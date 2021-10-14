Americans Abroad: Weekend Preview (Pefok, Aaronson, and more)

One of the surprising names left off the U.S. men’s national team roster for October’s World Cup Qualifiers was Jordan Pefok and the striker will return to league action this weekend against Luzern.

Pefok has been one of Young Boys’ best players in early stages of the new season, scoring nine goals in all competitions, including five in seven Super League appearances to date. The physical forward was left off Gregg Berhalter’s roster this month and will be itching to deliver a strong period in Switzerland to make the November qualifying roster for matches against Mexico and Jamaica.

The 25-year-old’s biggest moment to date this season was his winning goal against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League and a home date with ninth-place Luzern on Saturday will be a good opportunity to add to his goalscoring tally.

Elsewhere, Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg visits Rheindorf Altach in Austrian Bundesliga play while Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach host Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart. Josh Sargent and Norwich City face a tough test against Brighton & Hove Albion, who have been one of the surprises in England so far. Sergiño Dest and Yunus Musah could meet in La Liga play when Barcelona takes on Valencia.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Zack Steffen and Manchester City host Burnley on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Norwich City visit Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham host QPR on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield host Hull City on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest host Blackpool on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s match vs. Derby County on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland visit Gillingham on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and Wolfsburg visit Union Berlin on Saturday.

Joe Scally and Borussia Moenchengladbach host Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart on Saturday.

Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig host Bochum on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim host Cologne on Friday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt host Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth host Bochum on Saturday.

Gio Reyna is OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s hosting of Mainz on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Bryang Kayo and Viktoria Berlin host Osnabruck on Friday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher host Saarbrucken on Saturday.

Johan Gomez and FC Zwickau host Duisburg on Saturday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest and Barcelona host Yunus Musah and Valencia on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Alaves host Real Betis on Monday.

Matthew Hoppe and Mallorca visit Real Sociedad on Friday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Tenerife visit Las Palmas on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus host Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma on Sunday.

Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessmann and Venezia host Fiorentina on Monday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone visit Cosenza on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah and Lille visit Clermont Foot on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille host Lorient on Sunday.

Nicholas Gioacchini and Montpellier host Lens on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes host Nice on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista host Belenenses on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Vizela host Benfica on Sunday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre and Heracles visit Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray host Konyaspor on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd and Rizespor visit Giresunspor on Saturday.

Haji Wright and Antalyaspor visit Sivasspor on Saturday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg visit Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Polten host Grazer AK on Friday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie and Genk visit Sporting Charleroi on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden host Anderlecht on Sunday.

Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp visit Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Club Brugge host Kortrijk on Friday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok and Young Boys host Luzern on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby host Vejle on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense host Randers on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s hosting of Midtjylland on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic visit Motherwell on Saturday.

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen visit Dundee FC on Saturday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United visit Hibernian on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Jeffrey Gal and Degerfors host Degerfors on Saturday.

Romain Gall and Malmo visit Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas host FC Juarez on Sunday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield visit Lanus on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente visit Aldosivi on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional visit Palmeiras on Sunday.