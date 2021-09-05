USMNT vs. Canada: SBI Match Night

The U.S. men’s national team takes on Canada on Sunday night at LP Field in Nashville (8pm, FS1/UniMas/TUDN) in a World Cup qualifier both teams will be eager to win after settling for draws in their Octagonal openers on Thursday.

The Americans earned a point in El Salvador in a lackluster performance on Friday, while Canada settled for a home point against Honduras in a match John Herdman’s men were expected to win.

Now, the pressure is on the USMNT and Canada to secure the three points tonight to avoid a terrible start to their final round of Concacaf qualifying.

The USMNT will be without Zack Steffen, who will now miss the remaining September qualifiers after testing positive for COVID-19 (he has been replaced on the roster by Sean Johnson).

Christian Pulisic is back in the lineup, but the USMNT will be without Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie. Reyna has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, while McKennie is not available, and not in uniform due to violation of a team policy.

Here is the USMNT starting lineup, which includes Jordan Pefok starting at striker:

Here is a look at how Canada could line up tonight:

Here is a look at SBI’s pre-match coverage of USMNT-Canada:

Who will, and who should start for the USMNT vs. Canada?

The SBI Show: Episode 326 (Previewing USMNT-Canada, Recapping USMNT-El Salvador)

Zack Steffen to miss Canada match, Pulisic a question mark

USMNT-Canada Preview

After struggling against El Salvador, spotlight is on Sergino Dest to deliver against Canada.

Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions on tonight’s action in the comments section below, and be sure to check SBI for post-game coverage.