Americans Abroad: Weekend Preview (Weah, Adams, and more)

Reigning champion Lille has fallen off the mark in Ligue 1 this season and will hope a positive result on Friday against Paris Saint-Germain sparks it up the league table.

Timothy Weah and his teammates face off with the current league leaders, seeking to end a three-match winless run in all competitions. Weah has started in two of the last three matches since his return from U.S. men’s national team duty, but has been unable to help his side claim a victory over that span. The 21-year-old has two assists in nine league outings so far this season and will be eager to deliver a strong performance against his former club, who are seven points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

In other Americans Abroad action, Tyler Adams and Timmy Chandler will go head-to-head in German Bundesliga action while Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg take on Ried in Austria. Weston McKennie and Juventus face off with Hellas Verona in Serie A. Sergino Dest and Matt Miazga meet in La Liga play while Luca De La Torre faces his strongest test yet this season with a match against Ajax.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Zack Steffen and Manchester City host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Norwich City host Leeds United on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest visit QPR on Friday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield host Millwall on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Preston North End host Luton Town on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland visit Rotherham United on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and Wolfsburg visit Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig visit Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth visit Freiburg on Saturday.

Joe Scally and Borussia Moenchengladbach host Bochum on Sunday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim host Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart visit Augsburg on Sunday.

Gio Reyna is OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s hosting of Cologne on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Bryang Kayo and Viktoria Berlin host Borussia Dortmund II on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher host Duisburg on Saturday.

Johan Gomez and FC Zwickau host TSV Havelse on Saturday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest and Barcelona host Matt Miazga and Alaves on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia host Villarreal on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Mallorca visit Cadiz on Sunday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore, Samuel Shashoua and Tenerife host Burgos on Monday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus visit Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma host AC Milan on Sunday.

Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessmann and Venezia visit Genoa on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone host Crotone on Monday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah and Lille visit PSG on Friday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille visit Clermont Foot on Sunday.

Nicholas Gioacchini and Montpellier host Nantes on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes host Rennes on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista visit FC Porto on Saturday.

Alex Mendez and Vizela visit Famalicao on Sunday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre and Heracles host Ajax on Saturday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray host Gaziantep on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd and Rizespor visit Trabzonspor on Friday.

Haji Wright and Antalyaspor visit Giresunspor on Monday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg visit Ried on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Polten host Austria Lustenau on Sunday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie and Genk visit Zulte Waregem on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden host Owen Otasowie and Club Brugge on Saturday.

Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp visit Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok and Young Boys visit St. Gallen on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby visit Viborg on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense host Aarhus on Monday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland host Aalborg on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic host Livingston on Saturday.

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen host Hearts on Saturday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United host St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Jeffrey Gal and Degerfors host Goteborg on Monday.

Romain Gall and Malmo visit Sirius on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds visit Varbergs Bols on Saturday.

Norway

OBOES-LIGAEN

Sam Rogers and Ham Kam visit Ull/Kisa on Friday.

Mike Lansing and Aalesund visit KFUM on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas visit Pachuca on Saturday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield host Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente visit Newell’s Old Boys on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional visit Sao Paulo on Sunday.