Americans Abroad: Weekend Preview (Dest in El Clasico, Adams vs. Green, and more)

Sergiño Dest has been in an excellent run of form in recent weeks, for both club and country, and Barcelona will need every bit of Dest’s best this weekend against Real Madrid in the season’s first installment of El Clasico.
Dest and Barcelona face Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday looking to extend their winning run to three matches in all competitions. The U.S. men’s national team right back has delivered some impressive outings since his involvement in World Cup Qualifiers and will now look to help Barcelona snap a four-match winless run against Real Madrid in league play.
Elsewhere in Europe, there are a few potential American vs. American matchups on tap, with Tyler Adams and Julian Green going head-to-head in German Bundesliga play while Yunus Musah and Matthew Hoppe could see each other in La Liga action.
In other Americans Abroad action, Hoffenheim loanee Chris Richards faces his parent club Bayern Munich. Josh Sargent will look to help Norwich City earn its first Premier League win of the season as the Canaries face Chelsea in London. Tim Weah and Konrad De La Fuente headline the American contingent in Ligue 1 play this weekend. Jordan Pefok and Young Boys will try to rebound from a Champions League defeat midweek.
Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:
England
PREMIER LEAGUE
Zack Steffen and Manchester City visit Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
Josh Sargent and Norwich City visit Chelsea on Saturday.
Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham visit Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Duane Holmes and Huddersfield visit Bournemouth on Saturday.
Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s trip to Blackpool on Saturday.
LEAGUE ONE
Lynden Gooch and Sunderland host Charlton Athletic on Saturday.
Germany
BUNDESLIGA
John Brooks and Wolfsburg host Freiburg on Saturday.
Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig host Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth on Saturday.
Joe Scally and Borussia Moenchengladbach visit Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
Chris Richards and Hoffenheim visit Bayern Munich on Saturday.
Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart host Union Berlin on Sunday.
Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt visit Bochum on Sunday.
Gio Reyna is OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s trip to Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.
3. LIGA
Bryang Kayo and Viktoria Berlin visit Magdeburg on Saturday.
Terrence Boyd and Hallescher visit Osnabruck on Friday.
Johan Gomez and FC Zwickau visit Waldhof Mannheim on Saturday.
Spain
LA LIGA
Sergino Dest and Barcelona host Real Madrid on Sunday.
Yunus Musah and Valencia host Matthew Hoppe and Mallorca on Saturday.
Matt Miazga and Alaves visit Cadiz on Saturday.
SEGUNDA DIVISION
Shaq Moore, Samuel Shashoua and Tenerife visit Leganes on Saturday.
Italy
Serie A
Weston McKennie and Juventus visit Inter Milan on Sunday.
Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma host Napoli on Sunday.
Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessmann and Venezia visit Sassuolo on Saturday.
Serie B
Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone host Ascoli on Saturday.
France
LIGUE 1
Tim Weah and Lille host Brest on Saturday.
Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille host PSG on Sunday.
Nicholas Gioacchini and Montpellier visit Monaco on Sunday.
Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes visit Stade Reims on Sunday.
Portugal
PRIMEIRA LIGA
Reggie Cannon and Boavista host Belenenses on Monday.
Alex Mendez and Vizela host Benfica on Sunday.
Netherlands
Luca De La Torre and Heracles visit PEC Zwolle on Saturday.
Turkey
DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray visit Besiktas on Monday.
Tyler Boyd and Rizespor host Kasimpasa on Saturday.
Haji Wright and Antalyaspor host Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday.
Austria
ADMIRAL Bundesliga
Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg host Sturm Graz on Saturday.
2. Liga
Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Polten visit Kapfenberger SV on Sunday.
Belgium
Mark McKenzie and Genk host Gent on Sunday.
Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden visit OH Leuven on Sunday.
Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp host Owen Otasowie and Club Brugge on Sunday.
Switzerland
SWISS SUPER LEAGUE
Jordan Pefok and Young Boys host Lausanne on Saturday.
Denmark
Superliagen
Christian Cappis and Brondby host FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.
Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense visit Silkeborg on Sunday.
Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s visit to Vejle on Friday.
Scotland
PREMIERSHIP
Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic host St. Johnstone on Saturday.
Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen host Hibernian on Saturday.
Ian Harkes and Dundee United host Motherwell on Saturday.
Sweden
Allsvenskan
Jeffrey Gal and Degerfors visit Orebro on Monday.
Romain Gall and Malmo visit Varbergs Bols on Sunday.
Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds visit Hammarby on Sunday.
Norway
OBOES-LIGAEN
Sam Rogers and Ham Kam host Ranheim on Sunday.
Mike Lansing and Aalesund host Sandnes on Sunday.
Mexico
Liga MX
Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas host Club Tijuana on Sunday.
Argentina
Liga Profesional
Joel Sonora and Banfield visit Godoy Cruz on Sunday.
Alan Sonora and Independiente host Union on Monday.
Brazil
Serie A
Johnny Cardoso and Internacional host Corinthians on Sunday.
