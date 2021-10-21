Americans Abroad: Midweek Rewind (Aaronson, McKennie and more)

Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie helped their teams move closer to securing a place in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds, while Tyler Adams, Tim Weah and John Brooks were among those who endured forgettable results on Europe’s biggest stage.

Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg and McKennie’s Juventus are on top of their respective Champions League groups after they each started in victories. Salzburg defeated Brooks and Wolfsburg, while McKennie went the full 90 minutes in Juve’s win against Zenit St. Petersburg.

Sergiño Dest helped Barcelona earn its first group-stage win with a strong showing against Dynamo Kiev, while both Chelsea and Manchester City win to move Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen closer to the knockout rounds.

Sam Vines made a successful return from injury for Royal Antwerp, playing 90 minutes in his first start since August in a 2-2 Europa League draw with Fenerbahce. Bryan Reynolds made his first start of the season for AS Roma, but it came in a forgettable 6-1 shelling at the hands of Bodo/Glimt.

UEFA Champions League

Weston McKennie and Juventus visit Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Brenden Aaronson started and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-1 win vs. Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes for Wolfsburg.

Tyler Adams started, played 90 minutes and drew a yellow card in RB Leipzig’s 3-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Gio Reyna did not dress for Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 loss to Ajax on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 5-1 win vs. Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress for Club Brugge.

Sergiño Dest started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 1-0 win vs. Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.

Jordan Pefok started and played 69 minutes in Young Boys’ 4-1 loss to Villarreal on Wednesday.

Tim Weah came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Lille’s 0-0 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic was OUT (ankle injury) for Chelsea’s 4-0 win vs. Malmo on Wednesday.

Romain Gall did not dress for Malmo.

Europa League

Europa League Group Stage

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-1 win vs. Olympiacos on Thursday.

Christian Cappis started and played 80 minutes in Brondby’s 2-0 loss to Rangers on Thursday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Celtic’s 2-0 win vs. Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes for Ferencvaros.

Mark McKenzie dressed but did not play in Genk’s 3-0 loss to West Ham on Thursday.

Konrad De La Fuente dressed but did not play in Marseille’s 0-0 draw with Lazio on Thursday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 1-0 win vs. Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday.

Sam Vines started and played 90 minutes in Royal Antwerp’s 2-2 draw with Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Europa Conference League

Bryan Reynolds started and played 90 minutes in AS Roma’s 6-1 loss to Bodo/Glint on Thursday.

Josh Cohen started, played 90 minutes, made six saves and drew a yellow card in Maccabi Haifa’s 1-0 win vs. Slavia Prague on Thursday.

England

League Championship

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 win vs. Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not start in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 win vs. Bristol City on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes started and played 86 minutes in Huddersfield’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham City on Wednesday.

Matthew Olosunde was OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s 2-1 win vs. Coventry City on Wednesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch did not dress for Sunderland’s 4-0 win vs. Crewe Alexandria on Tuesday.

Spain

La Liga 2

Samuel Shashoua started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 loss to Eibar on Tuesday.

Shaq Moore dressed, but did not play for Tenerife.

Norway

OBOS-LIGAEN

Sam Rogers started, played 90 minutes and drew a yellow card in Ham Kam’s 1-1 draw with Sogndal on Wednesday.

Mike Lansing started, played 90 minutes and made 4 saves in Aalesund’s 3-3 draw with Ranheim on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Necaxa’s 1-1 draw with Toluca on Wednesday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Banfield’s 4-1 loss to Huracan on Wednesday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional host Red Bull Bragantino on Thursday.