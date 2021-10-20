Champions League woes continue for Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig

For 66 minutes, Jesse Marsch, Tyler Adams RB Leipzig looked like they might secure the crucial victory they needed against Paris Saint-Germain to boost their chances of keeping alive their hopes of playing in European competition after the New Year. A costly mistake, coupled with PSG’s quality, erased that dream scenario though, dooming the Leipzig contingent to a painful defeat.

Tyler Adams committed a costly turnover in the 67th minute that sparked a PSG counterattack leading directly to a Lionel Messi equalizer, and by the time Messi converted a panenka penalty kick just seven minutes after that, Adams and Leipzig had watched their hopes of an upset in Paris disappear.

For Adams, the moment was a painful one. He was in the midst of a solid performance, but when Achraf Hakimi put him under pressure, Adams appeared to anticipate a foul call and proceeded to lose the ball, which immediately sparked a PSG counter. There would be no referee’s whistle to stop the play and Kylian Mbappe and Messi did the rest, erasing Leipzig’s 2-1 lead.

The eventual defeat leaves RB Leipzig without a single point through three group stage matches, four points behind third-place Club Brugge. Advancing to the Round of 16 was always going to be difficult for Marsch’s squad, but their loss to to Brugge on September 27 made a knockout round place all but impossible, and suddenly made even securing a consolation place in the Europa League knockout rounds a longshot.

Leipzig will get another chance at PSG on November 2, when the French giants visit Germany, and if Marsch and his team can take any consolation from Tuesday it is in the knowledge that they weren’t very far from earning a result at the Parc de Prince.

The good news for Adams and RB Leipzig is they return to action on Saturday against last-place Greuther Furth before kicking off DFB Pokal play next week against lower-division Babelsberg. Leipzig has fashioned a four-match unbeaten run in Bundesliga play, and a win on Saturday could help them climb a step closer to the top four, which could ease some of the mounting pressure on Marsch, who came under scrutiny for the team’s slow starts in Bundesliga and Champions League play.