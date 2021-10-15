Juventus-Roma headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Juventus has been slowly, but surely, climbing back up the Serie A standings after a terrible start to the season, but a very tough test awaits in a Roma side trying to recapture it’s dominant early-season form.
Juventus has won three matches in a row, and can close the gap on the top four to a single point with a win against a Roma side that has split its past four matches.
In England, Manchester United is within striking distance of Premier League leaders Chelsea. Things are still early, and their opponent Leicester City is thankful for that. The Foxes’ slow start has them sitting in 13th and in desperate need of a big win.
In MLS, the New York Derby headlines the action in the United States, with the New York Red Bulls trying to catch a struggling NYCFC side.
Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, as well as a full rundown of This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online:
This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
1. Juventus vs Roma – The Champions League picture is swiftly evading Juventus and Sunday offers what could become a six-pointer in the long view of the season.
2. Leicester City vs Manchester United – The Foxes are hoping to snap out of their early-season funk and deliver a result against the high-flying Manchester United cast.
3. Freiburg vs RB Leipzig – Jesse Marsch is hoping to have his Red Bulls rejuvenated on the other side of the international break. Freiburg, currently in fifth, presents a stiff test he must overcome to avoid his chair getting hotter.
4. New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC – This Hudson River derby has major playoff implications in the MLS’ Eastern Conference. At the moment, the Red Bulls are only three points off the cut line that has a three-team tie that includes NYCFC.
5. Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern München – No. 1 vs No. 2 in Germany. Enough said.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online
Friday
German Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes- Hoffenheim vs Köln
French Ligue 1
3 p.m. –fuboTV– PSG vs Angers SCO
Liga MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Necaxa vs Puebla
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Mazatlán vs Atlas
English Championship
3 p.m. –ESPN+– West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City
Argentine Primera División
1:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Godoy Cruz vs Central Córdoba SdE
3:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Rosario Central vs Patronato
6 p.m. –Paramount+– Racing Club vs Platense
8:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Vélez Sarsfield vs Arsenal
8:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Defensa y Justicia vs Estudiantes
Belgian First Division A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Club Brugge vs Kortrijk
Liga de Expansión MX
10:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Dorados vs Raya2
Scottish Championship
2:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Hamilton Academical vs Partick Thistle
Turkish Super Lig
1 p.m. –fuboTV– İstanbul Başakşehir vs Beşiktaş
USL Championship
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs New York RB II
NCAA Men’s Soccer
7 p.m. -ESPN App- Clemson vs Duke
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Memphis vs South Fla.
7 p.m. -ESPN App- Syracuse vs Boston College
7 p.m. –fuboTV– North Carolina vs Louisville
8 p.m. –fuboTV– NC State vs Virginia
NCAA Women’s Soccer
1 a.m. –ESPN+– UC Irvine vs Hawaii
12:05 p.m. –ESPN+– Northern Colo. vs Eastern Wash.
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Coastal Carolina vs Ga. Southern
4 p.m. –ESPN+– Georgia St. vs Arkansas St.
4 p.m. -ESPN App- Boston College vs Louisville
5 p.m. –ESPN+– Troy vs South Alabama
5 p.m. -ESPN App- Florida St. vs Virginia Tech
6 p.m. –fuboTV– Appalachian State vs Louisiana-Monroe
7 p.m. –ESPN+– VMI vs Furman
7 p.m. –fuboTV– Oregon St. vs UCLA
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Chattanooga vs ETSU
7 p.m. -ESPN App- Duke vs Wake Forest
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Samford vs Western Caro.
7 p.m. -ESPN App- Georgia vs South Carolina
7 p.m. -ESPN App- Mississippi St. vs Tennessee
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Lamar University vs Sam Houston
8 p.m. –ESPN+– UTRGV vs SFA
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Texas vs Baylor
8 p.m. -ESPN App- Alabama vs Texas A&M
8 p.m. –ESPN+– UTEP vs Middle Tennessee
9 p.m. –ESPN+– Montana vs Idaho
9 p.m. –fuboTV– Utah vs California
9 p.m. –ESPN+– Portland St. vs Idaho St.
9 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento St. vs Weber St.
10 p.m. –fuboTV– Arizona vs Washington
10 p.m. –ESPN+– Grand Canyon vs Seattle U
Saturday
English Premier League
7:30 a.m. -Peacock- Watford vs Liverpool
10 a.m. -Peacock- Manchester City vs Burnley
10 a.m. -Peacock- Southampton vs Leeds United
10 a.m. –fuboTV, USA Network- Leicester City vs Manchester United
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 a.m. -Peacock- Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV– Brentford vs Chelsea
German Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Greuther Fürth vs Bochum
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha BSC
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Monchengladbach vs Stuttgart
Spanish La Liga
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Levante vs Getafe
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Sociedad vs Mallorca
Italian Serie A
9 a.m. -Paramount+- Spezia vs Salernitana
12 p.m. -Paramount+- Lazio vs Internazionale
2:45 p.m. -Paramount+- Milan vs Hellas Verona
French Ligue 1
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Clermont vs Lille
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco
Major League Soccer
1 p.m. –ESPN+– CF Montréal vs Philadelphia Union
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes
6 p.m. –ESPN+– Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami
7 p.m. –ESPN+– New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– D.C. United vs Nashville SC
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Toronto FC vs Atlanta United
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders
9 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin FC vs Minnesota United
9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids
10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers
Liga MX
6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+- Monterrey vs León
8 p.m. -TUDN.com- Pachuca vs Santos Laguna
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Atlético San Luis vs América
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL
National Women’s Soccer League
7:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Racing Louisville FC vs Orlando Pride
8 p.m. –Paramount+– Chicago Red Stars vs Kansas City NWSL
10 p.m. –Paramount+– OL Reign vs Washington Spirit
Argentine Primera División
12:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Sarmiento vs Unión Santa Fe
2:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Gimnasia La Plata vs Newell’s Old Boys
5 p.m. –Paramount+– Lanús vs Banfield
7:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Huracán vs Boca Juniors
Brasileirão
6 p.m. –Paramount+– Chapecoense vs Fortaleza
8 p.m. –Paramount+– América Mineiro vs Bahia
Canadian Premier League
3:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Forge vs Atlético Ottawa
6 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Pacific vs Valour
English Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Fulham vs Queens Park Rangers
French Ligue 2
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Toulouse vs Auxerre
Hondurian Liga Nacional
9:15 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Vida vs Olimpia
Liga MX Femenil
1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Cruz Azul vs Mazatlán
6 p.m. -TUDN, fuboTV– Necaxa vs Monterrey
Dutch Eredivisie
10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk
12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Heerenveen vs Ajax
3 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs PEC Zwolle
Scottish Premiership
10 a.m. –Paramount+– Motherwell vs Celtic
Spanish Segunda
12:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Las Palmas vs Tenerife
USL Championship
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs Austin Bold
5 p.m. –ESPN+– Las Vegas Lights vs Phoenix Rising
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs Louisville City
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Memphis 901 vs Atlanta United II
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs Loudoun United
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Charlotte Independence vs Charleston Battery
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs Rio Grande Valley
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs FC Tulsa
10 p.m. –ESPN+– Oakland Roots vs Orange County SC
USL League One
6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond Kickers vs Forward Madison
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Omaha vs North Carolina
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Chattanooga Red Wolves vs Toronto II
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Greenville Triumph vs New England II
10 p.m. –ESPN+– Tucson vs Tormenta
NCAA Men’s Soccer
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Massachusetts vs Davidson
2 p.m. –ESPN+– IUPUI vs Green Bay
3 p.m. –ESPN+– ETSU vs VMI
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Longwood vs Gardner-Webb
8 p.m. –ESPN+– UNLV vs Utah Valley
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Dayton vs Saint Louis
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Purdue Fort Wayne vs UIC
10 p.m. –ESPN+– Air Force vs Seattle U
10 p.m. –ESPN+– UC Irvine vs CSU Bakersfield
10 p.m. –ESPN+– UC Riverside vs Cal St. Fullerton
NCAA Women’s Soccer
12 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Fairfield vs Iona
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Cornell vs Yale
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Brown vs Harvard
1 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Quinnipiac vs Siena
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Campbell vs Winthrop
1 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Monmouth vs Canisius
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Lehigh vs Loyola Maryland
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Dartmouth vs Penn
2 p.m. –ESPN+– American vs Colgate
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Boston U. vs Bucknell
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Holy Cross vs Lafayette
2 p.m. –ESPN+– USC Upstate vs Longwood
2 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Manhattan vs Saint Peter’s
7 p.m. -ESPN App- Clemson vs Miami (FL)
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Columbia vs Princeton
7 p.m. -ESPN App- Pittsburgh vs Syracuse
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Army West Point vs Navy
7 p.m. –ESPN+– High Point vs Gardner-Webb
7 p.m. -ESPN App- North Carolina vs NC State
Sunday
English Premier League
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Everton vs West Ham United
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
German Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern München
11:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Augsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld
Spainish La Liga
8 a.m. –ESPN+– Rayo Vallecano vs Elche
10:15 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+- Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Villarreal vs Osasuna
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Barcelona vs Valencia
Italian Serie A
6:30 a.m. –Paramount+– Cagliari vs Sampdoria
9 a.m. –Paramount+– Genoa vs Sassuolo
9 a.m. –Paramount+– Empoli vs Atalanta
9 a.m. –Paramount+– Udinese vs Bologna
12 p.m. –Paramount+– Napoli vs Torino
2:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Juventus vs Roma
French Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Troyes vs Nice
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Brest vs Reims
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Metz vs Rennes
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Bordeaux vs Nantes
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Strasbourg vs Saint-Étienne
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Montpellier vs Lens
2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Marseille vs Lorient
Major League Soccer
1 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– New York Red Bulls vs New York City
10 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV– Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City
Liga MX
1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Pumas UNAM vs Juárez
6 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO- Guadalajara vs Toluca
National Women’s Soccer League
2 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, Paramount+– North Carolina Courage vs NJ/NY Gotham FC
7 p.m. –Paramount+– Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns
Argentine Primera División
2:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Colón vs Talleres Córdoba
2:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Atlético Tucumán vs Argentinos Juniors
5 p.m. –Paramount+– Aldosivi vs Independiente
7:15 p.m. –Paramount+– River Plate vs San Lorenzo
Belgian First Division A
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Sint-Truiden vs Anderlecht
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sporting Charleroi vs Genk
Brasileirão
3 p.m. –Paramount+– Athletico-PR vs Fluminense
3 p.m. –Paramount+– Palmeiras vs Internacional
5:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Grêmio vs Juventude
5:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Ceará vs RB Bragantino
5:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Atlético Goianiense vs Atlético Mineiro
7:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Flamengo vs Cuiabá
7:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Sport Recife vs Santos
Canadian Premier League
2 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– York United vs Edmonton
4 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Cavalry vs HFX Wanderers
English Championship
7 a.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Cardiff City
Hondurian Liga Nacional
8 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Real España vs Platense
Liga de Expansión MX
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Tepatitlán vs Cimarrones de Sonora
Liga MX Femenil
4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- América vs Tijuana
Dutch Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs Utrecht
Swedish Allsvenskan
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hammarby vs AIK
Turkish Super Lig
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Konyaspor
12 p.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahçe
USL Championship
5 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento Republic vs Tacoma Defiance
6 p.m. –ESPN+– OKC Energy vs Birmingham Legion
6 p.m. –ESPN+– San Diego Loyal vs New Mexico United
8 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs El Paso Locomotive
USL League One
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs North Texas
NCAA Men’s Soccer
12 p.m. –fuboTV– Penn St. vs Indiana
NCAA Women’s Soccer
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Colorado vs Stanford
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Ohio St. vs Michigan
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Oklahoma vs Kansas St.
