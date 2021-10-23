Gianluca Busio leaves Venezia defeat with apparent injury

Gianluca Busio has grown into a consistent starter for Serie A club Venezia, but the American midfielder could now be faced with a spell on the sidelines.

Busio was substituted at halftime on Saturday in the club’s eventual 3-1 road defeat to Sassuolo with an apparent injury. The former Sporting KC midfielder started for Paolo Zanetti’s side, but suffered an early injury in the match and eventually was replaced before the second half.

Busio’s injury was a tough blow. In the second half, we haven’t had the same balance. Especially difficult with Vacca also missing tonight. Just as Zanetti seemed to have found his best midfield in Busio, Vacca, and Ampadu. 75’ | Sassuolo 3-1 Venezia#SassuoloVenezia — Venezia FC (@VeneziaFC_EN) October 23, 2021

Despite a 32nd minute opening goal from Venezia’s David Okereke, the visitors would be pegged back by Domenico Berardi in the 37th minute. Sassuolo would score twice more in the second half to claim its second win out of the past five matches.

Busio was helped off at halftime and replaced by Dor Peretz, ending what looked to be a promising performance by the 19-year-old. Saturday marked Busio’s eighth league appearance for the club following his transfer from MLS, all of which had been starts.

“We had the right initial approach in a difficult arena against a team that has a lot of quality,” Zanetti said in a postmatch interview. “Unfortunately, until the own goal we were more than in the game and could even have gone into the break 2-1 up, as the goalkeeper performed a miracle. That would’ve made it a completely different match.

“I will be honest, I did not like our attitude after we conceded in the second half,” Zanetti said. “We weren’t as aggressive as usual and also lost Gianluca Busio to injury.”

He helped Venezia to a 1-0 league win over Fiorentina on October 18, playing 90 minutes in his central midfield position. Busio remains an option for the U.S. men’s national team after playing out the final 12 minutes of a 2-1 World Cup Qualifying victory over Costa Rica back on October 13.

However, his latest injury could cost him to miss out on November’s two-match qualifying schedule against Mexico and Jamaica.

Saturday’s defeat for Venezia leaves it in 16th place in the league table, two points clear of the relegation zone. Busio’s injury could force fellow American midfielder Tanner Tessmann into a larger role with the club, after the former FC Dallas product played 22 minutes off the bench.

Venezia has a quick turnaround, hosting Salernitana on October 26 before matches against Genoa and AS Roma.