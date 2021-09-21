Red Bulls-NYCFC, Leagues Cup Final headline This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

The New York Red Bulls and New York City FC will face each other twice in one week in a pair of derby clashes the Red Bulls will be hoping can turn their season around while NYCFC tries to bury their rivals in red.

NYCFC visits Red Bull Arena on Wednesday night in a match that was rescheduled due to a weather cancellation, before the New York rivals meet again on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The Seattle Sounders take on Liga MX side Club Leon in the inaugural Leagues Cup final, in Las Vegas, on Wednesday. The MLS representatives in the Leagues Cup endured a brutal showing, but the Sounders have carried the league’s flag into the final, where they will be attempting to beat their third straight Liga MX opponent.

In Europe, Serie A has a full menu of action, including an enticing clash between Inter Milan and Fiorentina on Tuesday, and struggling Juventus’ visit to Spezia.

In England, the League Cup takes center stage, with Manchester United facing West Ham and Chelsea meeting Aston Villa in two of the more high-profile matches.

Here is a closer look at This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online:

Tuesday

English League Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fulham vs Leeds United

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Norwich City vs Liverpool

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Everton

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Spanish La Liga

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Getafe vs Atlético Madrid

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Levante vs Celta de Vigo

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Athletic Club vs Rayo Vallecano

Italian Serie A

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Bologna vs Genoa

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Atalanta vs Sassuolo

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Fiorentina vs Inter Milan

Liga MX

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Atlético San Luis

Women’s International Friendly

7:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – USWNT vs Paraguay

8 p.m. – TUDN, fuboTV – Mexico vs Colombia

FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying

10 a.m. – Paramount+ – Germany vs Serbia

2:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Luxembourg vs England

Copa Libertadores

8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Palmeiras vs Atlético Mineiro

CONCACAF League

5:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Inter Moengotapoe vs Olimpia

8 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Forge vs Independiente

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Guastatoya vs Alajuelense

Dutch Eredivisie

12:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax

3 p.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – RKC Waalwijk vs Willem II

Turkish Super Lig

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Adana Demirspor

Italian Serie B

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Cosenza vs Como

Argentine Primera B Metropolitana

8:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Talleres Remedios vs Los Andes

NCAA Men’s Soccer

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Northwestern vs Indiana

Wednesday

Major League Soccer

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Miami vs Nashville SC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution

8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC

Leagues Cup

10 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Seattle Sounders

English League Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Aston Villa

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester United vs West Ham United

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Spanish La Liga

1:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Sevilla vs Valencia

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Espanyol vs Deportivo Alavés

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Villarreal vs Elche

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Madrid vs Mallorca

Italian Serie A

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Spezia vs Juventus

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Salernitana vs Hellas Verona

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – AC Milan vs Venezia

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Cagliari vs Empoli

French Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lille vs Reims

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Nantes vs Brest

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Rennes vs Clermont

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Montpellier vs Bordeaux

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Monaco vs Saint-Étienne

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Metz vs PSG

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Lorient vs Nice

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Lens vs Strasbourg

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Troyes

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Olympique Marseille

Liga MX

8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Monterrey vs Toluca

Copa Libertadores

8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Flamengo vs Barcelona

Copa Argentina

5:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Godoy Cruz vs Racing Club

8:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Boca Juniors vs Patronato

Brasileirão

7:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – São Paulo vs América Mineiro

Canadian Championship

5 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – HFX Wanderers vs CF Montréal

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – RB Bragantino vs Libertad

CONCACAF League

8 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Comunicaciones vs Alianza

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Marathón vs Real Estelí

Dutch Eredivisie

12:45 p.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – NEC vs Utrecht

12:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV

2 p.m. – ESPN 3 – Groningen vs Vitesse

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Heerenveen

3 p.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – PEC Zwolle vs Sparta Rotterdam

Peruvian Primera Division

2:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Alianza Lima vs Melgar

4:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Sporting Cristal vs Carlos Manucci

Turkish Super Lig

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Kayserispor vs Galatasaray

Italian Serie B

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Cremonese vs Perugia

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Miami FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs New York RB II

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs Birmingham Legion

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 vs Indy Eleven

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs El Paso Locomotive

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oakland Roots vs San Diego Loyal

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs Sacramento Republic

Thursday

Spanish La Liga

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Osasuna vs Real Betis

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Granada vs Real Sociedad

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cádiz vs Barcelona

Italian Serie A

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Torino vs Lazio

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Sampdoria vs Napoli

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Roma vs Udinese

Liga MX

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pachuca vs Necaxa

Belgian First Division A

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Anderlecht vs Gent

Copa Sudamericana

8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Peñarol vs Athletico-PR

CONCACAF League

6 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Santos de Guápiles vs Plaza Amador

8 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Santa Lucía vs Deportivo Saprissa

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Universitario vs Motagua

Dutch Eredivisie

12:45 p.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – Cambuur vs Heracles

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Twente vs AZ

Swedish Allsvenskan

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hammarby vs IFK Göteborg

Turkish Super Lig

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Giresunspor

NCAA Women’s Soccer

5 p.m. – fuboTV – Miami vs Notre Dame

6 p.m. – fuboTV – Rutgers vs Michigan

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Indiana vs Iowa