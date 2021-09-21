Red Bulls-NYCFC, Leagues Cup Final headline This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

The New York Red Bulls and New York City FC will face each other twice in one week in a pair of derby clashes the Red Bulls will be hoping can turn their season around while NYCFC tries to bury their rivals in red.
NYCFC visits Red Bull Arena on Wednesday night in a match that was rescheduled due to a weather cancellation, before the New York rivals meet again on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
The Seattle Sounders take on Liga MX side Club Leon in the inaugural Leagues Cup final, in Las Vegas, on Wednesday. The MLS representatives in the Leagues Cup endured a brutal showing, but the Sounders have carried the league’s flag into the final, where they will be attempting to beat their third straight Liga MX opponent.
In Europe, Serie A has a full menu of action, including an enticing clash between Inter Milan and Fiorentina on Tuesday, and struggling Juventus’ visit to Spezia.
In England, the League Cup takes center stage, with Manchester United facing West Ham and Chelsea meeting Aston Villa in two of the more high-profile matches.
Here is a closer look at This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online:
Tuesday
English League Cup
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fulham vs Leeds United
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Norwich City vs Liverpool
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Everton
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers
Spanish La Liga
1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Getafe vs Atlético Madrid
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Levante vs Celta de Vigo
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Athletic Club vs Rayo Vallecano
Italian Serie A
12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Bologna vs Genoa
2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Atalanta vs Sassuolo
2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Fiorentina vs Inter Milan
Liga MX
10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Atlético San Luis
Women’s International Friendly
7:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – USWNT vs Paraguay
8 p.m. – TUDN, fuboTV – Mexico vs Colombia
FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying
10 a.m. – Paramount+ – Germany vs Serbia
2:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Luxembourg vs England
Copa Libertadores
8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Palmeiras vs Atlético Mineiro
CONCACAF League
5:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Inter Moengotapoe vs Olimpia
8 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Forge vs Independiente
10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Guastatoya vs Alajuelense
Dutch Eredivisie
12:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax
3 p.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – RKC Waalwijk vs Willem II
Turkish Super Lig
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Adana Demirspor
Italian Serie B
2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Cosenza vs Como
Argentine Primera B Metropolitana
8:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Talleres Remedios vs Los Andes
NCAA Men’s Soccer
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Northwestern vs Indiana
Wednesday
Major League Soccer
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Miami vs Nashville SC
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution
8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC
Leagues Cup
10 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Seattle Sounders
English League Cup
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Aston Villa
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester United vs West Ham United
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur
Spanish La Liga
1:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Sevilla vs Valencia
1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Espanyol vs Deportivo Alavés
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Villarreal vs Elche
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Madrid vs Mallorca
Italian Serie A
12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Spezia vs Juventus
12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Salernitana vs Hellas Verona
2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – AC Milan vs Venezia
2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Cagliari vs Empoli
French Ligue 1
1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lille vs Reims
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Nantes vs Brest
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Rennes vs Clermont
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Montpellier vs Bordeaux
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Monaco vs Saint-Étienne
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Metz vs PSG
3 p.m. – fuboTV – Lorient vs Nice
3 p.m. – fuboTV – Lens vs Strasbourg
3 p.m. – fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Troyes
3 p.m. – fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Olympique Marseille
Liga MX
8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Monterrey vs Toluca
Copa Libertadores
8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Flamengo vs Barcelona
Copa Argentina
5:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Godoy Cruz vs Racing Club
8:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Boca Juniors vs Patronato
Brasileirão
7:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – São Paulo vs América Mineiro
Canadian Championship
5 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – HFX Wanderers vs CF Montréal
Copa Sudamericana
6:15 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – RB Bragantino vs Libertad
CONCACAF League
8 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Comunicaciones vs Alianza
10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Marathón vs Real Estelí
Dutch Eredivisie
12:45 p.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – NEC vs Utrecht
12:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV
2 p.m. – ESPN 3 – Groningen vs Vitesse
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Heerenveen
3 p.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – PEC Zwolle vs Sparta Rotterdam
Peruvian Primera Division
2:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Alianza Lima vs Melgar
4:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Sporting Cristal vs Carlos Manucci
Turkish Super Lig
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Kayserispor vs Galatasaray
Italian Serie B
2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Cremonese vs Perugia
USL Championship
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Miami FC
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs New York RB II
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs Birmingham Legion
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 vs Indy Eleven
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs El Paso Locomotive
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oakland Roots vs San Diego Loyal
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs Sacramento Republic
Thursday
Spanish La Liga
1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Osasuna vs Real Betis
1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Granada vs Real Sociedad
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cádiz vs Barcelona
Italian Serie A
12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Torino vs Lazio
12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Sampdoria vs Napoli
2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Roma vs Udinese
Liga MX
10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pachuca vs Necaxa
Belgian First Division A
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Anderlecht vs Gent
Copa Sudamericana
8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Peñarol vs Athletico-PR
CONCACAF League
6 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Santos de Guápiles vs Plaza Amador
8 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Santa Lucía vs Deportivo Saprissa
10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Universitario vs Motagua
Dutch Eredivisie
12:45 p.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – Cambuur vs Heracles
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Twente vs AZ
Swedish Allsvenskan
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hammarby vs IFK Göteborg
Turkish Super Lig
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Giresunspor
NCAA Women’s Soccer
5 p.m. – fuboTV – Miami vs Notre Dame
6 p.m. – fuboTV – Rutgers vs Michigan
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Indiana vs Iowa
