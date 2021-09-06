SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic

Though he was unable to get on the scoresheet in his return to action after testing positive for COVID-19, Christian Pulisic was still one of the few bright spots in Sunday’s U.S. men’s national team draw with Canada.
The Chelsea winger went the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw, and was the USMNT’s most consistent threat, generating three key passes and completing 20 of 24 passes while also peppering Canada with crosses and attempted in search of cracks in a well-organized Canadian defense. His efforts helped him earn SBI USMNT Man of the Match.
Pulisic came closest to finding the net in the first half, when he hit a shot off the right post, but it was more his overall persistence and determination that helped give the Americans hope on a night when they were without Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie.
Pulisic beat out Brenden Aaronson, Miles Robinson and Antonee Robinson for MOTM honors.
Not a lot of other possibilities. Maybe Adams on D (marred by a totally unnecessary retaliation that gained a yellow card and stopped a promising attack) and Aaronson on offense. CP is probably the best choice given the performances. Couple of things. I think Americans have gotten so soft. I’m sure someone will correct me if I’m wrong, but news reports were that CP tested positive for COVID, but he had no symptoms and has his vaccinations. He was forced to sit out the first game because he was not allowed to mingle with others. Thus, he was not prevented from going out running or practicing his skills on his own. At the very least he should have been running a hard 5 miles alternately with an easy 3 or 4 miles during his quarantine. He was in game shape before the quarantine and should have still been in it when off quarantine. Yet everyone is going all like, oh, can he go 60 minutes, or 70 minutes, or whatever. When I was twice his age I decided to run two 10k’s back to back on a weeke4nd because they were two good courses I liked. I’m not a pro athlete, I was just a recreational runner. If I could do that then, why couldn’t someone like CP go 90 minutes and run about one 10K? I once had pneumonia and didn’t know it. I ran 3 miles with pneumonia when I was 55 years old. Why is it that the US players were gassed, but the Canadians weren’t? I noted this same thing when we played them in the Gold Cup and sarcastically remarked that those Canadian summers must be Hell if they could handle the heat better than guys who played in places like Orlando. Finally, a word about John Brooks. Why can he be so good at most times and utterly fail at crucial times? It was his failure to mark Rafa Marquez that led to our loss to Mexico at home the last cycle. Last night on the Canadian goal, he was running back alongside Larin as Davies was turning the corner of Yedlin. When the cross was delivered Brooks was about 2 or 3 yards behind Larin and to his side by about 3 feet. He obviously had been ball watching and stopped running. Maybe we should play Sands against Honduras and call in Richards for the next qualifying period.
I’d have to give it to Brenden Aaronson simply because his defensive pressing, gut-busting run to the box, and cool finish gave us our only goal, and because it was his pass that led to Pulisic’s shot off the post.
Maybe Matt Turner is more deserving? None of the field players stood out in a great way but Turner again made a fantastic save at 0-0 and was confident claiming all crosses that came in.
Pulisic was fouled often and hit the post but the chief creative outlet on a toothless attack. Not MOTM credentials for a team that failed to create all night.
I’m not sure I would call our attack ‘toothless’ or say that none of the field players stood out in a ‘great way’. I understand your gripe though.
It’s difficult to create chances when a team just bunkers in and clogs the middle of the park, unless those chances are crosses from the wing. So I think Aaronson showed well in creating the goal, scoring the goal, and setting up Pulisic to hit the post with a good run and cross. He’s no Davies, I admit; heck, Buchanan looked better offensively than all of our players in his ten minutes of playing time; but I don’t think guys like Aaronson were toothless. I just think they weren’t as dynamic as I expected them to be against a resilient defense, and part of that is probably down to coaching as much as skill-level.