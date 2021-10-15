Juventus-Roma headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Juventus has been slowly, but surely, climbing back up the Serie A standings after a terrible start to the season, but a very tough test awaits in a Roma side trying to recapture it’s dominant early-season form.

Juventus has won three matches in a row, and can close the gap on the top four to a single point with a win against a Roma side that has split its past four matches.

In England, Manchester United is within striking distance of Premier League leaders Chelsea. Things are still early, and their opponent Leicester City is thankful for that. The Foxes’ slow start has them sitting in 13th and in desperate need of a big win.

In MLS, the New York Derby headlines the action in the United States, with the New York Red Bulls trying to catch a struggling NYCFC side.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trials of fuboTV, ESPN+, and Paramount+ for all your soccer streaming needs. Make sure you use these SBI-specific links to sign up today, and if you sign up for Paramount+ using our link (and use the offer code SBI) you will receive a free one-month trial.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, as well as a full rundown of This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Juventus vs Roma – The Champions League picture is swiftly evading Juventus and Sunday offers what could become a six-pointer in the long view of the season.

2. Leicester City vs Manchester United – The Foxes are hoping to snap out of their early-season funk and deliver a result against the high-flying Manchester United cast.

3. Freiburg vs RB Leipzig – Jesse Marsch is hoping to have his Red Bulls rejuvenated on the other side of the international break. Freiburg, currently in fifth, presents a stiff test he must overcome to avoid his chair getting hotter.

4. New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC – This Hudson River derby has major playoff implications in the MLS’ Eastern Conference. At the moment, the Red Bulls are only three points off the cut line that has a three-team tie that includes NYCFC.

5. Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern München – No. 1 vs No. 2 in Germany. Enough said.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes- Hoffenheim vs Köln

French Ligue 1

3 p.m. –fuboTV– PSG vs Angers SCO

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Necaxa vs Puebla

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Mazatlán vs Atlas

English Championship

3 p.m. –ESPN+– West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City

Argentine Primera División

1:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Godoy Cruz vs Central Córdoba SdE

3:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Rosario Central vs Patronato

6 p.m. –Paramount+– Racing Club vs Platense

8:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Vélez Sarsfield vs Arsenal

8:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Defensa y Justicia vs Estudiantes

Belgian First Division A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Club Brugge vs Kortrijk

Liga de Expansión MX

10:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Dorados vs Raya2

Scottish Championship

2:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Hamilton Academical vs Partick Thistle

Turkish Super Lig

1 p.m. –fuboTV– İstanbul Başakşehir vs Beşiktaş

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs New York RB II

NCAA Men’s Soccer

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Clemson vs Duke

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Memphis vs South Fla.

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Syracuse vs Boston College

7 p.m. –fuboTV– North Carolina vs Louisville

8 p.m. –fuboTV– NC State vs Virginia

NCAA Women’s Soccer

1 a.m. –ESPN+– UC Irvine vs Hawaii

12:05 p.m. –ESPN+– Northern Colo. vs Eastern Wash.

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Coastal Carolina vs Ga. Southern

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Georgia St. vs Arkansas St.

4 p.m. -ESPN App- Boston College vs Louisville

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Troy vs South Alabama

5 p.m. -ESPN App- Florida St. vs Virginia Tech

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Appalachian State vs Louisiana-Monroe

7 p.m. –ESPN+– VMI vs Furman

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Oregon St. vs UCLA

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Chattanooga vs ETSU

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Duke vs Wake Forest

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Samford vs Western Caro.

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Georgia vs South Carolina

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Mississippi St. vs Tennessee

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Lamar University vs Sam Houston

8 p.m. –ESPN+– UTRGV vs SFA

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Texas vs Baylor

8 p.m. -ESPN App- Alabama vs Texas A&M

8 p.m. –ESPN+– UTEP vs Middle Tennessee

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Montana vs Idaho

9 p.m. –fuboTV– Utah vs California

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Portland St. vs Idaho St.

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento St. vs Weber St.

10 p.m. –fuboTV– Arizona vs Washington

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Grand Canyon vs Seattle U

Saturday

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. -Peacock- Watford vs Liverpool

10 a.m. -Peacock- Manchester City vs Burnley

10 a.m. -Peacock- Southampton vs Leeds United

10 a.m. –fuboTV, USA Network- Leicester City vs Manchester United

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

10 a.m. -Peacock- Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV– Brentford vs Chelsea

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Greuther Fürth vs Bochum

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha BSC

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Monchengladbach vs Stuttgart

Spanish La Liga

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Levante vs Getafe

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Sociedad vs Mallorca

Italian Serie A

9 a.m. -Paramount+- Spezia vs Salernitana

12 p.m. -Paramount+- Lazio vs Internazionale

2:45 p.m. -Paramount+- Milan vs Hellas Verona

French Ligue 1

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Clermont vs Lille

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco

Major League Soccer

1 p.m. –ESPN+– CF Montréal vs Philadelphia Union

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami

7 p.m. –ESPN+– New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– D.C. United vs Nashville SC

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Toronto FC vs Atlanta United

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin FC vs Minnesota United

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers

Liga MX

6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+- Monterrey vs León

8 p.m. -TUDN.com- Pachuca vs Santos Laguna

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Atlético San Luis vs América

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL

National Women’s Soccer League

7:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Racing Louisville FC vs Orlando Pride

8 p.m. –Paramount+– Chicago Red Stars vs Kansas City NWSL

10 p.m. –Paramount+– OL Reign vs Washington Spirit

Argentine Primera División

12:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Sarmiento vs Unión Santa Fe

2:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Gimnasia La Plata vs Newell’s Old Boys

5 p.m. –Paramount+– Lanús vs Banfield

7:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Huracán vs Boca Juniors

Brasileirão

6 p.m. –Paramount+– Chapecoense vs Fortaleza

8 p.m. –Paramount+– América Mineiro vs Bahia

Canadian Premier League

3:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Forge vs Atlético Ottawa

6 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Pacific vs Valour

English Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Fulham vs Queens Park Rangers

French Ligue 2

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Toulouse vs Auxerre

Hondurian Liga Nacional

9:15 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Vida vs Olimpia

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Cruz Azul vs Mazatlán

6 p.m. -TUDN, fuboTV– Necaxa vs Monterrey

Dutch Eredivisie

10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Heerenveen vs Ajax

3 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs PEC Zwolle

Scottish Premiership

10 a.m. –Paramount+– Motherwell vs Celtic

Spanish Segunda

12:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Las Palmas vs Tenerife

USL Championship

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs Austin Bold

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Las Vegas Lights vs Phoenix Rising

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs Louisville City

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Memphis 901 vs Atlanta United II

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs Loudoun United

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Charlotte Independence vs Charleston Battery

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs Rio Grande Valley

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs FC Tulsa

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Oakland Roots vs Orange County SC

USL League One

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond Kickers vs Forward Madison

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Omaha vs North Carolina

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Chattanooga Red Wolves vs Toronto II

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Greenville Triumph vs New England II

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Tucson vs Tormenta

NCAA Men’s Soccer

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Massachusetts vs Davidson

2 p.m. –ESPN+– IUPUI vs Green Bay

3 p.m. –ESPN+– ETSU vs VMI

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Longwood vs Gardner-Webb

8 p.m. –ESPN+– UNLV vs Utah Valley

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Dayton vs Saint Louis

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Purdue Fort Wayne vs UIC

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Air Force vs Seattle U

10 p.m. –ESPN+– UC Irvine vs CSU Bakersfield

10 p.m. –ESPN+– UC Riverside vs Cal St. Fullerton

NCAA Women’s Soccer

12 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Fairfield vs Iona

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Cornell vs Yale

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Brown vs Harvard

1 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Quinnipiac vs Siena

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Campbell vs Winthrop

1 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Monmouth vs Canisius

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Lehigh vs Loyola Maryland

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Dartmouth vs Penn

2 p.m. –ESPN+– American vs Colgate

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Boston U. vs Bucknell

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Holy Cross vs Lafayette

2 p.m. –ESPN+– USC Upstate vs Longwood

2 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Manhattan vs Saint Peter’s

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Clemson vs Miami (FL)

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Columbia vs Princeton

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Pittsburgh vs Syracuse

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Army West Point vs Navy

7 p.m. –ESPN+– High Point vs Gardner-Webb

7 p.m. -ESPN App- North Carolina vs NC State

Sunday

English Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Everton vs West Ham United

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern München

11:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Augsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld

Spainish La Liga

8 a.m. –ESPN+– Rayo Vallecano vs Elche

10:15 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+- Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Villarreal vs Osasuna

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Barcelona vs Valencia

Italian Serie A

6:30 a.m. –Paramount+– Cagliari vs Sampdoria

9 a.m. –Paramount+– Genoa vs Sassuolo

9 a.m. –Paramount+– Empoli vs Atalanta

9 a.m. –Paramount+– Udinese vs Bologna

12 p.m. –Paramount+– Napoli vs Torino

2:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Juventus vs Roma

French Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Troyes vs Nice

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Brest vs Reims

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Metz vs Rennes

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Bordeaux vs Nantes

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Strasbourg vs Saint-Étienne

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Montpellier vs Lens

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Marseille vs Lorient

Major League Soccer

1 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– New York Red Bulls vs New York City

10 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV– Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City

Liga MX

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Pumas UNAM vs Juárez

6 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO- Guadalajara vs Toluca

National Women’s Soccer League

2 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, Paramount+– North Carolina Courage vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

7 p.m. –Paramount+– Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns

Argentine Primera División

2:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Colón vs Talleres Córdoba

2:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Atlético Tucumán vs Argentinos Juniors

5 p.m. –Paramount+– Aldosivi vs Independiente

7:15 p.m. –Paramount+– River Plate vs San Lorenzo

Belgian First Division A

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Sint-Truiden vs Anderlecht

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sporting Charleroi vs Genk

Brasileirão

3 p.m. –Paramount+– Athletico-PR vs Fluminense

3 p.m. –Paramount+– Palmeiras vs Internacional

5:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Grêmio vs Juventude

5:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Ceará vs RB Bragantino

5:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Atlético Goianiense vs Atlético Mineiro

7:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Flamengo vs Cuiabá

7:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Sport Recife vs Santos

Canadian Premier League

2 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– York United vs Edmonton

4 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Cavalry vs HFX Wanderers

English Championship

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Cardiff City

Hondurian Liga Nacional

8 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Real España vs Platense

Liga de Expansión MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Tepatitlán vs Cimarrones de Sonora

Liga MX Femenil

4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- América vs Tijuana

Dutch Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs Utrecht

Swedish Allsvenskan

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hammarby vs AIK

Turkish Super Lig

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Konyaspor

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahçe

USL Championship

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento Republic vs Tacoma Defiance

6 p.m. –ESPN+– OKC Energy vs Birmingham Legion

6 p.m. –ESPN+– San Diego Loyal vs New Mexico United

8 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs El Paso Locomotive

USL League One

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs North Texas

NCAA Men’s Soccer

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Penn St. vs Indiana

NCAA Women’s Soccer

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Colorado vs Stanford

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Ohio St. vs Michigan

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Oklahoma vs Kansas St.