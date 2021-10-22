Americans Abroad: Weekend Preview (Dest in El Clasico, Adams vs. Green, and more)

Sergiño Dest has been in an excellent run of form in recent weeks, for both club and country, and Barcelona will need every bit of Dest’s best this weekend against Real Madrid in the season’s first installment of El Clasico.

Dest and Barcelona face Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday looking to extend their winning run to three matches in all competitions. The U.S. men’s national team right back has delivered some impressive outings since his involvement in World Cup Qualifiers and will now look to help Barcelona snap a four-match winless run against Real Madrid in league play.

Elsewhere in Europe, there are a few potential American vs. American matchups on tap, with Tyler Adams and Julian Green going head-to-head in German Bundesliga play while Yunus Musah and Matthew Hoppe could see each other in La Liga action.

In other Americans Abroad action, Hoffenheim loanee Chris Richards faces his parent club Bayern Munich. Josh Sargent will look to help Norwich City earn its first Premier League win of the season as the Canaries face Chelsea in London. Tim Weah and Konrad De La Fuente headline the American contingent in Ligue 1 play this weekend. Jordan Pefok and Young Boys will try to rebound from a Champions League defeat midweek.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Zack Steffen and Manchester City visit Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Norwich City visit Chelsea on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham visit Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield visit Bournemouth on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s trip to Blackpool on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland host Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and Wolfsburg host Freiburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig host Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth on Saturday.

Joe Scally and Borussia Moenchengladbach visit Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim visit Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart host Union Berlin on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt visit Bochum on Sunday.

Gio Reyna is OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s trip to Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Bryang Kayo and Viktoria Berlin visit Magdeburg on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher visit Osnabruck on Friday.

Johan Gomez and FC Zwickau visit Waldhof Mannheim on Saturday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest and Barcelona host Real Madrid on Sunday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia host Matthew Hoppe and Mallorca on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Alaves visit Cadiz on Saturday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore, Samuel Shashoua and Tenerife visit Leganes on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus visit Inter Milan on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma host Napoli on Sunday.

Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessmann and Venezia visit Sassuolo on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone host Ascoli on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah and Lille host Brest on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille host PSG on Sunday.

Nicholas Gioacchini and Montpellier visit Monaco on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes visit Stade Reims on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista host Belenenses on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Vizela host Benfica on Sunday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre and Heracles visit PEC Zwolle on Saturday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray visit Besiktas on Monday.

Tyler Boyd and Rizespor host Kasimpasa on Saturday.

Haji Wright and Antalyaspor host Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg host Sturm Graz on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Polten visit Kapfenberger SV on Sunday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie and Genk host Gent on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden visit OH Leuven on Sunday.

Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp host Owen Otasowie and Club Brugge on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok and Young Boys host Lausanne on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby host FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense visit Silkeborg on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s visit to Vejle on Friday.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic host St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen host Hibernian on Saturday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United host Motherwell on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Jeffrey Gal and Degerfors visit Orebro on Monday.

Romain Gall and Malmo visit Varbergs Bols on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds visit Hammarby on Sunday.

Norway

OBOES-LIGAEN

Sam Rogers and Ham Kam host Ranheim on Sunday.

Mike Lansing and Aalesund host Sandnes on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas host Club Tijuana on Sunday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield visit Godoy Cruz on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente host Union on Monday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional host Corinthians on Sunday.