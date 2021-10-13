Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe headline USWNT roster for October friendlies

The U.S. women’s national team returns to action later this month against the Korea Republic and longtime legend Carli Lloyd will hang up her cleats after representing her country for the final time.

U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday the 21-player training camp roster for a pair of upcoming friendlies on October 21 and 26 respectively. Lloyd is the headlining name on Vlatko Andonovski’s roster, which also includes the return of Megan Rapinoe from injury.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and midfielders Samantha Mewis and Julie Ertz will join the camp, however are not yet ready to play as they continue to rehab from injuries. Forward Christen Press and defender Crystal Dunn opted out of the matches.

“It’s been a stressful few weeks for the players and staff and the well-being of our players has and always will come first,” Andonovski said. “We always want to keep improving and evolving as a team, win every game we play, and put on a good show for the fans, but during this camp we will really focus on a few basic things – continuing to support each other while getting to do what we love on the field, and of course, giving Carli Lloyd the send-off she deserves.”

The USWNT will take on Korea Republic at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City on the 21st before concluding its domestic schedule on the 26th at Minnesota’s Allianz Field. The trip to Minnesota marks a return to the roots of the USWNT program, who played its first nine domestic matches in Blaine from 1986-1990.

The roster features 17 players from the bronze medal-winning 2020 Olympic Team, plus four additions in forwards Mallory Pugh and Sophia Smith, midfielder Andi Sullivan and defender Emily Fox. Pugh, Sullivan and Smith were on the roster for the USWNT’s two wins over Paraguay in September while Fox was named to her first roster since matches against Colombia in January at which she earned her fourth cap.

Here’s a closer look at the entire USWNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash, 6), Adrianna Franch (Kansas City, 9).

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (Houston Dash; 76/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 41/1), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville; 4/0), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars; 36/0), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit; 147/2), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 195/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 60/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 104/23), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 64/16), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 10/3), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 30/4), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 19/2)

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Arsenal, ENG; 179/36), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 314/134), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 188/114), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars; 65/18), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 185/61), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 8/1), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 42/13).