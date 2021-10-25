Americans Abroad: Midweek Preview (Steffen, Musah, and more)

Manchester City’s quest for a fifth consecutive Carabao Cup trophy continues this week with Zack Steffen pushing to start in Wednesday’s showdown with West Ham United.

The Citizens are coming into this week’s trip to London off the back of three consecutive wins in all competitions, outscoring their opponents 11-2 over that span. Steffen last started in a 2-0 win over Burnley on October 16, making two saves to earn his first clean sheet in league action. Ederson retain the No. 1 job for wins over Club Brugge and Brighton & Hove Albion, but Steffen is in line to start in what should be a tough test from West Ham, which has won three straight in all competitions as well.

Elsewhere, Yunus Musah and Valencia take on Real Betis in La Liga play while Brenden Aaronson and Ulysses Llanez go head-to-head in Austrian Cup play. Tyler Adams and Joe Scally are among the American contingent involved in German Cup play this week. Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille face off with Nice on Wednesday looking to claim a full three points following Sunday’s draw with PSG.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

carabao cup

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face West Ham United on Wednesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face QPR on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Injury) for Preston North End’s hosting of Liverpool on Wednesday.

Germany

dfb pokal

Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig visit Babelsburg on Tuesday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim host Holstein Kiel on Tuesday.

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach host Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart host Cologne on Wednesday.

Gio Reyna is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s hosting of Ingolstadt on Tuesday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest and Barcelona visit Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

Matt Miazga and Alaves host Elche on Tuesday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia visit Real Betis on Wednesday.

Matthew Hoppe and Mallorca host Sevilla on Wednesday.

Italy

Serie a

Weston McKennie and Juventus host Sassuolo on Wednesday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma visit Cagliari on Wednesday.

Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessmann and Venezia host Salernitana on Tuesday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone visit Alessandria on Thursday.

France

Ligue 1

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille visit Nice on Wednesday.

Austria

Cup

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg visit Ulysses Llanez and St. Poelten on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic visit Hibernian on Wednesday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United visit Livingston on Wednesday.

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen visit Rangers on Wednesday.

Belgium

Cup

Mark McKenzie and Genk visit Sint-Eloois-Winkel on Wednesday

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden visit RFC Seraing on Wednesday.

Owen Otasowie and Club Brugge host Deinze on Wednesday.

Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp visit Westerlo on Thursday.

Netherlands

Cup

Luca De La Torre and Heracles visit ASWH on Tuesday.

Denmark

Cup

Christian Cappis and Brondby visit Aalborg Freja on Thursday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense visit Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland on Wednesday.

Switzerland

Cup

Jordan Pefok and Young Boys visit Lugano on Wednesday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Jeffrey Gal and Degerfors host Elfsborg Orebro on Thursday.

Romain Gall and Malmo host AIK on Wednesday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds host Hacken on Wednesday.

Turkey

Cup

Haji Wright and Antalyaspor host Diyabekir Spor AS on Thursday.