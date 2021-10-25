Carli Lloyd's USWNT finale headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

A bittersweet occasion lies ahead of the U.S. women’s national team on Tuesday when Carli Lloyd will bring her 16-year international career to an end when the USWNT takes on South Korea for the second time in a week.

The American legend is stepping away from the game and Tuesday will mark her final match with the USWNT in what is sure to be an emotional night in Minnesota.

The UEFA Champions League takes a break this week, making way for domestic cup action in England and Germany, with Wednesday’s Borussia Monchengladbach – Bayern Munich serving as the headliner.

In MLS, the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United renew their long-standing rivalry, and this time around there are major playoff implications on the line. The Red Bulls are on an eight-match unbeaten run, and can bury D.C. United’s playoff hopes with a victory on Wednesday at Audi Field.

Tuesday night will also feature Los Angeles FC taking on familiar rival Seattle Sounders in a match LAFC needs to keep its playoff hopes alive, while the Sounders find themselves in a slump as they try to hold onto first place in the Western Conference.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, as well as a full rundown of This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online:

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. USWNT vs South Korea – Lloyd’s last game will be an emotional moment, but the Americans also seem to have a problem on their hands with their Korean opponent which held them scoreless last week.

2. Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich – Monchengladbach’s feet get put to the fire in the second round of DFB Pokal. Bayern has the luxury of rotating and creating some matchups to prey upon, making for an interesting one.

3. D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls – Long-standing rivals meet in the latest installment of their I-95 Derby, and this time there are serious playoff implications.

4. LAFC vs Seattle Sounders – LAFC is on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time, which is shocking to consider given we are just two years removed from LAFC enjoying a record-setting Supporters’ Shield season. A win over the Sounders would broadcast that the once-feared Los Angeles side still has more to give in 2021.

5. C.F. Monterrey vs Club América – América is vying for its eighth CCL title, Monterrey, its fourth. Anything can happen here.

This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

Monday

Spanish La Liga

3 p.m. -ESPN+- Getafe vs Celta de Vigo

Argentine Primera División

1:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Aldosivi vs Arsenal

1:30 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Sarmiento vs Newell’s Old Boys

3:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Lanús vs Talleres Córdoba

3:45 p.m. – Paramount+- Atlético Tucumán vs Patronato

6 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors

8:15 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Independiente vs Unión Santa Fe

Brasileirão

7 p.m. -Paramount+- Atlético Goianiense vs Grêmio

8:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Palmeiras vs Sport Recife

French Ligue 2

3:45 p.m. -fuboTV- Auxerre vs Bastia

Turkish Super Lig

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Beşiktaş vs Galatasaray

Tuesday

English League Cup

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Chelsea vs Southampton

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Arsenal vs Leeds United

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland

German DFB Pokal

12:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Babelsberg vs RB Leipzig

2 p.m. -fuboTV- Borussia Dortmund vs Ingolstadt

2:45 p.m. -fuboTV- Mainz 05 vs Arminia Bielefeld

Spanish La Liga

1 p.m. -ESPN+- Deportivo Alavés vs Elche

3 p.m. -ESPN+- Espanyol vs Athletic Club

3:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Villarreal vs Cádiz

Italian Serie A

12:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Spezia vs Genoa

12:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Venezia vs Salernitana

2:45 p.m. -Paramount+- Milan vs Torino

Major League Soccer

10:30 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes- Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders

Women’s Friendly

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- USA vs Korea Republic

Argentine Primera B Nacional

8:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Ferro Carril Oeste vs San Telmo

Canadian Premier League

8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV- Valour vs HFX Wanderers

10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV- Pacific vs Edmonton

FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying

10:05 a.m. -Paramount+- Germany vs Israel

1 p.m. -Paramount+- Norway vs Belgium

1:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Latvia vs England

USL Championship

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Hartford Athletic vs Charleston Battery

NCAA Men’s Soccer

1 p.m. -ESPN+- Eastern Ill. vs Belmont

6 p.m. -fuboTV- Ohio St. vs Michigan

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Columbia vs La Salle

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Duquesne vs Wright St.

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Kentucky vs Bellarmine

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Coastal Carolina vs UAB

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Oakland vs Bowling Green

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Presbyterian vs Davidson

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Penn St. vs Maryland

NCAA Women’s Soccer

4 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- UNC Asheville vs High Point

7 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Brown vs LIU

7 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- USC Upstate vs Hampton

Wednesday

English League Cup

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Stoke City vs Brentford

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Preston North End vs Liverpool

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- West Ham United vs Manchester City

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

German DFB Pokal

12:30 p.m. -fuboTV, ESPN- Bayer Leverkusen vs Karlsruher SC

2:45 p.m. -fuboTV, ESPN3- Stuttgart vs Köln

2:45 p.m. -fuboTV, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+- Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern München

Spanish La Liga

1 p.m. -ESPN+- Mallorca vs Sevilla

1 p.m. -ESPN+- Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona

2 p.m. -ESPN+- Real Betis vs Valencia

3:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Real Madrid vs Osasuna

Italian Serie A

12:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Juventus vs Sassuolo

12:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Sampdoria vs Atalanta

12:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Udinese vs Hellas Verona

2:45 p.m. -Paramount+- Cagliari vs Roma

2:45 p.m. -Paramount+- Lazio vs Fiorentina

2:45 p.m. -Paramount+- Empoli vs Internazionale

French Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Nice vs Olympique Marseille

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. -ESPN+- New England Revolution vs Colorado Rapids

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- D.C. United vs New York Red Bulls

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Atlanta United vs Inter Miami

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- New York City vs Chicago Fire

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Columbus Crew vs Orlando City

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union

8 p.m. -ESPN+- FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake

8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV- Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy

10 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes

10 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United

Brasileirão

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Bahia vs Ceará

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Santos vs Fluminense

Copa do Brasil

8:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Flamengo vs Athletico-PR

Canadian Championship

7:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV- Forge vs CF Montréal

Ecuadorian Primera A

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Aucas vs Barcelona

Friendly

9 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás- Mexico vs Ecuador

Italian Serie B

2:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Vicenza vs Monza

Scottish Premiership

2:45 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV- Hibernian vs Celtic

Swedish Allsvenskan

1 p.m. -ESPN+- Malmö FF vs AIK

USL Championship

5:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Charlotte Independence vs Loudoun United

8 p.m. -ESPN+- Memphis 901 vs FC Tulsa

9 p.m. -ESPN+- Real Monarchs vs Rio Grande Valley

Thursday

Spanish La Liga

1 p.m. -ESPN+- Celta de Vigo vs Real Sociedad

2 p.m. -ESPN+- Granada vs Getafe

3:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Levante vs Atlético Madrid

Italian Serie A

2:45 p.m. -Paramount+- Napoli vs Bologna

CONCACAF Champions League

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Monterrey vs América

Liga MX

8 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Atlas vs Tijuana

National Women’s Soccer League

7:30 p.m. -Twitch- Racing Louisville FC vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

Brasileirão

6 p.m. -Paramount+- RB Bragantino vs Sport Recife

Italian Serie B

12 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Brescia vs Lecce

Dutch KNVB Beker

12:45 p.m. -fuboTV- Ajax Amateurs vs Cambuur

NCAA Men’s Soccer

6 p.m. -fuboTV- Oregon St. vs Stanford

10 p.m. -fuboTV- Washington vs California

NCAA Women’s Soccer

3 p.m. -fuboTV- Oregon St. vs Washington

5 p.m. -fuboTV- Louisville vs Duke

6 p.m. -fuboTV- USC vs California

7 p.m. -fuboTV- Oklahoma vs Baylor

7 p.m. -fuboTV- Florida St. vs Virginia

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Arizona St. vs Colorado

10 p.m. -fuboTV- UCLA vs Stanford

10 p.m. -fuboTV- Oregon vs Washington St.