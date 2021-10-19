Americans Abroad: Midweek Preview (Aaronson vs. Brooks, and more)

The UEFA Champions League resumes play this week and a pair of U.S. men’s national team players will be itching to lead their clubs to Matchday 3 victories.

Red Bull Salzburg hosts Wolfsburg on Tuesday with Brenden Aaronson and John Brooks set to go head-to-head for the first time. Aaronson did not feature in Salzburg’s 1-1 league draw with Rheindorf Altach over the weekend, but should be one of the first names in Matthias Jaissle’s team sheet this week.

Brooks was not part of the USMNT October roster for its three-match qualifying schedule, but did return to action for the Bundesliga club in a 2-0 weekend defeat to Union Berlin. The veteran centerback will look to be a key figure for Mark Van Bommel’s side as Wolfsburg seeks its first win of the new edition of the competition.

Elsewhere, Zack Steffen will be fighting to start for Manchester City in a Champions League trip at Club Brugge. Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Paris Saint-Germain in UCL play while Mark McKenzie and Genk face a trip to West Ham United in Europa League action. Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham host Cardiff City in EFL Championship play looking to stay in the top-three race.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

UEFA Champions League

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg host John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund visit Ajax on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City visit Owen Otasowie and Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams and Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig visit Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Sergiño Dest and FC Barcelona host Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie and Juventus visit Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Jordan Pefok, David Wagner and Young Boys host Villarreal on Wednesday.

Tim Weah and Lille host Sevilla on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (ankle injury) for Chelsea’s hosting of Romain Gall and Malmo on Wednesday.

Europa League

Europa League Group Stage

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt host Olympiacos on Thursday.

Christian Cappis and Brondby visit Rangers on Thursday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic host Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk visit West Ham on Thursday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille visit Lazio on Thursday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray visit Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday.

Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp visit Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Europa Conference League

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma visit Bodo/Glint on Thursday.

Josh Cohen and Maccabi Haifa host Slavia Prague on Thursday.

England

League Championship

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham host Cardiff City on Wednesday

Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest visit Bristol City on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield host Birmingham City on Wednesday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s match vs. Coventry City on Wednesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland visit Crewe Alexandria on Tuesday.

Spain

La Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife host Eibar on Tuesday

Germany

Regionalliga

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II host SpVgg Bayreuth on Tuesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa visit Toluca on Wednesday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield host Huracan on Wednesday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional host Red Bull Bragantino on Thursday.