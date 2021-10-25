Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Weston McKennie

It was an important week for Weston McKennie, who started in both of Juventus’ matches, including Sunday’s Serie A headliner against Inter Milan, to reassert his place in Massimilano Allegri’s plans.

McKennie started in Juve’s UEFA Champions League win against Zenit St. Petersburg, going the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 victory that helped keep the Bianconeri in first place in their group, ahead of Chelsea. Allegri gave McKennie the start in Sunday’s Serie A showdown with Inter, which finished in a 1-1 draw, with McKennie playing 82 minutes.

Though he hasn’t had the attacking impact so far this season that he had last season under Andrea Pirlo, McKennie has continued to play his way into the starting lineup, with Juventus steadily climbing back toward the top of Serie A.

McKennie wasn’t the only American to enjoy a good week overseas. Here is a look at the top Americans Abroad performers of the past week:

Brenden Aaronson

The USMNT midfielder started in both Red Bull Salzburg wins this week, an important 3-1 triumph over Wolfsburg in Champions League and a 4-1 Austrian League table-topping victory over Sturm Graz. Aaronson finished with a game-high four key passes in the win against Wolfsburg,

Sergiño Dest

Last week’s Americans Abroad Player of the Week had another solid week, starting in both of Barcelona’s matches. Dest was deployed as a right winger in both cases, including in the 1-0 Champions League win against Dinamo Kiev. He recorded an assist late in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Christian Ramirez

There is no more in-form American striker in Europe at the moment than Ramirez, who scored the game-winning goal for Aberdeen in Saturday’s 1-0 win vs. Hibernian, which helped snap Aberdeen’s five-match losing streak. Ramirez has scored in three of his past four matches, and has recorded four goals and an assist in his past seven matches.

Tim Ream

It was a memorable week for Ream, who put together two of his best performances of the season in a pair of shutout victories for Fulham, over Cardiff (2-0) and Nottingham Forest (4-0). The Cottagers have moved up to second place in the League Championship, helped in large part by Ream’s steady play this season.

