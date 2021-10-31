Americans Abroad: Weekend Rewind (Cappis, Scally and more)

Christian Cappis has been in and out of the starting lineup for Brondby this season, but has made his mark when given the chance. He did that once again on Sunday, coming off the bench to score the winning goal for the second time in three league matches.

The 22-year-old American midfielder scored the winning goal in Brondby’s 1-0 victory over Viborg on Sunday, scoring 10 minutes after entering the match.

Cappis has scored five goals in all competitions since joining Brondby from Hobro in the summer.

In other Americans Abroad action this weekend, Joe Scally helped Borussia Moenchengladbach keep rolling by recording an assist in Sunday’s 2-1 Bundesliga win vs. Bochum, while John Brooks and Wolfsburg ended their winless run with a 2-0 road victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

In Italy, Weston McKennie scored for the second consecutive match in Serie A, while Tanner Tessman played a full 90 minutes in his first Serie A start for Venezia in a 0-0 draw with Genoa.

Elsewhere in Europe, Sergiño Dest played 90 minutes at right wing in Barcelona’s home draw in Spain, while in England Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream helped Fulham to a 3-0 win over fellow promotion chasers West Bromwich Albion.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Josh Sargent started and played 77 minutes in Norwich City’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Sunday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham.

Duane Holmes started and played 78 minutes in Huddersfield’s 1-0 win over Millwall on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with QPR on Friday.

Matthew Olosunde did not dress in Preston North End’s 2-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Sunderland’s 5-1 loss to Rotherham United on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Joe Scally started, registered AN ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 2-1 win over Bochum on Sunday.

Julian Green started and played 76 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-1 loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 14 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Chris Richards came off the bench and played six minutes in Hoffenheim’s 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart lost 4-1 to Augsburg on Sunday.

Tyler Adams dressed but did not play in RB Leipzig’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gio Reyna is OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s hosting of Cologne on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Terrence Boyd started, scored A GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher’s 2-1 win over Duisburg on Saturday.

Bryang Kayo did not dress in Viktoria Berlin’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund II on Saturday.

Johan Gomez and FC Zwickau’s scheduled match with TSV Havelse was postponed on Saturday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves on Sunday.

Yunus Musah dressed but did not play in Valencia’s 2-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe dressed but did not play in Mallorca’s 1-1 draw with Cadiz on Sunday.

Matt Miazga dressed but did not play for Alaves.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore, Samuel Shashoua and Tenerife host Burgos on Monday.

Italy

Serie A

Gianluca Busio started and played 90 minutes in Venezia’s 0-0 draw with Genoa on Sunday.

Tanner Tessmann started and played 90 minutes for Venezia.

Weston McKennie came off the bench, scored A GOAL, and played 33 minutes in Juventus 2-1 loss to Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma host AC Milan on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone host Crotone on Monday.

France

LIGUE 1

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille visit Clermont Foot on Sunday.

Tim Weah came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Lille’s 2-1 loss to PSG on Friday.

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Montpellier’s 2-0 win over Nantes on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in Troyes 2-2 draw with Rennes on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon started and played 17 minutes in Boavista’s 4-1 loss to FC Porto on Saturday. Cannon left with an undisclosed injury.

Alex Mendez and Vizela visit Famalicao on Sunday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles 0-0 draw with Ajax on Saturday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 2-0 win over Gaziantep on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Rizespor’s 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor on Friday.

Haji Wright and Antalyaspor visit Giresunspor on Monday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started, registered AN ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-2 draw with Ried on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez started, missed A PENALTY KICK, and played 90 minutes in SKN St. Polten’s 1-1 draw with Austria Lustenau on Sunday.

Belgium

Sam Vines started and played 90 minutes in Royal Antwerp’s 1-0 win over Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Chris Durkin started and played 68 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 2-1 loss to Club Brugge on Saturday.

Mark McKenzie dressed but did not play in Genk’s 6-2 win over Zulte Waregem on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress for Club Brugge.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok started and played 90 minutes in Young Boys 3-1 loss to St. Gallen on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis came off the bench, scored A GOAL, and played 13 minutes in Brondby’s 1-0 win over Viborg on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense host Aarhus on Monday.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 2-0 loss to Aalborg on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Livingston on Saturday.

Christian Ramirez started and played 90 minutes in Aberdeen’s 2-1 win over Hearts on Saturday.

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-0 loss to St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Jeffrey Gal and Degerfors host Goteborg on Monday.

Romain Gall did not dress in Malmo’s 3-2 win over Sirius on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry did not dress in Ostersunds 3-0 loss to Varbergs Bols on Saturday.

Norway

OBOES-LIGAEN

Sam Rogers started and played 90 minutes in Ham Kam’s 0-0 draw with Ull/Kisa on Friday.

Mike Lansing started and played 90 minutes in Aalesund’s 4-2 win over KFUM on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Pumas 1-1 draw with Pachuca on Saturday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora started and played 71 minutes in Banfield’s 2-1 win over Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente visit Newell’s Old Boys on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional visit Sao Paulo on Sunday.