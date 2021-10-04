Belgium-France headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

It is safe to say that the summer’s EURO 2020 games were must-see TV all across the globe and we all probably wished it was another week longer when it ended.

Some of the major players are back this week for the UEFA Nations League semifinals and questions will be answered about the eternal power struggle in the European scene.

Neither Belgium or France was left thrilled with their early exit in the EUROs and Thursday offers a chance to press reset. The French, albeit defending World Cup champions, watched their reputation take a hit in the round of 16 with an upset loss to Austria. A win over Belgium would help restore some faith.

Another trophy lies before the Italians, and their route to it is a carbon copy of their EURO semifinal matchup. They’ll do battle with Spain on Wednesday, and the possibility of another nervy game with a penalty shootout finish makes for a must-watch.

In the Western Hemisphere, World Cup qualifying rages on.

The U.S. men’s national team sees Jamaica for the third time this year to headline the CONCACAF action. The Reggae Boyz haven’t had much success so far in their WCQ campaign, but the Americans have also been far from perfect and cannot afford to be complacent.

The battle for the top four in CONMBEOL qualifying standings remains tense.

As Brazil and Argentina tower over the region, there is a four-nation battle for the (likely) final two guaranteed World Cup spots, Uruguay and Colombia go head-to-head in a critical matchup where both sides are desperate for a win

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, as well as a full rundown of This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online:

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Belgium vs. France – The highest-ranked team in the world vs the defending World Cup champions, both having something to prove, will have eyes on it all across the globe.

2. Italy vs. Spain – The Italians’ capture of the EURO 2020 trophy should be an injection of the momentum that propels them back into the world’s elite. Spain is definitely looking for a similar storyline in the Nations League. Who will make it to the Final?

3. USMNT vs. Jamaica – The Americans’ crusade for World Cup safety offers another interesting test against the same Jamaica side that was a worthy foe in the 1-0 Gold Cup quarter-final win.

4. Mexico vs. Canada – Canada’s status in the CONCACAF ranks remains a hot topic. Plenty will be learned about their mettle when they square off with El Tri at the Azteca.

5. Uruguay vs. Colombia – Neither side should be feeling comfortable in the current CONMEBOL WCQ landscape. At the moment, Colombia is on the outside looking in. Any slips from Uruguay this week could see them in a similar situation.

This Week’s Soccer on TV

Monday

Argentine Primera División

5 p.m. – fuboTV – Defensa y Justicia vs Talleres Córdoba

7:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Colón vs Banfield

Liga MX Femenil

6 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN – Necaxa vs Querétaro

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – América vs Cruz Azul

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN – Juárez vs Santos Laguna

Tuesday

Argentine Primera B Nacional

2:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Nueva Chicago vs Temperley

Brasileirão

8:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Corinthians vs Bahia

Canadian Premier League

8 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Valour vs Cavalry

NCAA Men’s Soccer

6 p.m. – fuboTV – Rutgers vs Penn St.

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Michigan vs Michigan St.

Wednesday

UEFA Nations League

2:45 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Italy vs Spain

World Cup Qualifying

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sudan vs Guinea

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Morocco vs Guinea-Bissau

Copa Argentina

8:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Godoy Cruz vs Tigre

Brasileirão

6 p.m. –Paramount+ – Ceará vs Internacional

6 p.m. – Paramount+ – Sport Recife vs Juventude

6 p.m. – Paramount+ – Atlético Goianiense vs Athletico-PR

7:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – RB Bragantino vs Flamengo

8:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Grêmio vs Cuiabá

8:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Fluminense vs Fortaleza

Canadian Premier League

6 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – HFX Wanderers vs Forge

9 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Edmonton vs Pacific

USL Championship

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 vs Sporting Kansas City II

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs Tacoma Defiance

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive vs San Antonio

9 p.m. –ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs Hartford Athletic

10 p.m. -ESPN App- Oakland Roots vs Sacramento Republic

USL League One

6:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs Forward Madison

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Union Omaha vs Fort Lauderdale

NCAA Men’s Soccer

7 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Seton Hall vs Georgetown

Thursday

UEFA Nations League

2:45 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Belgium vs France

World Cup Qualifying

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Tanzania vs Benin

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Liberia vs Cape Verde Islands

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rwanda vs Uganda

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Equatorial Guinea vs Zambia

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nigeria vs Central African Republic

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Mali vs Kenya

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tunisia vs Mauritania

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Congo DR vs Madagascar

7 p.m. – fuboTV – Uruguay vs Colombia

7 p.m. – fuboTV – Paraguay vs Argentina

7:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Venezuela vs Brazil

7:45 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV– USMNT vs Jamaica

8:05 p.m. – fuboTV – Honduras vs Costa Rica

8:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Ecuador vs Bolivia

9 p.m. – fuboTV – Peru vs Chile

9:40 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Mexico vs Canada

10:05 p.m. – fuboTV – El Salvador vs Panama

Brasileirão

5:30 p.m. –Paramount+ – São Paulo vs Santos

USL Championship

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Charleston Battery

NCAA Men’s Soccer

5 p.m. – fuboTV – California vs Oregon St.

7 p.m. – fuboTV – Stanford vs Washington

NCAA Women’s Soccer

5 p.m. – fuboTV – USC vs Colorado

5 p.m. – fuboTV – Wake Forest vs Miami (FL)

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Notre Dame vs Louisville

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Washington St. vs Stanford

10 p.m. – fuboTV – UCLA vs Utah

10 p.m. – fuboTV – Oregon vs Arizona

10 p.m. – fuboTV – Washington vs California