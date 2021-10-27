SBISoccer.com

Josef Martinez tops list of highest-selling MLS jerseys

Josef Martinez tops list of highest-selling MLS jerseys

By October 27, 2021 5:20 pm

Josef Martinez hasn’t delivered his traditional traditional breathtaking statistics with Atlanta United this season, but the Venezuelan star did rank first in jersey sales among MLS players.

Martinez edged out Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz and LAFC attacker Carlos Vela for the No. 1 spot in the list. It’s the first time Martinez has reached the No. 1 spot after being in the top five in each of the past four years.

The Sounders have four players in the top ten for MLS jersey sales while the LA Galaxy have three and the Five Stripes have two. Austin FC has three players ranked in the Top 25, an incredible feat for the first-year MLS franchise.

Here is a look at the Top 25 highest-selling jerseys in MLS in 2021:

1 Josef Martinez Atlanta United
2 Raul Ruidiaz Seattle Sounders
3 Carlos Vela LAFC
4 Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez LA Galaxy
5 Nicolas Lodeiro Seattle Sounders
6 Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders
7 Miles Robinson Atlanta United
8 Fredy Montero Seattle Sounders
9 Jonathan dos Santos LA Galaxy
10 Sebastian Lletget LA Galaxy
11 Nani Orlando City
12 Chris Wondolowski San Jose Earthquakes
13 Cecelio Dominguez Austin FC
14 Emanuel Reynoso Minnesota United
15 Brenner FC Cincinnati
16 Lucas Zelarayan Columbus Crew
17 Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC
18 Johnny Russell Sporting Kansas City
19 Diego Valeri Portland Timbers
20 Alejandro Bedoya Philadelphia Union
21 Gonzalo Higuain Inter Miami CF
22 Diego Chara Portland Timbers
23 Alexander Ring Austin FC
24 Tomas Pochettino Austin FC
25 Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC

 

