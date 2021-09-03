USMNT Man of the Match: Tyler Adams

On a night when far too many U.S. men’s national team players appeared to struggle adapting to life in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, Tyler Adams embraced the new challenge and showed why he was given the captain’s armband.
The RB Leipzig midfielder was a relentless presence in the heart of the USMNT midfield, helping neutralizes El Salvador’s playmakers while trying to provide a spark in attack in a performance that earned him SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors.
Adams won a game-high 12 duels, while contributing five recoveries, three interceptions and two clearances.
Adams beat out Miles Robinson, Tim Ream and Gio Reyna for Man of the Match honors.
What did you think of Adams’ performance? Who was your pick for Man of the Match?
Share your thoughts below.
Miles Robinson for me was the clear man of the match. He was consistent and cleaned up for others mistakes. I think he made one bad pass, but recovered to win the ball back. You know it was a bad day at the office when a center back and a defensive mid are the only players who stood out. Adams did the destroying he is so good at ver effectively, but the other part of his job is to distribute the ball not just kick it away. I think that Robinson did a better job after winning the ball.
OTOH, I am happy that the defenders are getting some credit. The US defense has allowed only 3 goals in the last 8 official (non-friendly) matches maybe GB knows something about defense; the back line has included several different players. OTOH, the attack has scored 15 goals in those 8 matches, but 6 came against Martinique, excluding the Martinique gave, 1 goal per game is not much to brag about.
if you fixed the wingback problem this would be trending towards a tough tough defense. we seem determined to make some sort of in between hybrid that is neither that offensive nor invulnerable.
The best of a mediocre lot. However, he was no better than Acosta was in the Gold Cup. I’m not saying Acosta is a better player, but he rose to the occasion. Adams was the best last night because no one else played all that great. I find it disturbing that a lot of fans, and maybe players, too, seem to accept mediocrity as acceptable.
bull, he was winning balls all over the shop and all the “transition” issues were lying crumpled on the ground professionally fouled.
I’m not disputing that but, as I wrote, consider the context. Acosta did just as well in the Gold Cup and against tougher team than El Salvador. When people talk about ES and our defense, they ignore the fact that the ES offense is not really that good. IMO, most MLS teams would present more of an offensive threat than ES. Acosta was the starter against Mexico in both the Gold Cup and the Nations Cup. He was all over the field in a number of games,too. Against Haiti he scored a game winning goal. It’s kind of like comparing Steffen vs. Turner. Steffen is going to start if healthy and likely to play very well. But, Turner has shown that you don’t lose anything with him in goal. Another way to look at it is that Adams was really good against El Salvador, but he should have been and Acosta probably would have been just as good had he started.
Agree 100%.
He was our best LB, RB and defensive Mid- all at the same time.
Without him, US would have given up some dangerous chances
Adams is so good defensively, it really changes our team when he is in. Breaking up counters, pressuring nonstop. I actually thought it wasn’t his best game, particularly offensively. He had some heavy touches, but is so quick he recovered most of them. I am expecting him to be sharper against Canada on a better field. His defense was there though, can’t even think of a dangerous counter they had.
Completely agree with Adams, but I think Konrad deserves a mention. He was our best creative spark in the first half and almost delivered an exceptional goal via a mazy dribble through midfield.
It’s obvious from this game that players like Dest, Adams, Reyna, McKennie, and Sargent need Pulisic as an offensive fulcrum. Pulisic gets double-teamed and opens up space for everyone else around him. We’re not a top ten team in the world without him and his presence really does seem to bring out the best in his teammates.
I thought Konrad ahowed confidence but he tried to take on too many ppl too often and repeatedly turned the ball over, Dest too! Offensively we tried to play too much hero ball instead of combining more, that led to turnovers and sloppy play! I also thought some of our players looked sluggish/lethargic, like travel sapped their legs….the defense was superb last night
Konrad and Dest were both on the left. Both play as inverted wingers, i.e. they like to cut in onto their right foot. Result?
Lots of bodies in a very small space getting in each other’s way.