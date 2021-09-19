MLS Rewind: Atlanta United beats D.C. United, Loons trounce Galaxy, and more

Atlanta United was struggling to mount a push above the playoff line not too long ago, but the Five Stripes have mounted a surge that now has them eyeing not just a playoff place, but a potential top-for spot in the Eastern Conference postseason race.

Ezequiel Barco’s goal and assist helped lead Atlanta United to a third straight win, and seventh win in eight matches after Saturday’s 3-2 victory over D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The win helped Atlanta United jump past D.C. United in the East standings, into fifth place, two points behind fourth-place Orlando City.

Barco continued his outstanding run of form with a stunning free kick finish to open the scoring, along with an assist to set up

🔄 Barco on repeat. 🔄 pic.twitter.com/nWAx6fcAac — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 18, 2021

In the Western Conference, Real Salt Lake earned a sorely-needed win to jump from just above the playoff line to fifth place, beating the Seattle Sounders in a 1-0 result that marked what was just Seattle’s second road loss of the season.

Damir Kreilach headed home an Aaron Herrera cross for the lone goal in RSL’s second straight win, which helped RSL jump past the Portland Timbers, and within two points of the LA Galaxy for fourth place in the West.

The moves, the dime, the header! 💯 Aaron Herrera (9 assists) sets up Damir Kreilach for his 10th goal and the #RSL lead. pic.twitter.com/qctWuEkhbv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 19, 2021

Minnesota United also earned a vital win, shaking off a stretch of six matches with just one win by routing the LA Galaxy, 3-0, at Allianz Field. Emmanuel Reynoso belted a pair of long-range strikes with his deadly left foot to set the tone for a comfortable night for the Loons.

Reynoso curls it in early to put #MNUFC up 1-0 in the 4th minute! pic.twitter.com/4tjUEk26DE — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 19, 2021

The night’s lone derby took place in Houston, where the Dynamo made it two wins in a row with a 3-2 victory over FC Dallas. The Dynamo scored just five minutes into the match, and built up a 3-0 lead before a pair of late consolation goals made the final score a flattering one for an FC Dallas side that was second-best most of the night.

Dynamo wasting NO time in this one. Griffin Dorsey cleans up on the back post. 1-0. pic.twitter.com/eDe86zIrS9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 19, 2021

Here is a rundown of Saturday’s MLS scores:

Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2

(Ezequiel Barco 18′, Josef Martinez 64′, George Bello 87′) (Felipe 75′, Edison Flores 90+4′)

Revolution 1, Crew 1

(Adam Buksa 62′) (Gyasi Zardes 58′)

FC Cincinnati 1, NYCFC 2

(Brenner 41′) (Keaton Parks 37′, Valentin Castellanos 60′)

Toronto FC 2, Nashville SC 1

(Jacob Shaffelburg 18′, Omar Gonzalez 79′) (C.J. Sapong 74′)

Austin FC 3, Earthquakes 4

(Sebastian Driussi 6′, Jon Gallagher 35′, Alex Ring 45′) (Miguel Lopez 17′, Cristian Espinoza 49′, Chofis Lopez 58′, 63′)

Minnesota United 3, Galaxy 0

(Emmanuel Reynoso, 4′, 20′, Ethan Finlay 66′)

Dynamo 3, FC Dallas 2

(Griffin Dorsey 5′, Fafa Picault 20′, Darwin Quintero 59′) (Jander Obrian 86′, 90+4′)

Real Salt Lake 1, Sounders 0

(Damir Kreilach 48′)

Friday

Inter Miami 0, Red Bulls 4

(Patryk Klimala 18′, Omir Fernandez 31′, Fabio 65′, 89′)