Antonee Robinson had an outstanding few weeks for the U.S. men’s national team this month and the left back carried that over to Saturday’s lopsided London Derby win over QPR.
Robinson came off the bench and scored his second goal of the season as Fulham rolled past its London rivals 4-1 at Craven Cottage. It was Robinson’s first appearance back for Marco Silva’s side following a pair of starts for the USMNT during this month’s international window.
The 24-year-old replaced Joe Bryan in the 58th minute with the teams deadlocked at 1-1 and helped as Fulham swung momentum in its favor in the second-half. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his second goal of the math in the 67th minute giving Fulham a 2-1 lead before Jamaican international Bobby Reid extended the hosts lead just four minutes later.
With Fulham running down the final minutes, Robinson decided to call his own number, unleashing a shot from just outside of the box in stoppage time. His shot took a deflection off a QPR player and nestled into the bottom-left corner for his second goal of the season.
Number 4⃣ for Fulham!
Robinson also successfully won all three of his individual duels in the match and delivered one key pass in the victory. The left back helped the USMNT to a pair of World Cup Qualifying wins this month over Jamaica and Costa Rica and also recently announced he would become a father for the first time.
Congrats @Antonee_Jedi and Darcy!
Fulham moved to third place in the Championship table with the victory, sitting five points behind first place Bournemouth. It’s a quick turnaround for the club, who next hosts Cardiff City in London on October 20.
Anyone talking about revisionist history about A. Robinson being the starting LB is dead wrong. I got 3 names for you, other than myself.
DiBo, I scored 3 goals in one game, Bizzy ‘King Emoji’, how’s A Rob looking?! -Shoutout for y’all!!! Y’all were right!! I knew, I wasn’t the only commenter, who believed in his ability to be USA’s starting LB, when he was playing for Bolton. I even seen someone saying A Rob the ‘Jedi’ should get hit by a car, so he wouldn’t have to play, v France. (I’m not kidding- Bizzy’s thread). That comment, did not age well! 😂 Let’s hope he stays healthy and continues to improve! On that note, Sam Vines too, I think, he’s the best option at backup LB, when healthy. Btw- Jedi played 4 WCQ matches and leads the US with most chances created 8. USA’s starting RB can score and pass with his left, and LB can score and pass with his right.
Some people just can’t recognize talent/ability. I was told last year that the fact that he shut down Mo Saleh in an EPL game didn’t really mean much. It should be clear that our 2 best LB’s are A. Robinson with Vines as backup, then Dest and Yedlin on the right. Bring in Scally since he can play either right or left and you have plenty of depth at both those positions, assuming Scally shows as well as he has been doing in the Bundesliga.
I guess it makes even more sense why Antonee didn’t want to go to Panama and then have to isolate from his significant other for an additional 10 days upon return.
OMG! Josh Sargent cannot even score on an open net. He’s done in the EPL.
He is definitely in a hard stretch. Clearly lacks confidence. But if you watch his games, he creates a lot for Norwich. I don’t think he is fjnished because no one on that team is finishing. I do think he needs yo get one soon.