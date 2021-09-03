USMNT earns road point in 0-0 draw in El Salvador

The U.S. men’s national team went into Thursday’s World Cup qualifying opener with the ambitious goal of taking nine points from the three September qualifiers, and the Americans were reminded that Concacaf qualifying is always a challenge.
The USMNT settled for a 0-0 draw in San Salvador on a night with few clear chances for either side.
Kellyn Acosta had one of the chances, but saw his goal-bound header kept out by a strong save from El Salvador goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez.
On a night when the USMNT started nine players making their World Cup qualifying debut, Gregg Berhalter’s team stood up well to El Salvador’s physical play in the first half, but couldn’t generate much of an attacking threat.
The second half saw more chances for the Americans, but they managed just two shots on goal on a night when they outshot El Salvador 12-7.
The U.S. defense held up well, with Matt Turner only being called on to make one save on the night, as Tim Ream and Miles Robinson formed a solid partnership in central defense to help Turner post his seventh shutout in eight USMNT matches, though Thursday was the first time he failed to win.
Ream started in place of a healthy John Brooks, who was presumably being saved for Sunday’s important clash with Canada, a team that boasts a far more potent collection of forwards than El Salvador.
It was a forgettable night for the attack, with Josh Sargent going another match without a goal, Brenden Aaronson struggling to make his mark and Konrad De La Fuente delivering a quiet performance.
The Americans return to the United States to take on a Canada side that opened its World Cup qualifying final-round campaign with a 1-1 home draw against Honduras.
I keep waiting to be convinced that Dest is worthy of the hype, but I’m just not seeing it. If the name on his Jersey had been Vines folks would be saying it was shambolic…and it was. He got smoked multiple times, often seemed to be trailing the play, and offered little going forward…I’m not sur Antonee Robinson is better, but I think I trust him more…
Some headline–US earns road point when it should be something like US fails to win in El Salvador.Let the excuses begin. Can anyone tell me what our game plan was? Can anyone tell me if there was a game plan? The US played like a bunch of guys got together in the park and formed a team. The game plan in that case is something like, well, when you get the ball, kick it forward and run hard and try to get it. There were shots from 40 yards out, crosses that went about 10 yards up in the stands. Guys slowing down their dribble and not passing so that they could be surrounded by defenders. During breaks I switched over to the Mexico-Jamaica game and at least there the two teams were spaced out and actually played like real teams rather than just a bunch of guys. They”re going to have to play about 3 times better to beat Canada.
Canada only managed a draw at home against Honduras who was without their best player. Must win game for both teams. Herdman only made 2 subs Tajon at half and Miller in the final 4 minutes. I’d expect the rested Kaye, Osorio, and Piette against the US.
that team not scoring was so easy to predict going into it. It’s going to be a grind the whole way through on the scoring side.
Oddly enough the best LB on the pitch tonight was born in America, played four years of college soccer and plays in MLS.
Best LB?
Best player
Zavaleta was pretty good too. He only played two years of college soccer though.
I’ll take this road point. Considering we didn’t play up to our potential.
However, we should win, on paper and based on talent though. Take it as a learning experience for the young kids, the fact that we didn’t lose, we earned a road draw (and the opposition lost two home points), all while playing fairly poorly.
But we need to score from open play. A bit concerning.
Yeah. Once again there’s Josh Sargent doing everything but scoring, can’t find the back of the net. Dude just does not score, otherwise he’s a real good forward. Love his movement, his quicks, his hold-up play, the way he runs the channels…but…no goals. Again. Except for flashes the rest of them were largely zeroes offensively, had a few moments here and there.
Hopefully stuff gets better. That wasn’t wonderful.
Good perspective, the home team lost 2 pts.
Flip side, now a lot of pressure vs Canada.
To me, we didn’t win this game due to the striker role. Sargent has had his chances to start.
Jordan came in, and saw a spark in the offense. Reyna woke up.
Do we win with Pulisic tonight? Maybe. But I’m glad he was rested for Canada. Smart.