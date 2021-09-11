RB Leipzig-Bayern Munich headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Bayern Munich’s dominance of the German Bundesliga was supposed to be tested this year by RB Leipzig, even after Julian Nagelsmann and Dayot Upamecano switched since in the battle for German supremacy, but a slow start under new manager Jesse Marsch has caused Leipzig to slip from the list of serious title contenders at the start of the new campaign.

RB Leipzig can reassert its title credentials on Saturday with a win against Bayern in one of the weekend’s most high-profile clashes in Europe. Even though U.S. men’s national team midfielder Tyler Adams is a doubt after starting three straight World Cup qualifiers in the most recent international window, Leipzig still has the firepower to test Bayern.

Serie A boasts the best pair of quality matchups this weekend, with Juventus visiting Napoli and AC Milan hosting Lazio in a battle of teams off to perfect starts to their season. Juve is in desperate need of a win after managing just one point from its first two matches, while Napoli could open up an eight-point lead on Juventus with a win.

We could see some highly-anticipated home debuts this weekend, with Lionel Messi poised to make his Paris Saint-Germain home debut on Saturday, while Cristiano Ronaldo could make his first appearance at Old Trafford in a Manchester United uniform since 2009.

Here is a closer look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch on TV and Online, and the full rundown of this weekend’s soccer viewing options:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich. Leipzig’s slow start might make some think it won’t be a title threat, but Bayern can bury Jesse Marsch’s team even further with a win.

2. Napoli vs. Juventus. Luciano Spalletti’s men have a chance to cement their title credentials, while burying struggling Juve, but beware the wounded Bianconeri.

3. AC Milan vs Lazio. Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make his season debut in this clash of Scudetto contenders.

4. New England Revolution vs. NYCFC. After losing to NYCFC at Yankee Stadium in August, look for the Revs to try and exact revenge at Gillette Stadium.

5. Leicester City vs. Manchester City. The Foxes are off to a good start, but the reigning champions will provided the toughest test Brendan Rogers’ squad have faced thus far.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Saturday

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. – Peacock – Arsenal vs Norwich City

10 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Southampton vs West Ham United

10 a.m. – Peacock – Leicester City vs Manchester City

10 a.m. – Peacock – Watford vs Wolverhampton

10 a.m. – Peacock – Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – USA Network, Universo, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Newcastle United

12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Aston Villa

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Freiburg vs Köln

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hoffenheim vs Mainz 05

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Union Berlin vs Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Greuther Fürth vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich

Spanish La Liga

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Levante vs Rayo Vallecano

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Athletic Club vs Mallorca

Italian Serie A

9 a.m. – Paramount+ – Empoli vs Venezia

12 p.m. – Paramount+ – Napoli vs Juventus

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Atalanta vs Fiorentina

French Ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Clermont

Major League Soccer

3:30 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision – Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy

5 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United

7 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – New York Red Bulls vs D.C. United

7 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – New England Revolution vs New York City FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – CF Montréal vs Nashville SC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire

Liga MX

6 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Atlas vs Monterrey

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Tigres UANL vs León

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – América vs Mazatlán

National Women’s Soccer League

7 p.m. – Paramount+ – Orlando Pride vs Racing Louisville FC

Brasileirão

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – América Mineiro vs Athletico-PR

English LEAGUE Championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Blackpool vs Fulham

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Toluca

Dutch Eredivisie

10:30 a.m. – ESPN , fuboTV – Twente vs Utrecht

12:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PEC Zwolle vs Ajax

12:45 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV – Cambuur vs Go Ahead Eagles

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – AZ vs PSV

Scottish Premiership

7:30 a.m. – CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – St. Johnstone vs Rangers

Turkish Super Lig

10 a.m. – fuboTV – Konyaspor vs Altay

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Sporting Kansas City II

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Loudoun United

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Hartford Athletic

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs New York RB II

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 vs Miami FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Tulsa vs Birmingham Legion

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs San Antonio

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs vs Rio Grande Valley

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive vs Sacramento Republic

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oakland Roots vs San Diego Loyal

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs Las Vegas Lights

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs Phoenix Rising

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina vs New England II

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph vs Chattanooga Red Wolves

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tormenta vs North Texas

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Union Omaha vs Toronto II

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison vs Richmond Kickers

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tucson vs Fort Lauderdale

Sunday

English Premier League

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Leeds United vs Liverpool

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart

11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bochum vs Hertha BSC

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Arminia Bielefeld

Spanish La Liga

8 a.m. – ESPN+ – Espanyol vs Atlético Madrid

10:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Osasuna vs Valencia

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cádiz vs Real Sociedad

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo

Italian Serie A

6:30 a.m. – Paramount+ – Sampdoria vs Internazionale

9 a.m. – Paramount+ – Cagliari vs Genoa

9 a.m. – Paramount+ – Spezia vs Udinese

9 a.m. – Paramount+ – Torino vs Salernitana

12 p.m. – Paramount+ – AC Milan vs Lazio

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Roma vs Sassuolo

French Ligue 1

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Metz vs Troyes

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Lens

9 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Brest vs Angers SCO

11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nantes vs Nice

2:45 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg

Major League Soccer

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Pumas UNAM vs Guadalajara

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Querétaro vs Necaxa

National Women’s Soccer League

3 p.m. – CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – North Carolina Courage vs Portland Thorns

5 p.m. – Paramount+ – Washington Spirit vs OL Reign

Brasileirão

10 a.m. – Paramount+ – Grêmio vs Ceará

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Palmeiras vs Flamengo

English Championship

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City

Liga de Expansión MX

1 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlético Morelia vs Cimarrones de Sonora

Dutch Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. – ESPN 2, fuboTV – NEC vs Willem II

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Heracles

8:30 a.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – Groningen vs Heerenveen

8:30 a.m. – ESPN 2, fuboTV – Sparta Rotterdam vs Fortuna Sittard

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – RKC Waalwijk vs Vitesse

Scottish Premiership

7 a.m. – CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – Hearts vs Hibernian

Swedish Allsvenskan

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Djurgården vs Hammarby

Turkish Super Lig

10 a.m. – fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Sivasspor

USL Championship

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy vs Louisville City

NCAA Women’s Soccer

4 p.m. – fuboTV – Stanford vs Loyola Marymount