stadium.
Here is the USMNT roster for the October Concacaf World Cup qualifiers:
USMNT roster for October’s World Cup qualifiers
GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)
DEFENDERS: George Bello (Atlanta United), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Shaq Moore (Tenerife), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray)
MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)
FORWARDS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Matthew Hoppe (Mallorca), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Tim Weah (Lille), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)
Hope Weston doesn’t hurt himself proving himself worthy, but I’m looking forward to watching his response with some amazing efforts that he’s not only capable of but has delivered for the uniform before. Don’t care what league or team anyone plays for, do it in THIS uniform, like Weston has when not getting himself sent home. Love his game and looking forward to his expression this window…along with all of them of course, including GB
Brooks out today for Wolfsburg v Sevilla. I wonder if that means he’ll be a late scratch from the roster.
Didn’t he get red-carded…
two yellows = red, now that i look, yes.
who knows what the deal is, could just be a healthy scratch. but if he’s unwell and it didn’t manifest today, i think you’re not keeping up with your players well if someone is out hurt same day you publish your roster list. i always thought the idea on waiting til the weekdays was to reflect the weekend’s destruction derby. would be two straight windows we have announced someone with an injury. that to me is communication. and if he’s out there better be a new 27th man if he learned from his attrition failures last time.
What this roster boils down to for me is pretty strait forward:
1- where are our goals coming from?
2- midfield is super solid and should be fun to watch.
3- GB clearly has not learned his lesson from last month. Scally can play on both sides effectively where Moore can’t. Arriola over KDF is just wrong especially considering he is coming off an acl and playing like crap.
4- Horvath saved our asses this summer so we left him at his club with an aging nobody to replace him? No logic to it other than club issues.
And I think what bothers me the mos is that we have a lightning quick Regge boys and we still brought in team….
Boy, this selection annoys me even more than Berhalter’s last couple. First, why limit the roster size again? No Pefok is just insane. The guy has been scoring not only in league, but in Champions League. Bello was clearly over matched last time he played for the Nats. Although he looked good recently for Atlanta, it’s his performance in qualifying that’s more important. Bring in Scally or even Wingo instead. Also, Shaq Moore doesn’t belong because he hasn’t been playing for his club team, which is second division. With an enlarged roster I’d also bring in CCV, Miazga or both. They have been playing at a higher level than Ream. Once again I will be a voice in the wilderness asking for Green. Put him in there instead of Arriola or Roldan. Personally I think player selection is more important than formation and I’d give Berhalter an overall grade of maybe C+ when it comes to this all important role. We have so many good players now it’s painful to see a lot of that misused or ignored.
It is a straight F solely on not bringing 30 players. Could’ve brought Horvath and. Could’ve brought Pefok and… Could’ve brought scally and… etc.
my thing is give yourself some tactical variety. too many people he calls are basically the same type MLS hustle player. it has its value. it may even reflect his idea what the mids should be. but as discussed below i thought couva should have been a lesson in the dress roster has to have some tactical variety on the bench and not just be 23 guys for 1 strategy. you’d think honduras and how we used different people and played a different way would have sold this lesson as well.
This roster is one injury away from playing Adams at RB again. Why create a scenario in which we end up calling in Jackson Yueill or similar when you could include an extra back to begin with. If I were Pefok I’d have to wonder what I have to do…the guy is in form, playing and scoring. Nevermind how he stacks up with the other options, there are open roster spots for crying out loud.
This seems like a more versatile roster than last one, so I’m not as worried about the numbers as others. More players that can fill different roles. I don’t disagree with who was brought in, but do have to wonder if we could have added Pefok as #28, I mean the guy did just score a CL winner for an underdog team, he has to be full of confidence right now…
– I like Sargent’s game, but Sargent is positioned here as a striker, and he has not been producing for Norwich. On the outside, players like Weah and Hoppe right now are better at the wings than Sargent.
—
– Arriola, despite the slight of playing in MLS, has a motor, and can play an effective two-way game. That is what is needed against some CONCAFAF opponents. Expect him positioned for Panama.
—
– Pefok’s strength is finishing, and weaknesses appears to be a lack of hold-up play and inability to create his own chances. A similar player to Pefok is Zardes, who is a bit stronger than Pefok in those two areas. Plus, he can play outside, although he is likely sharing striker with Pepi.
—
– Luca de la Torre is the most likely the replacement for Reyna. Not a scorer, but can definitely create chances, and is impressing at Heracles. Looking forward to seeing either Musah and de la Torre getting a run this cycle. If not, blend in with the team.
—
– Musah is likely a 2nd half sub, as he has not quite regained full match fitness at Valencia. But like de la Torre, can disrupt a tired defense.
—
– All can agree Busio has earned the callup. His major weakness right now, like de la Torre, is body strength. He may not see the field, and a good opportunity to blend him with the team.
—
– Like Scally’s progress, but he will get his chance. Jamaica’s game is speed (think Yedlin, A. Robinson), and Panama City is not the place to break in an 18 year old first-time callup.
—
– The center defense is as strong as I can recall on any NAT roster. A strong player like Zimmerman didn’t make the cut.
Per Scally: Why bring in Yedlin and Moore to back Dest up? Why not call in Scally over Moore (who isn’t playing… despite having a solid GC)? Scally may get bit minutes, but he’s able to get integrated into the system and start developing chemistry with the rest of the team?
Personally I think Scally should have been included over Moore and likely offer 2nd option over both Yedlin and Bello. Yedlin has the experience, but Scally is excelling in B1 week in week out at both LB and RB.
Just my take, and I know he’ll get his chance. But no time like the present to work sh*t out… 😀
Why not bring them all?
Not sure about that … Is Ream>Zimmerman? My eyeballs so “NO!”
Hold up: does anyone not see the political influence MlS has on the USMNT? There’s a lot of stats and nonsense here to justify their inclusion but the end result are players that are simply not as good as the guys in Europe. Field team of all players from Europe and play a hypothetically against this team and see who wins every time. Where’s Sabbi? Of course Pefok, even Harkes and Konrad. This is embarassing
Harkes ain’t good enough … but Pefok and Konrad … AND GREEN! Come on man! This is insane :-O
delaTorre is a goofy pick. he has been a fashionable pick dating back to sarachan and i don’t see it. he only looked good in the jamaica laugher. and as usual his club stats are nothing to write home about — playing mid in no-defense holland where jozy scored 30 or whatever. green would be better, some of the guys in the championship. if you’re gonna take a flyer it’s odd to favor the no production guy from the fast break league over the production people from harder leagues where the other teams play defense. i also am somewhat concerned from a broader roster structure standpoint that with adams an injury risk and musah potentially “double booked” like aaronson was last time, as also a wide sub — we didn’t call many wings — that we really could have used some more dangerous AM selections. i see some roster redundancy for adams but then really not enough mid offense. it kind of feels like gold cup bus-parking choices. which is all well and good but a smart coach gives himself some tactical variety to work with and not everyone is of a “type.” arena used to make this mistake, like the whole roster would be to execute a couva strategy. TnT then gets up 2 goals and you have basically dempsey left to respond. everyone else is there as though it was going to be a 0-0 stalemate that no longer exists. poor coaching. you need some dudes rostered like you might have to chase a game.
27 men and 10 of them are backs again says GB still isn’t learning his lesson.
Among other things, if you’re rostering Adams, why not 28-30. I am pro taking the risk if he told you he felt fine and it was a precaution. But the smart coach here would quietly pad the roster with more players in case Adams is wrong about himself. You trust your player, but only “kind of.” I thought we already had this issue first window, and, again, it’s like, dude, do you learn.
What the Pefok?
I get dropping Sargent but Pefok is on form for both country and club. And for Zardes? Also, while some rotation might make sense over time — but from a position of strength — I don’t think missing your wings is also the time to leave one of your best 9s off as well. And while we are midpack and not sitting on a cushion. Just odd. People get on my case for criticizing but he’s a strange coach and “cute” is earned.
You really seem to like yourself a lot. Imperative? People get on your case? Ok, are u a coach?
surprised about Pefok exclusion.. any injury? or just Zardes and Hoppe are favored over an in form Pefok?
Surprises for me:
– No Horvath
– Moore is in despite losing his spot at Tenerife
– No Pefok is the biggest shocker
– I didn’t realize that Sargent was injured. He played 90 on the weekend. Maybe he is just left out due to not scoring?
– Maybe even a bigger shocker is no Scally. Maybe he doesn’t play, but should be in camp. Just 4 fullbacks:
-Dest is always a question mark with his play for USA
– Bello is still young and raw
– Moore not playing in Spain
– Robinson should be ok, but he is unlikely to play 3 games at a good level
I am really surprised Pefk isn’t there. Ives, any ideas why not?
I like Arriola, but don’t see him as national team material much anymore. I was at the Qatar game, and he looked so out of sync, especially with his touch. At the same time, hope he’ll improve, but just can’t see him as a viable option anymore.
I’m not crazy about him either. I can deal with ONE of either him or Roldan but choose, and right now I think Roldan’s the better of the two hustle/effort/not-a-ton-of-skill guys. At his best when he’s playing well Arriola can be relentless and a nagging, high-effort player who just clings to you like a lamprey and gets results by running himself into the ground but he can do that for maybe ONE game, over a stretch of games in a row he seems to wear down and vanish and you’re back to that too-small guy without a ton of skill again. It’s why he didn’t make it in even the Championship.
Konrad brings something extra. Maybe not in CONCACAF but I’d still strongly prefer Konrad on the plane at the World Cup over Arriola, and it wouldn’t be close.
Arriola is a goofy “experience” pick. I can think of better wings than him. Some of the names he’s picking at mid and forward suggest he may tilt towards a GC-style team defense concept with forwards picked almost as much to chase as score. He then needs to realize that held up because he also picked defenders capable of defending so the whole package worked. It makes no sense to have Arriola and Roldan chasing around only to get to Dest and Brooks if you work past them. You kind of need the Gold Cup type backs to execute the 1-0 strategy. I don’t think he quite “gets it.”
Was really hoping to see Scally. Probably my big regret. And Arriola/Roldan over Konrad de la Fuente? Meh. Hopefully not forever.
Still excited to see Luca del la Torre. I think he adds something as that connecting 10 and potentially unlocks the middle of the park for us. Clearly Gregg got tired of watching in envy as the likes of Mexico, Spain, and Argentina zipped balls around in shoebox spaces in the attacking third and decided he wanted some of that. I myself do as well. Musah’s another guy who could potentially add some of that quality in the middle as well though I do wonder if ultimately he’s our starting right wing, especially if Reyna ultimately moves inside to that 10 spot as well. I wonder if our attack in the middle and combo play is much better this window, especially with the likes of Pepi and Hoppe now up top…and based on the guys called up you have to think Hoppe’s likely at least getting a look at CF since Pepi, Hoppe, and Zardes are really the only three that can play CF and you need at least three. (Personally I think Pepi and Hoppe are far and away our best CF’s and it’s not close, and I myself might take Zardes over Pefok just because he can also play right wing and he’ll rip his own guts out to win even if his feet do look like wooden paddles sometimes.)
I, like EVERYONE, have my own opinion. While that doesn’t matter, I do want to share it. Scally is playing for a good Bundesliga club week in, week out. Surely, SURELY, there could be a fifth fullback. I am generally fine with the midfield options. Hoppe is a headscratcher for me. He has two appearances so far for Mallorca, only starting once. He has only ever played on the wings as far as we know during the Gold Cup. Pefok is also scoring. So why is Hoppe here and not Pefok? Just for the wing option where he doesn’t play? Konrad could do that even if his form has dipped for, oh, two weeks.
Hoppe’s by far the better CF over Pefok, IMHO. He’s vastly better with the ball at his feet, he’s almost as good in the air, he’s a more relentless runner and has more than a little Clint Dempsey in him as far as swagger.
Pefok has grown on me a bit and you can see him be useful as a guy who can overcome teams that play all eleven guys when you absolutely, positively need a header smashed in and he is the best in the air of any of our strikers. (The problem is, Pepi and Hoppe are also pretty durn good in the air, and they’re vastly more skilled and technical players and their movement is vastly better, which kind of limits the need for such a specialist.)
When it comes to grit, work rate, and sheer will, he’s also not a Gyasi Zardes, who is basically the Energizer Bunny and will still be running at you in minute 90 and is one of the most rugged strikers I’ve ever seen; the dude can take some abuse. Which is a more than passing consideration in CONCACAF, where the ability to play through pain after you’ve been kicked repeatedly is honestly more important than raw skill on the ball.
“(The problem is, Pepi and Hoppe are also pretty durn good in the air, and they’re vastly more skilled and technical players and their movement is vastly better, which kind of limits the need for such a specialist.)”
You’re exaggerating their “superiority”. They are prettier stylistically.
The movement part is debatable. Pefok is a different player from the other two, not worse. He moves and gets into positions as much as he needs to score. He’s very “long” and a more directly physical pain in the ass for CB’s than the other two.
All this talk about Hoppe being “able to play striker” is such a joke.
He’s a pro because he can play striker. That’s where he made his name at Schalke.
He’s among the most clinical finishers in the entire pool.
I agree that Moore instead of Scally seems like a puzzling choice. I’m hoping there were some behind the scenes factors in play that we aren’t privy to.
Otherwise, no real issues. Our midfield will be strong, however we’re set up. I’m looking forward to seeing Weah back in action. I think this is the year he finally breaks through for club and country; it’s got to be.
Possibly the most important “move” on this roster is the omission of Sargent. Not scoring for Club or Country is not USMNT worthy anymore!
Agreed.
Odd not to see an RB starting for a Bundesliga team on the roster, yet an RB short of the playing time for a 2nd division team in Spain on it… is Scally thinking of filing a switch to Mexico???
Also, Arriola? Cmon. I’m not a fan of Zardes at all, but at least he played well when given a shot at the GC. Arriola? Not so much. Pefok should be there, but if for some reason a wing is needed, I’d rather have KDF or Gioachinni
“Odd not to see an RB starting for a Bundesliga team on the roster, yet an RB short of the playing time for a 2nd division team in Spain on it… is Scally thinking of filing a switch to Mexico???”
Scally has like 4 MLS first team games and 6-7 Bundesliga starts, He got the BMG starts because the starters were hurt. Good for him playing well so far, but everyone might want to wait a minute to see how he progresses.
This is a kid who is not an experienced MLS or Bundesliga professional let alone an experienced international.
With everyone crying about the extreme lack of WC qualifying experience and these kids not knowing what it going on, Scally is the answer?
Not when you have Dest,Yedlin, Antonee and Moore around as well as Bello.
Still would like to at least see Scally in camp. Why not carry 28 instead of 27 and start working him into the mix? I’d definitely want a look. The quality definitely appears to be there.
Odd. For true.
Quozzel, Why not 28? Why not 30? you could add Scally and Pefok and so what? Maybe it is a club issue? but find 2 other guys. jeez.
I like the roster. It’s amazing to think the US is missing its two best players and still has lots of firepower to be excited about. Looking forward to seeing in form Weah, Musah and Hoppe.
Excited about the midfield. There should be ample opportunity for rotation in this window. As Ives replied – most of the forwards have lots of experience on the wings. A little surprised Pefok was left off and its only 27 though. Overall roster looks good even without Puli and Gio. Scally is on my wishlist.
…..and why only 27 players? This has been a constant theme w GB. Watch an injury or two switch players out of their best spots and throw the team off balance. It’s maddening and quite indefensible IMO. Just balance the roster from the beginning and call enough players to cover spots. In this regard GB has a major issue. Just indefensible IMO.
“…..and why only 27 players? ”
If this manager had for example 29-30 players that would be 2-3 more players he would have to pay attention to and coach.
Maybe his attention span can’t handle that much work.
Maybe one or two players more.
Scally should been there instead Moore, and Yedellin slowed and clumsy last games.
People can bag on LLetget, Roldan and Arriola all they want, but these are the type of fighters needed in qualifying.
The players that failed qualified?
“but these are the type of fighters needed in qualifying.”
What makes you say that?
You don’t think there are USMNT players, glue guys, who can work just as hard and also have more skill and talent? Hard work is the only redeeming feature of Lletget and Paul while Roldan has a bit more skill.
Their “indispensability” is a myth.
Frankie Hejduk, the USMNT’s best all time “glue guy”, worked his socks off and would do anything to win and died for the shirt but the difference between him and those three was he knew how to inspire the team, how to lead. He came on with his hair on fire and raised everybody’s metabolic rate.
Lletget gets in there does a lot of running around, wastes dead balls, makes a lot of sideways and back passes, scores the occasional garbage goal in blowouts and just generally runs around a lot to no discernable effect. He played well and made a difference vs. Honduras but that was an outlier, the best of his 32 mostly anonymous ones. And he sweats a lot.
If he is the US’ difference maker then they aren’t qualifying.
Ariolla is even less effective and is better at killing USMNT attacks.
Roldan is better than the other two.
agree with much of what you saying up and down this thread, but not here. Lletget and Roldan got it done all summer too, and the fruits of all that came out on the road in Honduras 2nd half in a must have situation, while others given that chance failed. whatever the league is that they play in, they’ve earned the respect they get from GB. Lletget is actually a skilled player too, not just running around, so we disagree on his rating too. I don’t think he’s a saviour but he’s not what you just dished out on him either
beachbum re Lletget.
I didn’t talk about his worst characteristic. He lacks creativity. He doesn’t se things in time.
In English that means when he gets the ball he doesn’t know what to do with it.
If he has Pulisic and Reyna around his instincts are not developed enough to take advantage of their movement so the opportunity is lost, the window is lost and he winds up making the sideways or backwards pass.
He’s a big reason the USMNT offense is so slow and awkward. He kills creative ball movement. And he should never take a set piece kick again.
Roldan is a different story but one reason for that is that he does not see the ball as much as Lletget usually does so his flaws are not as obvious.
The way I look at it is that I can’t see what the team would be missing if Lletget did not play.
Most of the roster additions/subtractions make sense to me except on the wing. This roster seems short of natural wing players. Perhaps this signals more of the 3 man back line with Pulisic and Reyna out?
Weah, Arriola, Aaronson and Hoppe can all handle wing duties, as can Zardes if needed. Musah also has experience playing wide, though he hasn’t played there for the USMNT.
Wouldn’t take that as a sign of more 3CB system, though we could definitely see it in October.
I didn’t watch as much of the Gold Cup as I wanted, which is to say, I don’t see Hoppe as a sufficient option to play on the wing. He obviously will; but, with his playing time at club level being what (and where) it is, it makes more sense to me to bring in Aaronson, Arriola, Weah, sure, and then Konrad and Pefok. Is this wrong?
Only one of those players is a natural winger and he’s also the worst player of the group. maybe just the state of our player pool but I’d like to see at least 1 more guy whose best position is on the wing
Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 8/0): you may want to check your stats there, I count 39 appearances with 8 goals.
Those are U.S. Soccer’s stats included in the release (which were clearly wrong for Arriola). We normally delete those from the roster when we post it.