The USMNT and Berhalter were taught a lesson in draw with Canada

The final score was even at 1-1, and the points shared were also the same, but to best understand why Canada can walk away from Sunday’s World Cup qualifying draw against the U.S. men’s national team feeling much better than the Americans, you need only recall two scenes from the second half.
The first consisted of Canada coach John Herdman turning to his bench and deploying star attackers Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan in the 65th minute of their match. It was clearly a pre-planned deployment, and one you could see coming the moment Canada’s starting lineup was announced.
The second scene to recall was later in the second half, after the 70th minute, the USMNT had just seen a promising counterattack thwarted by an off-the-ball foul by Tyler Adams, and soon after Alphonso Davies was seen favoring a leg, suffering a knock that would eventually force him off, much to the delight of the American defense. Canada had already made three substitutions by that point, including the aforementioned double-sub of David and Buchanan, yet Berhalter stood pat, all five substitutions in hand, and waited for the moment to make changes.
Berhalter waited until the 83rd minute, which left Josh Sargent, Konrad De La Fuente and Cristian Roldan little time to make an impact.
The reason these two scenes are notable is because in them we saw one coach being proactive, and having a well thought-out gameplan come together, while we saw another coach be reactive, and ultimately react later than he should have.
The final result was a performance that exposed both a young team, and its coach. As much as it shouldn’t be a complete surprise a team as young as the current USMNT squad might have some growing pains adapting to the grind of World Cup qualifying, the “still learning the ropes” excuse will only ring more and more hollow as time goes on, especially if other teams in the Octagonal figure out the tough terrain more quickly than the Americans.
You need only look at Canada for an example of a team that responded quickly to a painful lesson. The home draw against Honduras last was bitterly disappointing, but the Canadians responded with a resolute performance in Nashville. Herdman deserves a lot of credit for having the humility to pass on the chance to simply deploy all his attacking weapons from the start in an attempt to stand toe-to-toe with the Americans, choosing instead to go with a defensively-sound 5-4-1 setup that frustrated the Americans, and left the attacking threat to Alphonso Davies’ speedy forays, while he kept Buchanan and David fresh for a second-half attack.
The Canadian game plan worked perfectly, and not only secured the road point the Canadians came to Nashville to grab, but very nearly earned the visitors all three points.
Meanwhile, the U.S. attack that had such a hard time in El Salvador on Thursday once again struggled badly to find solutions to crack Canada’s defensive wall. Once you factor in the struggles of the defense, which was exposed on multiple occasions by Canada’s speedsters, it’s tough to look at Sunday’s USMNT performance as anything but a major cause for concern.
In a vacuum, Sunday’s result would have been one the Americans might have been okay with surviving, especially given how many times Canada set up golden chances only to waste them, but what made the draw a panic-inducing result is the fact it came three days after the 0-0 draw in El Salvador, leaving the USMNT sitting on two points from two qualifiers, and sitting outside the automatic qualifying places for the World Cup.
It might seem extremely premature to even be talking about the standings when you consider the Octagonal consists of 14 matches, but tell that to fans who remember all too well what happened the last time the Americans began the final round of qualifying failing to win either of their first two matches.
The good news for the USMNT is that the Octagonal offers more margin for error than the old Hexagonal, with the four extra matches offering more points to grab. The bad news is there are more teams in the mix who can figure things out and potentially make a run at the top-three automatic qualifying spots, like Panama, which has jumped out to a surprising four-point start to qualifying.
What matters now is how the Americans respond as they prepare for a difficult road test at Honduras. The absence of Gio Reyna, the USMNT’s most creative player, certainly hurts, and McKennie’s uncertain status for the match, and the circumstance surrounding his suspension, continue to cast a dark cloud over the September qualifiers, but there is still enough talent on the U.S. team to win in Honduras.
The question now is will this U.S. team and its coach take the lessons learned from its opening draws and respond with the kind of performance expected from them when qualifying began, or will we see yet another lackluster performance to complete the kind of disappointing September few could have envisioned back when the USMNT was raising trophies in the summer?
Excellent article. Canada did deserve the result with solid game management. Had we snuck a goal in right at the end to get 3 points, I think fans would feel just as worried. BUT, a prediction: this team surprises everyone with a 2-0 shutout in Honduras. The panic ebbs slightly until the next round.
John Herdman used a very similar game plan that the Canadian women used to beat the US at the Olympics: Bunker 11 behind the ball as long as needed, and break with speed when you get possession. The Canadian women had very few scoring opportunities but scored the only goal on a PK and went on to win the gold medal.
Herdman knew he had an advantage with his bunker strategy with Davies, Give credit to Herdman and his much improved Canadian men’s team. They gave Mexico a battle in the GC semi-finals, and play with confidence. This US fan thinks this Canada team is good enough to grab a ticket to Qatar.
Not to make excuses, but the opening WCQ schedule was unusually hard, with 2 long distance away games to Central America sandwiched between a very good WCQ opponent. In contrast, Canada has 2 home games and no travel south of the US border. Games in Central America means substandard fields, hostile crowds, and teams who treat the game against the US like the WC final.
Winning in CONCAFAF depends on grit, effort, and mental toughness. The games are often not attractive, but are often frustrating. The players are now getting a crash course in how to play and win in the WCQ. For Wednesday, the US needs to match Hondura’s intensity, so a draw is realistic.
This US fan thinks, barring a multitude of unexpected injuries, that the US will make the cut. A deep roster makes a difference in the long haul, and will make the necessary adjustments.
And apparently he only calls yueill smh, we need wingers in case either pulisic or konrad go down or switch to a 3 5 2 Robinson and yedlin in the wings. Finally how about just getting the result and let honduras have the ball and counter attack?
Agree with SBI take on Berhalter, the criticism is fair. His game management seems to be the weakest part of his skillset, and that might be a problem in international soccer. I’m sure every youth coach in America could have seen that our players were gassed at the 60 min mark. I can think of no defense for not making at least 2 subs at that time. It should have been planned regardless, because we do have a third game to play, that we now need to win! Sargent came in with some serious energy and started to finally link our attack, but it was far too late. If this is a recurring problem and we are gonna stick with Berhalter, could we hire a “tactical” assistant? Like we did for JK. Cmon US Soccer.
So a coach who never really won anything in MLS keeps having deer in the headlights moments on the international stage. Gee, who would have thunk?
Our talents deserve a more seasoned and proven world class coach. Time will tell but so far not so good.
Don’t really care for the summer trophies – a miracle win vs Mexico first thanks to an amazing goalkeeping display and then a tournament of B and C sides. It was all smoke and mirrors like beating up on crappy teams ins friendlies.
If we lose in Honduras time for a coaching change. Too much talent on this squad for it to be a wasted with a hyper conservative coach of neophyte tactical acumen.