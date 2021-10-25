Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Weston McKennie

It was an important week for Weston McKennie, who started in both of Juventus’ matches, including Sunday’s Serie A headliner against Inter Milan, to reassert his place in Massimilano Allegri’s plans.
McKennie started in Juve’s UEFA Champions League win against Zenit St. Petersburg, going the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 victory that helped keep the Bianconeri in first place in their group, ahead of Chelsea. Allegri gave McKennie the start in Sunday’s Serie A showdown with Inter, which finished in a 1-1 draw, with McKennie playing 82 minutes.
Though he hasn’t had the attacking impact so far this season that he had last season under Andrea Pirlo, McKennie has continued to play his way into the starting lineup, with Juventus steadily climbing back toward the top of Serie A.
McKennie wasn’t the only American to enjoy a good week overseas. Here is a look at the top Americans Abroad performers of the past week:
Brenden Aaronson
The USMNT midfielder started in both Red Bull Salzburg wins this week, an important 3-1 triumph over Wolfsburg in Champions League and a 4-1 Austrian League table-topping victory over Sturm Graz. Aaronson finished with a game-high four key passes in the win against Wolfsburg,
Sergiño Dest
Last week’s Americans Abroad Player of the Week had another solid week, starting in both of Barcelona’s matches. Dest was deployed as a right winger in both cases, including in the 1-0 Champions League win against Dinamo Kiev. He recorded an assist late in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.
Christian Ramirez
There is no more in-form American striker in Europe at the moment than Ramirez, who scored the game-winning goal for Aberdeen in Saturday’s 1-0 win vs. Hibernian, which helped snap Aberdeen’s five-match losing streak. Ramirez has scored in three of his past four matches, and has recorded four goals and an assist in his past seven matches.
Tim Ream
It was a memorable week for Ream, who put together two of his best performances of the season in a pair of shutout victories for Fulham, over Cardiff (2-0) and Nottingham Forest (4-0). The Cottagers have moved up to second place in the League Championship, helped in large part by Ream’s steady play this season.
He was kind of under the radar in the first half, but made an impact in the second. He got into good positions at the top of the box. Twice leading passes that could have led to chances were a bit off, like a foot too far. Then about 3 times he got the ball in a good position and immediately passed it out when he might have been able to turn and shoot (the TV shot was from a distance so it was hard to say for sure). The one time he did that he was closely marked and the shot was blocked. One criticism I have of his play is when he makes long passes to switch play from one side to the other, I think he chooses the wrong time to do it. He usually does it when he is in the final third and the defense is set. Thus, by the time his teammate gets the ball (his passes are very accurate) the defense has time to shift and adjust because of how long the ball is in the air. He would be better off making the pass early in an advance when the opposition is still backpedaling. I think it is a good sign of progress that my criticism of a US player is about what are kind of needed marginal improvements.