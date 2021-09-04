Who will, and who should the USMNT start vs. Canada?

Gregg Berhalter won’t admit it, but as important as Thursday’s World Cup qualifying opener against El Salvador was, the U.S. men’s national team coach knew the tougher challenge was looming three days later in Nashville in the form of a dangerous Canada side.
That much was made clear by Berhalter’s decision to sit John Brooks, his best centerback, against El Salvador, and a cynic might wonder if Zack Steffen’s back spasms were merely a cover story for Berhalter’s preference of having Steffen available to face Canada.
Led by the dynamic duo of Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, the Canadian attack can and will test the American defense in ways El Salvador simply couldn’t, and that knowledge has surely shaped Berhalter’s planning for September’s qualifiers.
The potential return of Christian Pulisic should help a USMNT attack that struggled to generate chances against El Salvador, and he shouldn’t be the only new starter plugged into the front five to try and capitalize on Canada’s vulnerable backline.
With all that in mind, here is the starting lineup we could see the USMNT deploying against Canada in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier in Nashville, as well as the lineup we would deploy if we were making the final lineup decisions:
Projected USMNT Starting Lineup vs. Canada
SBI’s Preferred USMNT Starting Lineup vs. Canada
GOALKEEPER
Who will start: Zack Steffen
Who should start: Zack Steffen
If Steffen is healthy, he should start. Turner is in good form, and wouldn’t be a bad option, but Steffen’s superior passing and ball skills make him the choice if his back spasms aren’t an issue.
DEFENDERS
Who will start: Sergiño Dest, Miles Robinson, John Brooks, Antonee Robinson
Who should start: Sergiño Dest, Miles Robinson, John Brooks, Antonee Robinson
Tim Ream filled in admirably against El Salvador, but it’s time for Brooks to step in and be his imposing self against Canada’s dangerous forwards, which will have their hands full against a Brooks-Miles Robinson centerback pairing.
Canada’s speed on the wings is a problem, and a potential Alphonso Davies-Tajon Buchanan wing tandem will be a handful against any fullback pairing Berhalter chooses.
That said, Sergiño Dest steps his game up when facing tough challenges, and he got the better of Davies the last time they faced each other on international duty (in Nations League in 2019). Antonee Robinson has been in outstanding form for Fulham and should match up well against Buchanan.
If Robinson struggles, Berhalter could call on George Bello, who is no stranger to facing Buchanan from their battles in MLS.
MIDFIELDERS
Who will start: Weston McKennie, Sebastian Lletget, Tyler Adams
Who should start: Weston McKennie, Sebastian Lletget, Tyler Adams
Brenden Aaronson struggled against El Salvador, which shouldn’t be a total shock given it was his World Cup qualifying debut, but the performance should strengthen the case for Lletget, who has experience in qualifying, and who also played well against Canada when the USMNT routed the Canadians in Nations League in 2019.
FORWARDS
Who will start: Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Gio Reyna
Who should start: Christian Pulisic, Jordan Pefok, Gio Reyna
Pulisic’s return should help open up space for Reyna to find gaps in the Canadian defense, while also potentially providing service for whoever Berhalter deploys at striker.
That striker should be Pefok, who showed some good glimpses in his second-half cameo against El Salvador, and because Josh Sargent simply didn’t play well enough on Thursday to justify another start.
Could we see Konrad De La Fuente given another start, which could allow Gio Reyna a chance to play in a central role? Plenty of fans may want that, but Konrad didn’t do enough against El Salvador to justify another start, and Reyna should play an important role on the right wing, not only keeping Canadian left back Richie Laryea honest, but also potentially providing service from the wing to Pefok, who is a threat in the air.
What do you think of our projected lineups? Who would you play at striker? What changes would you make to the defense?
Steffen still out according to Berhalter, Pulisic will be evaluated during training tonight, another report that Reyna was not on the field at the beginning of training.
Lletget is both who will start and preferred? Based on a game 2 years ago? C’mon…. I agree that Aaronson looked out of his element on the road, but KDF wasn’t as bad as Dest or Aaronson. KDF looked more dangerous than Lletget so far this decade.
Since we’re talking crazy….How about Pefok and Sargent up top? Sargent fits better as a supporting striker anyway, hustling, passing, making runs… Reyna and Pulisic on the wings, with McKennie and Adams playing centrally…
If you had to pick an MLS midfielder as a must-start, then I’d rather have the twin sixes with Acosta and Adams, allowing Pulisic, Reyna and McKennie to spend time up top with Pefok, and have the sixes cover the counter, especially if Dest and Robinson get caught in the attack…
I’d rather bench Dest altogether- lots of activity, not much achievement on offense, clear liability on defense. Robinson and Yedlin as the backs would help the team be more successful, all other agendas aside.
Based on Ream starting last game and playing well, how could 3G pass him up? Who will he start?
Pefok
Pulisic Reyna
Adams McKennie
Dest Ream Brooks Robinson Yedlin
Not a big difference between preferred and expected line0ups. One reason I prefer Pefok is that I expect that he is more of a threat in the air. When teams clog the middle, then you have to rely on crosses into the box. Of the players we have available, McKennie has shown some ability there, but outside of him I don’t see much of a threat except for Pekok. Ebobissee has shown heading ability and if that continues to be a weakness in our attack, perhaps he should be considered as part of the striker options in the future. I hope tomorrow they start playing more like a team.
smh Lletget
Excited to be taking my girls to their first WCQ. Does anyone know if you can view training or interact with the players?
Also, who will be at AO party tonight?