Americans Abroad: Weekend Rewind (McKennie, Dest, and more)

Weston McKennie didn’t register a goal or assist in the weekend’s most important match in Serie A, but his appearance in the starting lineup for the Juventus clash with Inter Milan is the latest evidence that he is gaining the trust of Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri.

McKennie turned in a solid shift in Juventus’ 1-1 draw with Inter Milan on Sunday, delivering one of the weekend’s most encouraging performances among the Americans Abroad contingent.

McKennie started alongside Manuel Locatelli in the heart of Juventus’ midfield, playing 83 minutes in what was his third start out of the team’s past four matches in all competitions. The 23-year-old completed 88% (21/24) of his passes, while also adding three interceptions and three clearances.

Juventus sits in sixth place in Serie A, and has a quick turnaround this week, hosting Sassuolo on Wednesday in league play.

In other Americans Abroad action this weekend, Sergino Dest registered an assist despite missing a glorious goalscoring opportunity in Barcelona’s El Clasico loss to Real Madrid while Christian Ramirez continued his strong start with Scottish side Aberdeen. Tyler Adams appeared off the bench in RB Leipzig’s lopsided win over Greuther Furth. Gianluca Busio started for Venezia but left at halftime with an injury in a 3-1 loss to Sassuolo.

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson both started in Fulham’s triumph over Nottingham Forest, keeping the club in the top two in the EFL Championship. Tim Weah went the distance for Lille in a league draw with Brest, as did Brenden Aaronson in an Austrian Bundesliga victory over Sturm Graz.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Josh Sargent started and played 69 minutes in Norwich City’s 7-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Huddersfield’s 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play for Nottingham Forest.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s trip to Blackpool on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Joe Scally started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 1-0 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 89 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 26 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 4-1 win over Greuther Furth on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 18 minutes for Furth.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart tied Union Berlin 1-1 on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt visit Bochum on Sunday.

Julian Green dressed but did not play for Furth.

Gio Reyna is OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s trip to Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher’s 0-0 draw with Osnabruck on Friday.

Johan Gomez started and played 63 minutes in FC Zwickau’s 1-1 draw with Waldhof Mannheim on Saturday.

Bryang Kayo came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Viktoria Berlin’s 1-0 loss to Magdeburg on Saturday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid on Sunday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Alaves’ 2-0 win over Cadiz on Saturday.

Yunus Musah dressed but did not play in Valencia’s 2-2 draw with Mallorca on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe did not dress for Mallorca.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started and played 76 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-1 win over Leganes on Saturday.

Samuel Shashoua started and played 63 minutes for Tenerife.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started and played 89 minutes in Juventus’ 1-1 draw with Inter Milan on Sunday.

Gianluca Busio started and played 45 minutes in Venezia’s 3-1 loss to Sassuolo on Saturday. Busio left with an apparent injury.

Tanner Tessmann came off the bench and played 22 minutes for Venezia.

Bryan Reynolds dressed but did not play in AS Roma’s 0-0 draw with Napoli on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-1 win over Ascoli on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah started and played 90 minutes in Lille’s 1-1 draw with Brest on Saturday.

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Montpellier’s 3-1 loss to Monaco on Sunday.

Konrad De La Fuente came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Marseille’s 0-0 draw with PSG on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in Troyes 2-1 win over Stade Reims on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista host Belenenses on Monday.

Alex Mendez started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 1-0 loss to Benfica on Sunday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles 1-0 loss to PEC Zwolle on Saturday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray visit Besiktas on Monday.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Antalyaspor’s 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT (Suspension) for Rizespor.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 4-1 win over Sturm Graz on Sunday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez started and played 75 minutes in SKN St. Polten’s 2-0 loss to Kapfenberger SV on Sunday.

Belgium

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 4-1 loss to OH Leuven on Sunday.

Sam Vines started and played 90 minutes in Royal Antwerp’s 1-1 draw with Club Brugge on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie dressed but did not play in Genk’s 3-0 loss to Gent on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress for Club Brugge.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok started and played 45 minutes in Young Boys 3-2 win over Lausanne on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Odense’s 1-1 draw with Silkeborg on Sunday.

Christian Cappis dressed but did not play in Brondby’s 2-1 win over FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s visit to Vejle on Friday.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Christian Ramirez started, scored a GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Aberdeen’s 1-0 win over Hibernian on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Celtic’s 2-0 win over St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Jeffrey Gal and Degerfors visit Orebro on Monday.

Romain Gall did not dress in Malmo’s 1-1 draw with Varbergs Bols on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry did not dress in Ostersunds 4-3 loss to Hammarby on Sunday.

Norway

OBOES-LIGAEN

Sam Rogers started, scored a GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Ham Kam’s 3-0 win over Ranheim on Sunday.

Mike Lansing started and played 90 minutes in Aalesund’s 2-2 draw with Sandnes on Sunday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes in Ferencvaros’ 0-0 draw with MTK Budapest on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo started and played 57 minutes in Pumas’ 3-1 win over Club Tijuana on Sunday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield visit Godoy Cruz on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente host Union on Monday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Internacional’s 2-2 draw with Corinthians on Sunday.