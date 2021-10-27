Josef Martinez tops list of highest-selling MLS jerseys

Josef Martinez hasn’t delivered his traditional traditional breathtaking statistics with Atlanta United this season, but the Venezuelan star did rank first in jersey sales among MLS players.
Martinez edged out Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz and LAFC attacker Carlos Vela for the No. 1 spot in the list. It’s the first time Martinez has reached the No. 1 spot after being in the top five in each of the past four years.
The Sounders have four players in the top ten for MLS jersey sales while the LA Galaxy have three and the Five Stripes have two. Austin FC has three players ranked in the Top 25, an incredible feat for the first-year MLS franchise.
Here is a look at the Top 25 highest-selling jerseys in MLS in 2021:
|1
|Josef Martinez
|Atlanta United
|2
|Raul Ruidiaz
|Seattle Sounders
|3
|Carlos Vela
|LAFC
|4
|Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez
|LA Galaxy
|5
|Nicolas Lodeiro
|Seattle Sounders
|6
|Cristian Roldan
|Seattle Sounders
|7
|Miles Robinson
|Atlanta United
|8
|Fredy Montero
|Seattle Sounders
|9
|Jonathan dos Santos
|LA Galaxy
|10
|Sebastian Lletget
|LA Galaxy
|11
|Nani
|Orlando City
|12
|Chris Wondolowski
|San Jose Earthquakes
|13
|Cecelio Dominguez
|Austin FC
|14
|Emanuel Reynoso
|Minnesota United
|15
|Brenner
|FC Cincinnati
|16
|Lucas Zelarayan
|Columbus Crew
|17
|Walker Zimmerman
|Nashville SC
|18
|Johnny Russell
|Sporting Kansas City
|19
|Diego Valeri
|Portland Timbers
|20
|Alejandro Bedoya
|Philadelphia Union
|21
|Gonzalo Higuain
|Inter Miami CF
|22
|Diego Chara
|Portland Timbers
|23
|Alexander Ring
|Austin FC
|24
|Tomas Pochettino
|Austin FC
|25
|Hany Mukhtar
|Nashville SC
