Americans Abroad: Weekend Rewind (De La Fuente, Richards, Yedlin and more)

Konrad De La Fuente and Josh Sargent were among the players who narrowly missed the cut for the U.S. men’s national team’s October World Cup qualifiers, but the consolation of those snubs is that it allowed them to jump into their club starting lineups in the first weekend after the October international window.

De La Fuente made his first start in almost a month, turning in a strong showing in Marseille’s 4-1 romp against Lorient. The young winger had gone four straight matches without a start, and had earned just one starting nod in the eight total matches since the September international break, when he was part of Gregg Berhalter’s setup.

Sargent made his fourth straight Premier League start for Norwich City, but couldn’t help the Canaries find a goal in their 0-0 draw with Brighton. Sargent had a golden chance to score his first league goal, but squandered the chance.

International duty couldn’t keep Chris Richards from contributing to his club team, even on just two days rest. Just two days after starting in his first World Cup qualifier, Richards was back in Germany, and he was rushed into duty as a first-half substitute, putting in a 54-minute shift in Hoffenheim’s 5-0 romp over Cologne. Richard contributed a game-high four aerials won while completing 21 of 28 passes after coming on with Hoffenheim leading 1-0.

Antonee Robinson had a memorable return to club duty as well, as did Zack Steffen, who posted a shutout in his first English Premier League start of the season.

Robinson was one of a long list Americans to score goals this weekend, a list that includes Ulysses Llanez, Christian Ramirez, Duane Holmes, Terrence Boyd, Johan Gomez, Andrija Novakovich and Christian Cappis, who scored the winner in Brondby’s 3-2 win vs. Vejle.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Zack Steffen started and made two saves in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 76 minutes in Norwich City’s 0-0 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Duane Holmes started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield’s 2-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 4-1 win over QPR on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 32 minutes for Fulham.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 win over Blackpool on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s match vs. Derby County on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Gillingham on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 loss to Union Berlin on Saturday.

Joe Scally started and played 81 minutes in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 1-1 draw with Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman started and played 72 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-0 loss to Bochum on Saturday.

Chris Richards came off the bench and played 54 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 5-0 win over Cologne on Friday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 45 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Julian Green came off the bench and played 23 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 1-1 draw with Bochum on Saturday.

Gio Reyna is OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s match vs. Mainz on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher’s 3-2 loss to Saarbrucken on Saturday.

Johan Gomez started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in FC Zwickau’s 3-2 win over Duisburg on Saturday.

Bryang Kayo came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Viktoria Berlin’s 2-1 loss to Osnabruck on Friday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 81 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Valencia on Sunday.

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played 15 minutes for Valencia.

Matt Miazga and Alaves host Real Betis on Monday.

Matthew Hoppe did not dress in Mallorca’s 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad on Friday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-1 loss to Las Palmas on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie dressed but did not play in Juventus 1-0 win over AS Roma on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds dressed but did not play for AS Roma.

Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessmann and Venezia host Fiorentina on Monday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 33 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-1 draw with Cosenza on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Konrad De La Fuente started and played 75 minutes in Marseille’s 4-1 win over Lorient on Sunday.

Tim Weah started and played 71 minutes in Lille’s 1-0 loss to Clermont Foot on Saturday.

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played seven minutes in Montpellier’s 1-0 win over Lens on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in Troyes 1-0 win over Nice on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Vizela’s 1-1 draw with Benfica on Sunday.

Reggie Cannon did not dress in Boavista’s 2-2 draw with Belenenses on Monday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre did not dress in Heracles 4-2 loss to Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 1-0 win over Konyaspor on Sunday.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Antalyaspor’s 2-2 draw with Sivasspor on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd started and played 12 minutes in Rizespor’s 2-0 loss to Giresunspor on Saturday. Boyd received a red card and was ejected in the 12th minute.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson did not dress in Red Bull Salzburg’s 1-1 draw with Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez started, scored ONE GOAL, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in SKN St. Polten’s 6-1 win over Grazer AK on Friday.

Belgium

Chris Durkin started and played 83 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 2-2 draw with Anderlecht on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie started and played 82 minutes in Genk’s 2-0 loss to Sporting Charleroi on Sunday.

Sam Vines did not dress in Royal Antwerp’s 2-1 loss to Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress in Club Brugge’s 2-0 win over Kortrijk on Friday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok started and played 45 minutes in Young Boys 1-1 draw with Luzern on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis came off the bench, scored a GOAL, and played 27 minutes in Brondby’s 3-2 win over Vejle on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi did not dress in Odense’s 2-1 loss to Randers on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s hosting of Midtjylland on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Christian Ramirez started, scored a GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Aberdeen’s 2-1 loss to Dundee FC on Saturday.

Ian Harkes started, registered an ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 3-0 win over Hibernian on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Celtic’s 2-0 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Jeffrey Gal dressed but did not play in Degerfors 2-1 win over Halmstads on Saturday.

Romain Gall did not dress in Malmo’s 3-0 win over Ostersunds on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry did not dress for Ostersunds.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Pumas 1-0 win over FC Juarez on Sunday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora dressed but did not play in Banfield’s 1-1 draw with Lanus on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente visit Aldosivi on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso started and played 70 minutes in Internacional’s 1-0 loss to Palmeiras on Sunday.