Who will, and who should, the USMNT start vs. Honduras?

A road World Cup qualifier in central America isn’t where you want to be taking a tired team for a must-win game, but that is the situation Gregg Berhalter and the U.S. men’s national team is facing as they prepare for Wednesday’s showdown with Honduras in San Pedro Sula.
Injuries, and one high-profile suspension, have left the Americans missing several key pieces heading into Wednesday, and after managing just two draws from their first two Octagonal qualifiers, they will vie for their first win riding what will likely be a tiring bunch.
Tyler Adams and Miles Robinson have played all 180 minutes of September’s qualifiers, and it is difficult to see the USMNT being without either against Honduras, while Brenden Aaronson has logged 159 minutes in two starts and is coming off the kind of strong showing against Canada that makes him an enticing option to start for a third straight time.
The risk with going with too many players in tired legs is being overrun by a Honduras team that has taken squad rotation to an unmatched level in the Octagonal. Catrachos head coach Fabian Coito made a whopping nine lineup changes from their opening draw against Canada to Sunday’s draw in El Salvador, and has spread the minutes around so much that every field player has seen action and only goalkeeper Luis Lopez has come close to playing 180 minutes.
To take it a step further, Honduras rested its entire first-choice defense against El Salvador, as well as its projected defensive midfield tandem (save for a five-minute cameo for Kervin Arriaga).
That means a USMNT attack that has struggled to generate chances through two qualifiers must now find a way to generate them against a rested back-line made up of three-fourths of the same Honduras defense that frustrated the Americans in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals (which the USMNT won 1-0 via a late Jordan Pefok goal).
Berhalter is light on fresh attacking options, in part because of the head-scratching decision not to call in any attacking replacements after having Tim Weah and Gio Reyna go down injured, and Weston McKennie suspended. Jackson Yueill’s inclusion is somewhat understandable given his experience playing against Honduras, but not also bringing in at least one attacking reinforcement made no sense at all.
What the USMNT does have is rested defensive options, which makes you wonder whether Berhalter will opt for a five-man defense in order to tap into the fresh legs that James Sands, Mark McKenzie and Walker Zimmerman can provide.
The safer bet for Berhalter would be to go with a five-man defense to withstand the likely early onslaught from a rested Honduran side, and he could learn a lesson from what Canada did to the Americans by saving some attacking weapons as good second-half options when things will presumably open up as legs tire. What Berhalter should have taken away from the Canada game is that he can’t wait too long to deploy his substitutions. That will be even more of a concern against Honduras given the likelihood that some players will begin fading as they play in their third qualifier in a week.
With all that in mind, here is a look at the lineup we could see the USMNT deploy against Honduras, the formation variation Berhalter could turn to, and the lineup we would deploy on Wednesday:
Projected USMNT 4-3-3 Lineup vs. Honduras
SBI’s prefered USMNT 4-3-3 lineup vs. Honduras
Projected USMNT 5-2-3 lineup vs. Honduras
SBI Preferred USMNT 5-2-3 lineup vs. Honduras
Goalkeeper
Matt Turner is the pick, and has done nothing in his first two qualifying starts to suggest he can’t handle things in Honduras.
Defenders
Who will start (4-3-3): DeAndre Yedlin, Miles Robinson, John Brooks, Antonee Robinson
Who will start (5-2-3): Kellyn Acosta, Miles Robinson, James Sands, John Brooks, Antonee Robinson
Who should start (4-3-3): Kellyn Acosta, Miles Robinson, John Brooks
Who will start (5-2-3): Kellyn Acosta, Miles Robinson, James Sands, John Brooks, Antonee Robinson
Antonee Robinson and John Brooks are locks to start, and the only reason we won’t call Miles Robinson a lock is because of the 180 minutes he has played in September qualifying, but he really is most likely a lock given his form.
That leaves the right back/right wingback role. DeAndre Yedlin played 46 minutes against Canada after starting against El Salvador, and you wonder if he’s ready to give another 90 minutes or close against someone like Romell Quioto.
That leaves us with Kellyn Acosta, who has looked very good in the right back role, and who could handle playing as a right wing back if Berhalter goes with a five-man backline.
If the USMNT goes with three centerbacks then look for James Sands to get the call. Honduras has no real aerial threats to deal with so this isn’t a game for Walker Zimmerman, and Mark McKenzie is the option if Miles Robinson is deemed too tired to start (though McKenzie’s recent lack of club minutes make him equally risky as a starter).
Sands has the ability to defend, distribute and slide into midfield when needed, and a formation with him in central defense and Acosta at right wingback would give the USMNT formation some serious adaptability to shift into different looks to try and break down a veteran Honduran defense.
Midfielders
Who will start (4-3-3): Tyler Adams, Sebastian Lletget, Kellyn Acosta
Who will start (5-2-3): Tyler Adams, Sebastian Lletget
Who should start (4-3-3): Tyler Adams, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Roldan
Who should start (5-2-3): Tyler Adams, Sebastian Lletget
Adams has played 180 minutes over two matches, but is simply too valuable to bench, and he’ll be up for the challenge of San Pedro Sula. Lletget gets the nod ahead of Cristian Roldan, and his experience puts him in the lineup over a Konrad De La Fuente.
An option Berhalter might consider is Acosta at right back and Roldan in central midfield. Roldan won’t be fazed by playing in Honduras and has big-game experience to handle himself in what will be a real fight against the physical Honduran central midfielders.
If Berhalter gives with five in the back, then Adams and Lletget should partner together in the middle, with Sands sliding into midfield on occasions.
Forwards
Who will start (4-3-3): Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Brenden Aaronson
Who will start (5-2-3): Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Brenden Aaronson
Who should start (4-3-3): Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Brenden Aaronson
Who should start (5-2-3): Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Konrad De La Fuente
Pulisic is a lock at the left forward position, and given the physicality of Honduras’ two defensive midfielder central midfield setup, this isn’t the game to try Pulisic in a central role. Sargent gets the nod at striker over Pefok though Berhalter could go either way.
Aaronson is the real question mark. If he has enough gas in the tank after two starts, then he should get the nod in any setup because of his ability to press from the forward position, but if there is any question of fatigue, then Konrad De La Fuente’s fresh legs and quickness would make him a threat to test Honduran left back Diego Rodriguez from the opening minute.
The more likely scenario is Aaronson starts, and De La Fuente comes on for the final 30 minutes to push a potentially tiring Honduran defense.
What do you think of the projected starting lineup options? Which lineup would you go with? Which system would you prefer the USMNT deploy in Honduras, a 4-3-3, or five in the back?
Share your thoughts below.
You guys are just rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. You’re gonna go nuts if we lose. Choose sanity.
We’re going back to the hybrid RB
—————Sarge————-
CP———————-Konrad
———Acosta—Seba———
—————Yueill—————
Bello-Brooks-MRob-Adams
stop trolling us 🙂
Ha only half trolling, it actually kind of makes sense why you bring Yueill to replace Dest.
We should play a 3-5-2, with Pulisic and Pepi as the forwards. Give Pulisic the freedom to roam. You have Sands and Adams to cover and help brooks if Jedi get’s caught up field.
we need to quit playing players with the idea that _____ can cover for him. carry your own water or get lost. this is why i keep suggesting dest as a wing or wing sub. quit pretending, quit “covering,” if you can defend your position the question is can you play forward. dest would potentially stay around, brooks would not.
that being said i actually agree with you on 451 or 541 or 352, defensive wall and look for something on the counter or a dead ball. and i think a tilted back formation might egg honduras out where we can play through or over and get the passes from behind their backline we have been missing. i wouldn’t play 343 unless we fall behind because it gives us no mids to fight with. and if we did play it i’d run out 7 guys who can attack and just make them poop their pants defending them all.
Great article, Ives, but I vehemently disagree with your point that “the more likely scenario is that Aaronson starts, and De La Fuenta comes on for the final 30 minutes to push a potentially tired Honduran defense,” because that would require Berhalter to use subs for tactical, game-changing reasons. He doesn’t do that. Rather, he makes subs during injury time, for the final three minutes, not to run down tired defenders but to run down the clock.
Berhalter made subs at around the 60 minute mark during the Nations League and the Gold Cup. Those subs were effective in turning those games in our favor. It’s unclear why he waited so long to put subs on against Canada, but there’s no reason (yet) to think that it will be an ongoing thing.
There’s been a long running complaint that Berhalter has no plan B, actual soccer people have been saying no it’s not that there isn’t a plan it is that it takes him too long to implement. After this Summer we thought he’d learned/adjusted. During his latest interview with Warshaw Berhalter indicated they had learned a lot during GC about how to strategically use subs specifically talking about the FB rotation during GC. We’ve seen none of that either with FBs or any other position group. If that was your big lesson as soon as you get in the weeds you go right back to going with your gut, you are in trouble.
i find the exercise of what XI we would use to be thought provoking, but in his specific case, for each of these games, you so rapidly notice some unaddressed roster deficiency that it prompts wtf before you even make one out. my brain starts wanting to include omitted players. if a working stiff can see that how can’t the coach? is he unaware we can swap players anytime? are we working within some sort of unstated bubble rules on covid calls? cause it’s like, why not this euro based guy. failing that, this MLS guy. i get a MyObject=nothing error.
in terms of who is left
aaronson pefok
bello adams pulisic acosta sargent
MRobinson zimmermann sands
turner
352
a subset of GB’s “i wish i could call….” problem is a set of his calls are junk where you’re like, “but not him” to rotate or change things up. so you end up proposing players who are probably exhausted to try and execute what is at best a 1-0 game strategy, more likely play for another tie. personally if i am playing for 0-0 i want fresh legs and competent defenders.
I do think Covid effects travel basically makes everything take an extra day by the time testing is through. So say you want to replace Dest with Reynolds. It will take him all Monday to travel and test. Tuesday then is travel to Honduras, with maybe a walk thru at stadium. Then Wednesday game. So a Euro replacement would have two straight days of international travel play a game and another full day of international travel. I’m not even sure Fifa would allow that. Clubs would also balk at you flying a replacement across the Atlantic for one game that they might not even play. Yueill fills the roster at 23 that’s why there was only one addition. I’m not sure why you didn’t see someone even from MLS replace Gio last week. I think those players that made transfers were told they would be left in Europe to orient with their new clubs.
I’m usually with the benefit of the doubt that coaches are coaches, and should be able to analyze most of the time and plan/tweak game plans at least as best as possible. But with Berhalter, I’m at a loss. Klinsmann was a rah rah guy who couldn’t plan very well at all. Berhalter is a guy who thinks he can game plan tactics, and has no sense of motivation for the squad, hence about the same (or worse)
Berhalter believing in his own grand vision and tactics is a problem. At this point, I think we’d be better off- putting Pulisic, Adams and Brooks in a room together and asking them how we should play. Also, does he notice that he is getting completely outmatched by other teams in terms of in-game management? Is he incapable of having a plan B and C?
Absolutely!