MLS Rewind: Revs top NYCFC, Pepi scores again for FC Dallas, and more

The New England Revolution didn’t have to wait long to avenge the loss to New York City FC in August that snapped their nine-match unbeaten run, handing NYCFC a loss to solidify their hold on the top spot in the MLS Supporters’ Shield standings.
Tajon Buchanan’s stunning winner helped give the Revs a 2-1 win over NYCFC at Gillette Stadium, helping Bruce Arena’s side maintain their 10-point lead on the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Supporters’ Shield race.
Filthy, filthy, filthy.
Gil finds Buchanan for the lead! 👌 pic.twitter.com/GId61ass2j
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 12, 2021
In South Florida, it was Gonzalo Higuain delivering more magic for Inter Miami, which continued its recent surge, defeating the Columbus Crew, 1-0. Higuain pounced on a poorly-timed Josh Williams back-pass and scored to give the Herons their fourth win in five matches.
Pipita Higuaín catches the defense sleepin' 😴 pic.twitter.com/EYxvQ6byyt
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 12, 2021
Ricardo Pepi continued his red-hot run of form, following up his standout performance for the U.S. men’s national team in Wednesday’s win by scoring his latest goal for FC Dallas. Unfortunately, FC Dallas wasn’t able to take all three points at home.
He just can't stop scoring, y'all. 🚂@Ricardo_Pepi9 scores his 12th of the season! pic.twitter.com/YujKNi4861
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 12, 2021
Here is a rundown of Saturday’s MLS scores:
Rapids 1, Galaxy 1
(Michael Barrios 66′) – (Samuel Grandsir 80′)
Sounders 1, Minnesota United 0
(Joao Paulo 22′)
Revolution 2, NYCFC 1
(Ema Boateng 21′, Tajon Buchanan 65′) – (Santiago Rodriguez 11′)
Red Bulls 1, D.C. United 1
(Dru Yearwood 5′) – (Ola Kamara 44′)
FC Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0
(Brenner 39′, Haris Medunjanin 58′)
Inter Miami 1, Crew 0
(Gonzalo Higuain 16′)
CF Montreal 0, Nashville SC 1
(Walker Zimmerman 66′)
FC Dallas 1, Earthquakes 1
(Ricardo Pepi 50′) – (Oswaldo Alanis Own 6′)
Dynamo 3, Austin FC 0
(Griffin Dorsey 1′, Fafa Picault 24′, 64′)
Sporting Kansas City 2, Fire 0
(Jose Mauri 4′, Johnny Russell 6′)
FRIDAY
Atlanta United 3, Orlando City 0
(George Campbell 25′, Daryl Dike Own Goal 38′, Ezequiel Barco 72′)
Whitecaps 0, Timbers 1
(Ranko Veselinovic 66′)
I said it last week when we needed a replacement for Wes. Ferreira would be a great #10 with Wes and Tyler in support. He’s good at finding the open space to get on the ball, good enough in the press and kind create chances for his forwards. If we want to disorganize defenses with the ball we should call guys who disorganize defenses with the ball. Also Pomykal is definitely earning another look, and I’d be shocked if Che isn’t in Munich in January.
Forgive me for the “stereotypes” but I’m a guy who coached a TON of Latin kids – both with school teams when I was coaching at-risk Title 1 kids and Academy club teams – and my eyes were definitely opened to the cultural differences in the way Latin players played the game and the way white/black kids from the more traditional “American” sports culture play the game. The Latin influence is about vision, feel, creativity…Latino soccer usually starts with brothers and uncles and nephews all knocking it around in the backyard at family gatherings and out in the street…the Latin style isn’t about hard running and fury and max effort the way more traditional “American” kids approach sports, it’s about letting the ball do the work and using your brain and eyes and sort of going with that inaudible but nonetheless very present Latin beat. It’s almost a dance.
I definitely learned if you wanted a string-pulling #10 who could compose and conduct and operate in those impossibly tight spaces and just SEE it, who could be nifty even in the box in between a mass of agitated defenders and make that killer just-right subtle touch in and out of pressure or short splitting ball at the right time, you almost always wanted that Latin influence on the ball. American coaches tend to rate speed and athleticism too highly, I think, when it comes to evaluating players for all positions.
You don’t necessarily need a big or fast #10, you want a guy who sees it better than anybody else and can unlock that D when the room to maneuver gets super-tight. I’ve always thought the US of A wasn’t doing a good job of rating or connecting with our own American-born Latin players, particularly in the 10-spot, or looking for the right attibutes in that position.
I mean, MLS certainly gets it on the club level. They constantly bring in and feature foreign #10’s like Alejandro Pozuelo, Nicolas Lodeiro, Diego Valeri, Lucas Zelarayan, and Rodolfo Pizarro…but then at the youth level we turn around and completely ignore our own Latino guys, especially at the Academy level, because they’re not big enough or fast enough and far too many of our youth coaches have that unconscious bias against that Latino style because they don’t seem to be going hard enough or running fast enough. And they tend to completely miss what these kids are actually bringing to the table, particularly in terms of creativity and vision.
That bias seems to permeate upwards all the way to our senior teams…and then all of a sudden we’ve got these wildly athletic teams that can’t operate in the middle of the field like, say, Mexico can, and we wonder why. And THEN MLS teams notice that lack and go and import a foreign-born string-puller because they can’t find an American one. Gosh, I wonder why.
Well, gee, maybe it’s because we don’t have composers at the 10-spot.
In Ferreira’s case, yeah, technically he’s got his American citizenship but he was also born and raised in Colombia and played there until he was 10, and then he got into that FC Dallas system when he was 16…I’d be genuinely curious to see how he beat the Academy bias in between during his big formative years but I’d strongly suspect it was because he was playing with Latin teams.
Whatever, I’d agree that’s what Ferreira brings is the missing ingredient in the USMNT, and if we want to be successful in the middle of the park it’s going to be when we finally collectively open our eyes to how we’ve been ignoring our Latin influence in favor of guys who conform to that go-fast/go-hard “American” sports style.
When we finally learn to meld the two, that’s when we’re going to be at that final top level, IMHO.