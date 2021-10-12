Juventus reportedly interested in acquiring USMNT's Gio Reyna

Juventus already has one U.S. men’s national team player on its roster and is reportedly interested in acquiring a second.

The Old Lady is interested in acquiring Gio Reyna from Borussia Dortmund, Fichajes reported Monday. Borussia Dortmund has listed a transfer fee of €45 million for Reyna’s services, according to the report.

The 18-year-old Reyna is in his second season with the Bundesliga club after breaking into the first team in January 2020. Reyna has registered two goals and one assist in five appearances with Dortmund this season and is currently rehabilitating a hamstring injury he suffered on September international duty with the USMNT.

Reyna signed a new contract with the club in November 2020 following his 18th birthday, which runs until June 2025. In 69 appearances with Dortmund, Reyna has contributed 10 goals and 11 assists, winning the German Cup in 2021 and featuring in the UEFA Champions League.

Reyna is pushing to be back in Marco Rose’s squad for Dortmund’s return to league play on Saturday against Mainz. The club sits in third place in the Bundesliga table and has also won both of its opening group stage matches in this season’s UCL tournament.

On the international stage, Reyna has scored four goals in nine caps with the USMNT, last appearing in a 0-0 draw with El Salvador in early September.

Juventus sits in seventh place in the Serie A table and resumes league action on October 17 vs. AS Roma. Should the Old Lady strike a deal with Dortmund, Reyna could unite with international teammate Weston McKennie, who is in his second season with the club following a permanent transfer from Schalke.