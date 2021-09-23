The New England Revolution became the first team in Major League Soccer to clinch a playoff berth, moving a step closer to a Supporters’ Shield that is starting to feel inevitable.

Carles Gil’s 91st-minute winner secured a 3-2 win for the Revs over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night at Soldier Field, a result that secured a postseason berth for Bruce Arena’s side, and moved New England 13 points clear of the pack in the Supporters’ Shield race.

The latest installment of the New York Derby ended in dramatic fashion at Red Bull Arena, with Patryk Klimala converting a penalty kick in the 12th minute of second-half stoppage time to help the New York Red Bulls earn a 1-1 draw against New York City FC.

NYCFC appeared to be on its way to a derby victory when referee Ismail Elfath went to VAR to review a potential penalty decision and ruled that NYCFC defender Maxime Chanot committed a handball offence in the penalty area. Klimala made no mistake, putting the penalty away to earn the Red Bulls a point ahead of the the next New York Derby, on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Patryk Klimala from the spot in the final moments! We're all tied up! #RBNYvNYC pic.twitter.com/pvdw5F5Wwr — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 23, 2021

Wednesday’s first MLS match provided the most goal, with all but one of them scored by Nashville SC, which rolled to a 5-1 victory over Inter Miami at DVR Pink Stadium.

Hany Mukhtar continued his outstanding season with a pair of goals in the rout, with the victory helping Nashville SC open up a five-point lead on NYCFC for second place in the East. As for Inter Miami, the Herons have seen their recent hot streak disappear after a pair of lopsided losses in the past week by a combined score of 9-1.

Inter Miami now sits three points behind the Philadelphia Union for seventh place and the final playoff spot in the East, with the Union having played one fewer match.