Carli Lloyd's USWNT finale headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

A bittersweet occasion lies ahead of the U.S. women’s national team on Tuesday when Carli Lloyd will bring her 16-year international career to an end when the USWNT takes on South Korea for the second time in a week.
The American legend is stepping away from the game and Tuesday will mark her final match with the USWNT in what is sure to be an emotional night in Minnesota.
The UEFA Champions League takes a break this week, making way for domestic cup action in England and Germany, with Wednesday’s Borussia Monchengladbach – Bayern Munich serving as the headliner.
In MLS, the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United renew their long-standing rivalry, and this time around there are major playoff implications on the line. The Red Bulls are on an eight-match unbeaten run, and can bury D.C. United’s playoff hopes with a victory on Wednesday at Audi Field.
Tuesday night will also feature Los Angeles FC taking on familiar rival Seattle Sounders in a match LAFC needs to keep its playoff hopes alive, while the Sounders find themselves in a slump as they try to hold onto first place in the Western Conference.
Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, as well as a full rundown of This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online:
This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
1. USWNT vs South Korea – Lloyd’s last game will be an emotional moment, but the Americans also seem to have a problem on their hands with their Korean opponent which held them scoreless last week.
2. Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich – Monchengladbach’s feet get put to the fire in the second round of DFB Pokal. Bayern has the luxury of rotating and creating some matchups to prey upon, making for an interesting one.
3. D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls – Long-standing rivals meet in the latest installment of their I-95 Derby, and this time there are serious playoff implications.
4. LAFC vs Seattle Sounders – LAFC is on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time, which is shocking to consider given we are just two years removed from LAFC enjoying a record-setting Supporters’ Shield season. A win over the Sounders would broadcast that the once-feared Los Angeles side still has more to give in 2021.
5. C.F. Monterrey vs Club América – América is vying for its eighth CCL title, Monterrey, its fourth. Anything can happen here.
This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online
Monday
Spanish La Liga
3 p.m. -ESPN+- Getafe vs Celta de Vigo
Argentine Primera División
1:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Aldosivi vs Arsenal
1:30 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Sarmiento vs Newell’s Old Boys
3:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Lanús vs Talleres Córdoba
3:45 p.m. – Paramount+- Atlético Tucumán vs Patronato
6 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors
8:15 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Independiente vs Unión Santa Fe
Brasileirão
7 p.m. -Paramount+- Atlético Goianiense vs Grêmio
8:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Palmeiras vs Sport Recife
French Ligue 2
3:45 p.m. -fuboTV- Auxerre vs Bastia
Turkish Super Lig
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Beşiktaş vs Galatasaray
Tuesday
English League Cup
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Chelsea vs Southampton
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Arsenal vs Leeds United
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland
German DFB Pokal
12:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Babelsberg vs RB Leipzig
2 p.m. -fuboTV- Borussia Dortmund vs Ingolstadt
2:45 p.m. -fuboTV- Mainz 05 vs Arminia Bielefeld
Spanish La Liga
1 p.m. -ESPN+- Deportivo Alavés vs Elche
3 p.m. -ESPN+- Espanyol vs Athletic Club
3:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Villarreal vs Cádiz
Italian Serie A
12:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Spezia vs Genoa
12:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Venezia vs Salernitana
2:45 p.m. -Paramount+- Milan vs Torino
Major League Soccer
10:30 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes- Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders
Women’s Friendly
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- USA vs Korea Republic
Argentine Primera B Nacional
8:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Ferro Carril Oeste vs San Telmo
Canadian Premier League
8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV- Valour vs HFX Wanderers
10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV- Pacific vs Edmonton
FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying
10:05 a.m. -Paramount+- Germany vs Israel
1 p.m. -Paramount+- Norway vs Belgium
1:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Latvia vs England
USL Championship
7 p.m. -ESPN+- Hartford Athletic vs Charleston Battery
NCAA Men’s Soccer
1 p.m. -ESPN+- Eastern Ill. vs Belmont
6 p.m. -fuboTV- Ohio St. vs Michigan
7 p.m. -ESPN+- Columbia vs La Salle
7 p.m. -ESPN+- Duquesne vs Wright St.
7 p.m. -ESPN+- Kentucky vs Bellarmine
7 p.m. -ESPN+- Coastal Carolina vs UAB
7 p.m. -ESPN+- Oakland vs Bowling Green
7 p.m. -ESPN+- Presbyterian vs Davidson
8 p.m. -fuboTV- Penn St. vs Maryland
NCAA Women’s Soccer
4 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- UNC Asheville vs High Point
7 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Brown vs LIU
7 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- USC Upstate vs Hampton
Wednesday
English League Cup
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Stoke City vs Brentford
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Preston North End vs Liverpool
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- West Ham United vs Manchester City
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
German DFB Pokal
12:30 p.m. -fuboTV, ESPN- Bayer Leverkusen vs Karlsruher SC
2:45 p.m. -fuboTV, ESPN3- Stuttgart vs Köln
2:45 p.m. -fuboTV, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+- Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern München
Spanish La Liga
1 p.m. -ESPN+- Mallorca vs Sevilla
1 p.m. -ESPN+- Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
2 p.m. -ESPN+- Real Betis vs Valencia
3:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Real Madrid vs Osasuna
Italian Serie A
12:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Juventus vs Sassuolo
12:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Sampdoria vs Atalanta
12:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Udinese vs Hellas Verona
2:45 p.m. -Paramount+- Cagliari vs Roma
2:45 p.m. -Paramount+- Lazio vs Fiorentina
2:45 p.m. -Paramount+- Empoli vs Internazionale
French Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Nice vs Olympique Marseille
Major League Soccer
7 p.m. -ESPN+- New England Revolution vs Colorado Rapids
7:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- D.C. United vs New York Red Bulls
7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC
7:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
7:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- New York City vs Chicago Fire
7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Columbus Crew vs Orlando City
7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union
8 p.m. -ESPN+- FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake
8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV- Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy
10 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes
10 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United
Brasileirão
6 p.m. -Paramount+- Bahia vs Ceará
6 p.m. -Paramount+- Santos vs Fluminense
Copa do Brasil
8:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Flamengo vs Athletico-PR
Canadian Championship
7:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV- Forge vs CF Montréal
Ecuadorian Primera A
8 p.m. -fuboTV- Aucas vs Barcelona
Friendly
9 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás- Mexico vs Ecuador
Italian Serie B
2:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Vicenza vs Monza
Scottish Premiership
2:45 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV- Hibernian vs Celtic
Swedish Allsvenskan
1 p.m. -ESPN+- Malmö FF vs AIK
USL Championship
5:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Charlotte Independence vs Loudoun United
8 p.m. -ESPN+- Memphis 901 vs FC Tulsa
9 p.m. -ESPN+- Real Monarchs vs Rio Grande Valley
Thursday
Spanish La Liga
1 p.m. -ESPN+- Celta de Vigo vs Real Sociedad
2 p.m. -ESPN+- Granada vs Getafe
3:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Levante vs Atlético Madrid
Italian Serie A
2:45 p.m. -Paramount+- Napoli vs Bologna
CONCACAF Champions League
10 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Monterrey vs América
Liga MX
8 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Atlas vs Tijuana
National Women’s Soccer League
7:30 p.m. -Twitch- Racing Louisville FC vs NJ/NY Gotham FC
Brasileirão
6 p.m. -Paramount+- RB Bragantino vs Sport Recife
Italian Serie B
12 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Brescia vs Lecce
Dutch KNVB Beker
12:45 p.m. -fuboTV- Ajax Amateurs vs Cambuur
NCAA Men’s Soccer
6 p.m. -fuboTV- Oregon St. vs Stanford
10 p.m. -fuboTV- Washington vs California
NCAA Women’s Soccer
3 p.m. -fuboTV- Oregon St. vs Washington
5 p.m. -fuboTV- Louisville vs Duke
6 p.m. -fuboTV- USC vs California
7 p.m. -fuboTV- Oklahoma vs Baylor
7 p.m. -fuboTV- Florida St. vs Virginia
8 p.m. -fuboTV- Arizona St. vs Colorado
10 p.m. -fuboTV- UCLA vs Stanford
10 p.m. -fuboTV- Oregon vs Washington St.
Comments