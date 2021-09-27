MLS Rewind: Sounders win at Sporting KC, Red Bulls win NY Derby at Yankee Stadium, and more

The Seattle Sounders have made it a habit of going on the road and winning games, but one of the toughest road tests in Major League Soccer awaited on Sunday in the form of a trip to Children’s Mercy Park.

The Sounders passed the test, rebounding from their midweek loss in the Leagues Cup final to defeat Sporting KC, 2-1, with Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin scoring the goals for the visitors before Johnny Russell cut Seattle’s lead in half with a 60th-minute finish.

Sporting KC dominated possession, and had the better of the play for stretches, but paid the price for a pair of turnovers the Sounders promptly converted into goals.

The victory pushed Seattle two points clear of SKC atop the Western Conference standings with a game in hand.

Saturday’s MLS schedule featured the New York Red Bulls posting a 1-0 victory over New York City FC at Yankee Stadium, with Bronx native Omir Fernandez delivering the winner for the visitors.

Omir Fernandez gives @NewYorkRedBulls the lead just before halftime in round 2 of the Hudson River Derby 👏 pic.twitter.com/NqY73VvkWO — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) September 26, 2021

The Red Bulls have gathered seven points from three matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Gerhard Struber’s squad is currently seven points behind CF Montreal for seventh place and the final playoff spot on the East, but with a game in hand.

The Philadelphia Union did well to boost their playoff positioning after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Atlanta United. Kacper Przybylko delivered the winner, helped by a beautiful individual effort by Jose Martinez to set up the game’s lone goal.

The New England Revolution took another step toward the MLS Supporters’ Shield with a 2-1 win against Orlando City, with Matt Turner playing hero yet again, denying a Nani penalty kick to give the Revs their 19th win of the season.

Here is a rundown of all the weekend’s MLS results:

Sporting Kansas City 1, Sounders 1

(Johnny Russell 60′) – (Cristian Roldan 31′, Will Bruin 55′)

Austin FC 2, Galaxy 0

(Moussa Djitte 64′, McKinze Gaines 79′)

Fire 0, Nashville SC 0

Saturday

Union 1, Atlanta United 0

(Kacper Przybylko 71′)

Revolution 2, Orlando City 1

(Adam Buksa 9′, Rodrigo Schlegel own goal 35′) – (Daryl Dike 18′)

Crew 2, CF Montreal 1

(Gyasi Zardes 44′, 62′) – (Romell Quioto 90+2)

D.C. United 4, FC Cincinnati 2

(Paul Arriola 7′, 41′, Steve Birnbaum 21′, Nigel Robertha 72′) – (Brandon Vasquez 80′, Luciano Acosta 84′)

Rapids 0, Toronto FC 0

Minnesota United 2, Dynamo 0

(Robin Lod 1′, Ethan Finlay 17′)

NYCFC 0, Red Bulls 1

(Omir Fernandez 43′)

Earthquakes 2, LAFC 0

(Bojan Kikanovic 3, Chofis Lopez 47′)

Whitecaps 1, FC Dallas 0

(Brian White 20′)

Timbers 6, Real Salt Lake 1

(Felipe Mora 27′, Dairon Asprilla 36′, Yimmi Chara 48′, Diego Chara 68′, Jaroslaw Niezgoda 85′, Cristhian Paredes 88′) – (Damir Kreilach 41′)