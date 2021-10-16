Josh Sargent starts again for Norwich City, but scoring drought continues

Josh Sargent’s search for his first English Premier League goal for Norwich City continued on Saturday as the American striker was held in check at Carrow Road.

Sargent made his fourth league start of the English Premier League season, but failed to find the net as Daniel Farke’s side tied Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0. It was Sargent’s seventh league appearance for the club following his summer transfer from Werder Bremen.

The 21-year-old played 76 minutes in the match for the Canaries, starting alongside veteran forward Teemu Pukki in Farke’s 5-3-2 formation. Although Sargent created the most chances in the match (3), his lone effort on goal was a tame one, failing to take advantage of an error at the back by Brighton.

Robert Sanchez’s failed clearance in the 44th minute saw Sargent pick up possession in the box, but the American striker’s shot into the empty net lacked the power to reach the goal-line.

How in the world did Josh Sargent miss from here? 😳 pic.twitter.com/R6fqPbOP2K — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) October 16, 2021

The U.S. men’s national team forward continued on into the second half, but failed to make much of an impact before being substituted in the 76th minute. Sargent lost possession five times and saw two of his shot attempts blocked by the Seagulls backline.

Norwich’s draw leaves them bottom of the league table with two points earned through eight matches as one of three winless teams in the new Premier League campaign.

Sargent’s next opportunity will come on October 23rd at Stamford Bridge against defending UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea. After failing to make the recent USMNT World Cup Qualifying roster this month, Sargent will hope for a better run of form to get back into the fold for Gregg Berhalter’s side in November.