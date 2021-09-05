USMNT vs. Canada: SBI Match Night

The U.S. men’s national team takes on Canada on Sunday night at LP Field in Nashville (8pm, FS1/UniMas/TUDN) in a World Cup qualifier both teams will be eager to win after settling for draws in their Octagonal openers on Thursday.
The Americans earned a point in El Salvador in a lackluster performance on Friday, while Canada settled for a home point against Honduras in a match John Herdman’s men were expected to win.
Now, the pressure is on the USMNT and Canada to secure the three points tonight to avoid a terrible start to their final round of Concacaf qualifying.
The USMNT will be without Zack Steffen, who will now miss the remaining September qualifiers after testing positive for COVID-19 (he has been replaced on the roster by Sean Johnson).
Christian Pulisic is back in the lineup, but the USMNT will be without Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie. Reyna has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, while McKennie is not available, and not in uniform due to violation of a team policy.
Here is the USMNT starting lineup, which includes Jordan Pefok starting at striker:
Here is a look at how Canada could line up tonight:
“Concacaf qualification is not easy!” Guess who else it’s not easy for. Yep, the 4 teams that figure it out and manage to qualify.
Adams with a dumb foul on a break away. Even if we didn’t score it would have brought some life back into them
McKennie lets the team down with his immaturity. He needs a small vacation from the NT.
Needed those subs in much earlier.
Credit to Canada for a great game plan. Bunker, more bunker, then break through Davies. This Canadian team is the fastest and most talented I’ve ever seen, and is disciplined as well. Not a shock if they make it to Qatar. For both El Salvador and Canada, these games feel like a victory.
After 2 games, the team realizes no CONCAFAF opponent fears them. It’s about getting results -period. Honduras will be like El Salvador: subpar field, hostile crowd, team treats game like a WC final at home. Time to bring the A game.
Maybe I might sound like an I told you so, but yesterday I predicted that Canada would clog the middle. The solution, I said is to bring the b all down the flanks and hit crosses. That’s why I favored Pefok as the starter since I thought he was better in the air. So, how did we score? A quick pass, dribble, and then a cross from Robinson with a tap in from Aaronson. But then we stopped doing that. Instead, the majority of the time a winger would try an entry pass into the middle and we’d lose the ball. What is Berhalter telling his players?
I’ve been reluctant to be overly critical of Triple-G, but: Short roster. No fire. Flat team for WC Qualifiers. Late subs. Aaronson off for Roldan? Key players showing immaturity. No urgency. No chemistry.
No leadership?
Too soon to say Greg out, but not too soon to worry he’s the wrong guy for the gig.
too soon? watch what happens in honduras. this was the low hanging fruit part of the schedule. 2 points. canada is basically mark 2-3 guys, game over.
Too soon because I haven’t put any thought into who would be a better replacement. Any suggestions for a new manager?
If the USMNT doesn’t win in Honduras, it is Belharter out time! I am so mad I don’t even feel like doing Yoda talking. And Why doesn’t Berhalter play Pepi?
I am back to having major concerns with Berkhalter as the manager. He earned my respect from the gold cup but from Nations League to now, our A team hasn’t looked good under him. Tonight was a horrible result and we have Honduras on the road next smh. Man, I was so positive about this team until that goal by Canada. Talk about a big punch in the stomach.
we leave good people out, we pick defense for offense, we pick offense for defense, and whatever the heck the system consists of seems to be endless passes by the flag. he tries 343 in nations league then it disappears and back to this trash. he does pure team defense for gold cup then drops 3/4 of those backs. he lets pulisic ballhog and take all the kicks.
if you watch what works in these games it’s either deadballs with acosta or it’s throughballs playing wings behind the defense then play the ball across on the ground. or occasionally take a shot from the D. it’s not fart around at the flag then cross it in. which is what we do every time the A team plays a 433.
lol I’m so angry right now. Wow, I was in such a good mood. I gotta get offline. Damn, I was actually on Berhalter side after the El Salvador game. I took the result as a positive but now…. zoinks
Canada is a much better team. More disciplined, faster, and better tactically. Our midfield was overrun all night. Our defensive beaten by Canada’s speed all night.
I also think we’ll lose Ricardo Pepi to Mexico in the coming weeks.
Well, that sucked. Qualifying is marathon not a sprint so at least they still control their own destiny. That is what I said 4 years ago right before they lost to Trinidad.
wow, a whole 2 points better than klinsi got from mexico home and costa rica away. sending on roldan to win us the game. genius.
US would get outplayed by everyone under Klinsmann. His players werent as good as these but his teams werent good. Canada parked the bus and played to counter and they got a goal from it amd probably should have had more but they certainly didnt outplay the US. They have to learn how to play against teams that pack in the defense. Used to be the other way around.
A wonderful example of cherry picking facts. What did Klinsmann do the previous WC cycle? Sure, just ignore facts that are inconvenient. And if Klinsmann was so bad, why didn’t Arena manage to qualify since he had a lot more games in that cycle than Klinsmann and only needed a draw against T&T, who didn’t even have some of their best players.
I gotta say I find this game way more disappointing then the El Salvador game. That goal we gave up was so bad on defense and prior to that they were great on D. We can’t attack or finish. Its going to be a problem from here and out. Canada was the better team in the 2nd half
people mock my critique of the defense but at some point they will wake up that you can’t play this level of contest with people who cannot defend. and we have offensive talent but the system doesn’t leverage them and the coach puts on favorites as the team’s engine. a trained monkey could get 2 points from these games. this is the easy part of the schedule. wake up fanboys.
Berkhalter really brought in the subs way too late. Since that last goal Canada has been the better team with all of the subs they brought in.
*Berhalter
Y’all sure this US team is as good as you think it is? Lookin like the same old story to me.
Ugh
have we had a clear enough demonstration of why i detest having wingbacks chosen for their ability to go forward???? thanks.
A 4-3-3 doesn’t have wingbacks.
spare me the pedantry, his outside backs cannot mark — nor can brooks — and it kills the defense. distinction without difference.
But who? Who replaces them? We can say we need more defensive FBs but Berhalter can’t take crap and turn it into creme brûlée’s. Sorry we don’t have anyone that can stay with Davies or Buchanan’s speed, certainly none of the more defensive FBs. Buchanan ran through and around Bello, Vines, Moore, and Cannon at the GC he’s ran over every MLS FB this season. Davies has destroyed every defender in the CL so you have to score more than 1 because with David, Larin, Davies, and Buchanan you’ve got to score 2 or the best you’ll get is a draw.
USA 1 Canada 0 genius. only an idiot leaves 3/4 of that defense home.
JR, Bello didn’t play v Canada in the GC. I wholeheartedly disagree that Buchanan was beating Shaq Moore. Buchanan tried and Shaq wasn’t budging an inch. Buchanan switch sides 2nd half to try and get past Vines because he couldn’t get pass Moore. Moore > Yedlin. Yedlin has many lack of awareness moments that leads to goals as we know.
I’m going out on limb here that Donovan Pines wouldn’t have made a difference. The difference between 1-0 and 1-1 was Canada finished their chance tonight not that they had more. Also some unknown player named Alphonso Davies played tonight. Didn’t hurt either that David wasn’t there in KC and Larin left in 53 with injury.
and brooks marking air……
See that is the difference between getting behind a defense and playing a ball on the ground vs taking it to the flag and whacking hopeful balls vaguely in pefok’s direction
This is what you get from BA on the right as a winger.
Pepi time!!!!!!!!!
Great first half. 76 percent in possession but we just can’t score lol. We should have had 2 goals. We need to break out of this funk. Robinson been great at left back. Miles Robinson is making me believe he might be our best centerback. Tyler Adams is a monster in the middle. We just can’t finish. On to the 2nd half!!
I like how Acosta just got in Laryea’s face. I remember no one on the US stood up for CP when he was getting hacked by Panama in ‘16/‘17.
Every time Pulisic gets kicked down someone should go find Davies. That is how Jermaine Jones did it. The first Brazil kicked Donovan he went and found Neymar and it stopped.
why isn’t acosta taking kicks?
dest. sucks. at. defense. any time people want to catch up to me on this is fine. jesus.
He’s an “artist” lol
Wasn’t 28 the max number of players you can have for WCQ this year? If it was, then 30 players would be against the Fifa regulation, right?!
23 must be named 24 hours prior to kick off there is no limit to the number of players in training.
I take that back I’m not 💯 on that. You had to submit a provisional roster but I don’t know what the roster limit was. But I don’t think it was only 28 but I don’t know that for sure.
mexico called 28, costa rica called 28, panama called 28. we called 26 but that includes carrying weah who never left europe, steffen who has back issues, plus 2 more out today, and we’ve called one new player.
After getting beat Dest really cameback to have a great game. Its a shame he got injured
after the phantom panama goal decided who qualified, still no VAR?
If McKennie knowingly violated team policy, then he deserves to be benched. I recall Juventus issuing a statement about his off-field behavior, but I am speculating, so let’s hope it is something minor. GB made the right choice giving the armband to Adams.
if you’re going to have the nuts to dump him and this is a known issue you might have the brains to have more than 5 mids available to start with, particularly when you plan on trotting out 433 most/all of the games. kind of like his approach to the wing spots and in particular hoppe looks a little sloppy and arrogant also. i didn’t suggest 28-30 players for my health, i suggested it because with 3 game windows and covid and the vicious nature of concacaf this was always going to be a tough slog, and you needed contingencies for your contingencies.
US coaches have historically called in players when people got hurt in quali. it’s kind of control freaky and arrogant to just bull your way through the fixture list like swapping anyone undermines your authority. a smart coach puts the team over himself and adjusts. climb down from your high horse and tell someone of the people who first got “no” a “yes” instead. if we can’t get people abroad in, then get some of the rising MLS stars.
McKennie threw a party last season breaking Juventus’ team rules.
Reyna? I don’t even see him on the bench list..
Ohhh saw he is injured and mckennie wth did he do? Smh
so no steffen mckennie weah reyna and all you’ve done is call sean johnson????????
Not sure when they were sure about Reyna but Wes’s discipline problem would have occurred after the 24 hour limit to replace him. Also with most MLS playing last night it wouldn’t have been feasible for tonight. Nor could you realistically gotten a Euro based player here and medically cleared to do anything more than sit on the bench. You’d hope someone else will be brought for Honduras. Berhalter has hopefully learned a lesson and will bring more in October. So many players being unable to travel until Sept. 1 because they would be needed to complete transfer medicals limited this roster. Nico, Hoppe, CCV, EPB, Richards, Cannon and possibly Moore had to be in Europe for perspective medicals. Their often thought of as formalities but it was ARobs medical that killed his deal with Milan.
i told you i wanted more like 30 to begin with for such contingencies. and not with the “double accounting” of aaronson being included in the depth charts at 3 positions. he also would have known of at least half, perhaps 3/4 of the injury list prior to MLS games. the only question when he knew was mckennie.
and my point would extend beyond “today.” we have another game mix-week. you don’t play short the rest of the window…..
IV I think most of us Ives included thought he would/should bring at least 28 but he didn’t. It doesn’t do any good to bring it up over and over. From here on we need to cash in our chips with clubs. You don’t want us to fly player A over for 10 days when he might not play. Sorry we need him. It’s only a mistake if you don’t learn from it, growth mindset not fixed.
“doesn’t do any good?” he can call replacements any time he wants. it’s not just 1 bad decision, it’s 3. at this point we need reinforcements. but as of this game we were down to near 23.
based on the released XI i am anticipating
pulisic pefok aaronson
lletget adams acosta
robinson brooks robinson dest
turner
that backfield is he literally didn’t learn his lesson from the first game vs how gold cup went, when we played horribly and were undermanned on offense and yet held them scoreless and won.
the attrition is also why you chase game 1 like you want the win and don’t try to squeak the easiest opponent and put off chasing 3 points to the tougher games.
How would you line up instead?
from his list?
pefok
pulisic acosta aaronson dest
adams
bello zimmermann robinson yedlin
turner
but half the problem is “attrition” meets bad wingback, mid, and wing forward choices to begin with. 5 mids. run out of wing forward depth. some bad back choices where i would only trust 1 of his choices to mark their man out of the game.
from the USMNT universe i’d be playing something like
pefok
pulisic green holmes hoppe
adams
vines CCV robinson moore
turner
IV – on your preferred lineup guessing Bello and Yedlin as better defenders and Zimmerman due to Brooks one v one defending? Getting Dest up the field where not a defender first?
451 to have numbers back in the shape to help defend, i find 433 childishly tactically naive unless you want to be real real aggressive with better attacking players. yes, people who can actually mark, roughly what you said, yedlin i struggled for who to play RB off his list. i preferred the gold cup guys.
they quietly brought in sean johnson
Turner, Dest, Adams, A Robinson, Brooks, M Robinson, Pulisic (c), Aaronson, Lleget, Pefok, Acosta
So, are Reyna and Pulisic going to start? To play?
Is Hoppe being flown in on a Gulfstream?
👍