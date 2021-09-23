The New England Revolution became the first team in Major League Soccer to clinch a playoff berth, moving a step closer to a Supporters’ Shield that is starting to feel inevitable.
Carles Gil’s 91st-minute winner secured a 3-2 win for the Revs over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night at Soldier Field, a result that secured a postseason berth for Bruce Arena’s side, and moved New England 13 points clear of the pack in the Supporters’ Shield race.
Stoppage time magic!#NERevs // #CHIvNE 2-3 pic.twitter.com/ctXrZitJQa
— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 23, 2021
The latest installment of the New York Derby ended in dramatic fashion at Red Bull Arena, with Patryk Klimala converting a penalty kick in the 12th minute of second-half stoppage time to help the New York Red Bulls earn a 1-1 draw against New York City FC.
NYCFC appeared to be on its way to a derby victory when referee Ismail Elfath went to VAR to review a potential penalty decision and ruled that NYCFC defender Maxime Chanot committed a handball offence in the penalty area. Klimala made no mistake, putting the penalty away to earn the Red Bulls a point ahead of the the next New York Derby, on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
Patryk Klimala from the spot in the final moments!
We're all tied up! #RBNYvNYC pic.twitter.com/pvdw5F5Wwr
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 23, 2021
Wednesday’s first MLS match provided the most goal, with all but one of them scored by Nashville SC, which rolled to a 5-1 victory over Inter Miami at DVR Pink Stadium.
Hany Mukhtar continued his outstanding season with a pair of goals in the rout, with the victory helping Nashville SC open up a five-point lead on NYCFC for second place in the East. As for Inter Miami, the Herons have seen their recent hot streak disappear after a pair of lopsided losses in the past week by a combined score of 9-1.
Inter Miami now sits three points behind the Philadelphia Union for seventh place and the final playoff spot in the East, with the Union having played one fewer match.
