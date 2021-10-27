Americans Abroad: Midweek Rewind (Steffen, Adams, and more)

Zack Steffen’s playing time with Manchester City was already minimal and now the American goalkeeper might be waiting even longer for more playing time going forward.

Steffen started on Wednesday in Carabao Cup play, but came out on the losing end as Pep Guardiola’s side fell 4-3 in penalty kicks to West Ham United in London. The Citizens were poised to push towards a fifth-consecutive Carabao Cup triumph this season after edging Tottenham 1-0 in last season’s final. The U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper made two saves during regulation and even got his hands on a pair of West Ham penalty attempts, but couldn’t create enough power to keep them out.

Man City’s 21-match winning run in the competition was snapped with the defeat and now leaves Steffen on the bench and waiting for his next chance. The Citizens will continue their involvement in both Premier League and UEFA Champions League action, but Steffen’s next start might not come until the FA Cup third round in January 2022.

Elsewhere, Tyler Adams impressed in midfield as Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig advanced in the German Cup. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Christian Ramirez both scored in Scottish Premiership matches while Sergino Dest started, but watched as Barcelona lost to Rayo Vallecano. Brenden Aaronson assisted once off the bench for Red Bull Salzburg in an Austrian Cup triumph over Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Poelten. Joe Scally started as Borussia Monchengladbach ousted Bayern Munich from the German Cup competition.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

carabao cup

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face West Ham United on Wednesday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 64 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-1 penalty kick shootout win over QPR on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Injury) for Preston North End’s hosting of Liverpool on Wednesday.

Germany

dfb pokal

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 win over Babelsburg on Tuesday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 5-1 win over Holstein Kiel on Tuesday.

Joe Scally started and played 69 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 5-0 win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart lost 2-0 Cologne on Wednesday.

Gio Reyna was OUT (Injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Ingolstadt on Tuesday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Valencia’s 4-1 loss to Real Betis on Wednesday.

Matt Miazga dressed but did not play in Alaves 1-0 win over Elche on Tuesday.

Matthew Hoppe dressed but did not play in Mallorca’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday.

Italy

Serie a

Weston McKennie started, scored A GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Juventus 2-1 loss to Sassuolo on Wednesday. It was McKennie’s first goal of the new Serie A season.

Gianluca Busio started and played 90 minutes in Venezia’s 2-1 loss to Salernitana on Tuesday.

Tanner Tessmann dressed but did not play for Venezia.

Bryan Reynolds did not dress in AS Roma’s 2-1 win over Cagliari on Wednesday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone visit Alessandria on Thursday.

France

Ligue 1

Konrad De La Fuente dressed but did not play in Marseille’s 1-1 draw with Nice on Wednesday.

Austria

Cup

Ulysses Llanez started and played 90 minutes in St. Poelten’s 3-0 loss to Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

Brenden Aaronson came off the bench, registered AN ASSIST, and played 28 minutes for Red Bull Salzburg.

Scotland

Premiership

Cameron Carter-Vickers started, scored A GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Celtic’s 3-1 win over Hibernian on Wednesday.

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-1 draw with Livingston on Wednesday.

Christian Ramirez started, scored A GOAL, and played 63 minutes in Aberdeen’s 2-2 draw with Rangers on Wednesday.

Belgium

Cup

Mark McKenzie started and played 90 minutes in Genk’s 6-0 win over Sint-Eloois-Winkel on Wednesday

Chris Durkin did not dress in Sint-Truiden’s 3-2 extra time loss to RFC Seraing on Wednesday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress in Club Brugge’s 3-0 win over Deinze on Wednesday.

Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp visit Westerlo on Thursday.

Netherlands

Cup

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles 3-1 win over ASWH on Tuesday.

Denmark

Cup

Christian Cappis and Brondby visit Aalborg Freja on Thursday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored A GOAL, and played 120 minutes in Odense’s 4-1 extra time win over Nordsjaelland on Wednesday.

Jonathan Amon did not dress for Nordsjaelland.

Switzerland

Cup

Jordan Pefok dressed but did not play in Young Boys 2-1 loss to Lugano on Wednesday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Jeffrey Gal and Degerfors host Elfsborg Orebro on Thursday.

Romain Gall did not dress in Malmo’s 1-0 win over AIK on Wednesday.

Nebiyou Perry did not dress in Ostersunds 1-1 draw with Hacken on Wednesday.

Turkey

Cup

Haji Wright and Antalyaspor host Diyabekir Spor AS on Thursday.