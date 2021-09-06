Weston McKennie suspended for USMNT - Canada after violating team COVID protocols

The U.S. men’s national team is taking on Canada in a crucial Concacaf World Cup qualifier on Sunday night, and will do so without one of its most important players due to the violation of a team policy.
Weston McKennie is out for Sunday’s qualifier in Nashville, and the Juventus midfielder revealed on Instagram that he was suspended after violating COVID protocols.
The USMNT was already dealing with the absence of Gio Reyna due to a hamstring injury, and Zack Steffen due to back spasms, but will now be without another of its most influential players.
This isn’t McKennie’s first time running afoul of COVID protocols. He was suspended by Juventus after hosting a party with teammates and 20 guests at his home in April, which forced him to miss the Turin Derby against Torino.
Sebastian Lletget and Kellyn Acosta have been deployed in central midfield, with Brenden Aaronson shifting to the right wing to replace Reyna.
McKennie could also be forced to miss the USMNT road match against Honduras on Wednesday.
Send him home and don’t use him again until he shows that he has matured. Like I said yesterday, Berhalter has to clamp down on selfish players. BTW, after Weah was pronounced out due to injury, I urged Berhalter to bring in another player to fill that vacancy. What happens, I wrote, if we suffer another injury during the either of the first games? Well, it has happened and Berhalter has shown to be very shortsighted.
selfish and costly…wtf? hurt the team. hope he grows up soon but this one hurt
Send him home. He let his team down. He let his country down.
The same thing in italy, weston mckennie did.To learn, he doesn’t seem.
McKennie does this dumb stuff at his club too. He has some real immature issues that he needs to grow up
Sloppy w the ball….sloppy in life.
Weston is becoming less enthusiastic leader, and more spoiled immature boy by the day.
Our Euro superstars do not seem very reliable….or seious about the Nats,.
Send McKennie back to FC Dallas for a season…..he needs to re-calibrate his priorities!
Oh fuck! Maybe Pulisic gives the victory.