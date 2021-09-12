MLS Rewind: Revs top NYCFC, Pepi scores again for FC Dallas, and more

The New England Revolution didn’t have to wait long to avenge the loss to New York City FC in August that snapped their nine-match unbeaten run, handing NYCFC a loss to solidify their hold on the top spot in the MLS Supporters’ Shield standings.

Tajon Buchanan’s stunning winner helped give the Revs a 2-1 win over NYCFC at Gillette Stadium, helping Bruce Arena’s side maintain their 10-point lead on the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Supporters’ Shield race.

Filthy, filthy, filthy. Gil finds Buchanan for the lead! 👌 pic.twitter.com/GId61ass2j — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 12, 2021

In South Florida, it was Gonzalo Higuain delivering more magic for Inter Miami, which continued its recent surge, defeating the Columbus Crew, 1-0. Higuain pounced on a poorly-timed Josh Williams back-pass and scored to give the Herons their fourth win in five matches.

Pipita Higuaín catches the defense sleepin' 😴 pic.twitter.com/EYxvQ6byyt — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 12, 2021

Ricardo Pepi continued his red-hot run of form, following up his standout performance for the U.S. men’s national team in Wednesday’s win by scoring his latest goal for FC Dallas. Unfortunately, FC Dallas wasn’t able to take all three points at home.

He just can't stop scoring, y'all. 🚂@Ricardo_Pepi9 scores his 12th of the season! pic.twitter.com/YujKNi4861 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 12, 2021

Here is a rundown of Saturday’s MLS scores:

Rapids 1, Galaxy 1

(Michael Barrios 66′) – (Samuel Grandsir 80′)

Sounders 1, Minnesota United 0

(Joao Paulo 22′)

Revolution 2, NYCFC 1

(Ema Boateng 21′, Tajon Buchanan 65′) – (Santiago Rodriguez 11′)

Red Bulls 1, D.C. United 1

(Dru Yearwood 5′) – (Ola Kamara 44′)

FC Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0

(Brenner 39′, Haris Medunjanin 58′)

Inter Miami 1, Crew 0

(Gonzalo Higuain 16′)

CF Montreal 0, Nashville SC 1

(Walker Zimmerman 66′)

FC Dallas 1, Earthquakes 1

(Ricardo Pepi 50′) – (Oswaldo Alanis Own 6′)

Dynamo 3, Austin FC 0

(Griffin Dorsey 1′, Fafa Picault 24′, 64′)

Sporting Kansas City 2, Fire 0

(Jose Mauri 4′, Johnny Russell 6′)

FRIDAY

Atlanta United 3, Orlando City 0

(George Campbell 25′, Daryl Dike Own Goal 38′, Ezequiel Barco 72′)

Whitecaps 0, Timbers 1

(Ranko Veselinovic 66′)