Americans Abroad: Midweek Rewind (Aaronson, Ream, Chandler and more)

By Ives Galarcep | October 1, 2021 8:30 am ET

Gregg Berhalter tuned into the Red Bull Salzburg-Lille Champions League match in order to watch two of his U.S. men’s national team players go head to head, and Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah both gave Berhalter reason to be confident they will make an impact in the October World Cup qualifiers.

Aaronson got the better of his USMNT teammate, helping Red Bull Salzburg post a 2-1 victory over Weah’s Lille. Aaronson delivered the killer pass that helped draw the opening penalty, and finished with two key passes in the group stage victory. Weah was active as well, finishing with two successful dribbles and three tackles completed.

Timmy Chandler hasn’t played much for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, but he was solid in his second consecutive start to help the German club defeat Royal Antwerp in Europa League action.

In English League Championship action this week, Fulham posted a 3-1 win against Swansea City, with Tim Ream starting and delivering an assist for the Cottagers.

Here is look back at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

UEFA Champions League

Gio Reyna was OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win vs. Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen dressed, but did not play in Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 11 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 loss to Club Brugge.

Owen Otasowie did not dress for Club Brugge.

Sergiño Dest started, played 90 minutes and drew a yellow card in FC Barcelona’s 3-0 loss to Benfica on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic was OUT (ankle injury) for Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Juventus on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 14 minutes for Juventus.

Jordan Pefok started and played 66 minutes in Young Boys’ 1-0 loss to Atalanta on Wednesday.

Romain Gall did not dress for Malmo’s 4-0 loss to Zenit on Wednesday.

Brenden Aaronson started and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-1 win vs. Lille on Wednesday.

Tim Weah started and played 58 minutes for Lille.

John Brooks was OUT (red card suspension) for Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday.

Europa League

Europa League Group Stage

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 win vs. Roya Antwerp on Thursday.

Sam Vines was OUT (injured) for Royal Antwerp.

Christian Cappis came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Brondby’s 3-0 loss to Lyon on Thursday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started, played 90 minutes and drew a yellow card in Celtic’s 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Henry Wingo started, played 90 minutes and scored an OWN GOAL in Ferencvaros’ 3-1 loss to Real Betis on Thursday.

Mark McKenzie dressed, but did not play in Genk’s 3-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and played 35 minutes in Galatasaray’s 0-0 draw with Marseille on Thursday.

Konrad De La Fuente came off the bench and played 10 minutes for Marseille.

Europa Conference League

Bryan Reynolds dressed but did not play in AS Roma’s 3-0 win vs. FK Zorya Luhansk on Thursday.

Josh Cohen started and played 90 minutes in Maccabi Haifa’s 3-0 loss to Union Berlin on Thursday.

England

League Championship

Tim Ream started, played 90 minutes and recorded an ASSIST in Fulham’s 3-1 win vs. Swansea on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress for Fulham.

Ethan Horvath dressed, but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win vs. Barnsley on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Huddersfield’s 3-2 win vs. Blackburn on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde was OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Tuesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch did not dress for Sunderland’s 5-0 win vs. Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce dressed, but did not play in Necaxa’s 3-0 win vs. Club Tijuana on Tuesday.