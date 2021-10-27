Josef Martinez tops list of highest-selling MLS jerseys

Josef Martinez hasn’t delivered his traditional traditional breathtaking statistics with Atlanta United this season, but the Venezuelan star did rank first in jersey sales among MLS players.

Martinez edged out Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz and LAFC attacker Carlos Vela for the No. 1 spot in the list. It’s the first time Martinez has reached the No. 1 spot after being in the top five in each of the past four years.

The Sounders have four players in the top ten for MLS jersey sales while the LA Galaxy have three and the Five Stripes have two. Austin FC has three players ranked in the Top 25, an incredible feat for the first-year MLS franchise.

Here is a look at the Top 25 highest-selling jerseys in MLS in 2021:

1 Josef Martinez Atlanta United 2 Raul Ruidiaz Seattle Sounders 3 Carlos Vela LAFC 4 Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez LA Galaxy 5 Nicolas Lodeiro Seattle Sounders 6 Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders 7 Miles Robinson Atlanta United 8 Fredy Montero Seattle Sounders 9 Jonathan dos Santos LA Galaxy 10 Sebastian Lletget LA Galaxy 11 Nani Orlando City 12 Chris Wondolowski San Jose Earthquakes 13 Cecelio Dominguez Austin FC 14 Emanuel Reynoso Minnesota United 15 Brenner FC Cincinnati 16 Lucas Zelarayan Columbus Crew 17 Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC 18 Johnny Russell Sporting Kansas City 19 Diego Valeri Portland Timbers 20 Alejandro Bedoya Philadelphia Union 21 Gonzalo Higuain Inter Miami CF 22 Diego Chara Portland Timbers 23 Alexander Ring Austin FC 24 Tomas Pochettino Austin FC 25 Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC