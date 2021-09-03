USMNT Man of the Match: Tyler Adams

On a night when far too many U.S. men’s national team players appeared to struggle adapting to life in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, Tyler Adams embraced the new challenge and showed why he was given the captain’s armband.

The RB Leipzig midfielder was a relentless presence in the heart of the USMNT midfield, helping neutralizes El Salvador’s playmakers while trying to provide a spark in attack in a performance that earned him SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors.

Adams won a game-high 12 duels, while contributing five recoveries, three interceptions and two clearances.

Adams beat out Miles Robinson, Tim Ream and Gio Reyna for Man of the Match honors.

