Americans Abroad: Weekend Preview (Dest, Aaronson, Weah and more)

Barcelona’s season to date has been a disappointment, but Sergino Dest and his teammates will try to deliver a strong result before heading into the October international break.

Ronald Koeman’s squad faces off with Atletico Madrid on Saturday, looking to give their season a spark after a below-par start in all competitions. The Catalan club is coming into the match off of the back of a 3-0 UEFA Champions League loss to Benfica, which now sees them sit bottom of Group E with zero points earned.

Dest continues to be one of the few bright spots for Barcelona this season and will look to help silence Luis Suarez, Joao Felix, and others before embarking on international duty with the U.S. men’s national team.

Elsewhere, Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg welcome LASK to town while John Brooks and Joe Scally will go head-to-head in Bundesliga play in Germany. Josh Sargent and Norwich City will try to claim a first Premier League win over the season at Burnley. Matt Miazga and Alaves aim to follow up last week’s win over Atletico Madrid with a trip to Athletic Bilbao on Friday. Tim Weah and Konrad De La Fuente also meet in Ligue 1 showdown this weekend.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Zack Steffen and Manchester City visit Liverpool on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Norwich City visit Burnley on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham visit Coventry City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield visit Luton Town on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest visit Birmingham City on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s match at QPR on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland visit Portsmouth on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and Wolfsburg host Joe Scally and Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig host Bochum on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt visit Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth visit Cologne on Friday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart host Chris Richards and Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Gio Reyna is OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s hosting of Augsburg on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Bryang Kayo and Viktoria Berlin visit 1860 Munchen on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher visit Freiburg II on Saturday.

Johan Gomez and FC Zwickau visit Osnabruck on Saturday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest and Barcelona visit Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia visit Cadiz on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Alaves visit Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

Matthew Hoppe and Mallorca host Levante on Saturday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Tenerife visit Huesca on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus visit Torino on Saturday.

Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessman and Venezia visit Cagliari on Friday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma host Empoli on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone host Cittadella on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah and Lille host Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille on Sunday.

Nicholas Gioacchini and Montpellier host Strasbourg on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes visit Nantes on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista visit Braga on Sunday.

Alex Mendez and Vizela host Santa Clara on Saturday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre and Heracles host Williem II on Saturday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray visit Tyler Boyd and Rizespor on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Antalyaspor host Adana Demirspor on Friday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg host LASK on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Polten visit FC Juniors OOE on Friday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie and Genk visit Eupen on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden host Oostende on Saturday.

Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp host Gent on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie and Club Brugge visit Anderlecht on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok and Young Boys visit Servette on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby visit Randers on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense host Vejle on Friday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s visit to Silkeborg on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic visit Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen on Sunday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United host Ross County on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Jeffrey Gal and Degerfors visit Varbergs Bols on Saturday.

Romain Gall amd Malmo host Mjallby on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds visit Halmstads on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas visit Club America on Sunday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield visit Colon on Monday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente visit Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional visit Atletico MG on Saturday.