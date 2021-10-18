Manchester United-Atalanta, Atletico-Liverpool headline This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

Manchester United is in a funk, coming off an English Premier League loss to Leicester City ahead of its crucial UEFA Champions League clash with Atalanta.

The Serie A side is currently topping Group F, and can open up a four-point gap on Manchester United with a win. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are currently sitting in third place, behind Atalanta and Young Boys, and a loss could put the Red Devils’ hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds in jeopardy.

Liverpool heads into its visit to Atletico Madrid with a chance to pull away from the Group B pack. Atletico is in second place, two points behind the Reds, but a win at the Wanda Metropolitana would keep the Spanish champions ahead of third-place FC Porto.

In other action this week, the U.S. women’s national team returns to action with a friendly against South Korea on Thursday in Kansas City. It will be the first of star striker Carli Lloyd’s last two games with the team and offers a chance for some of the team’s recent call-ups Andi Sullivan and Mallory Pugh to continue their positive runs of form.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, as well as a full rundown of This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online:

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Manchester United vs. Atalanta. The Red Devils need a win to bolster their chances of reaching the knockout rounds, while Atalanta could strengthen its hold on first place in Champions League Group F.

2. Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool. The best head-to-head matchup features two powers in good form.

3. Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig. The Messi – Mbappe – Neymar front line helped beat Manchester City 2-0 in the last round of UCL action. Can Jesse Marsch’s Red Bulls, even on their best day, make it a fair fight?

4. Red Bull Salzburg vs. Wolfsburg. Watch for the Brenden Aaronson vs. John Brooks battle, stay for the major Group G implications.

5. Atlanta United vs. NYCFC. The MLS playoff race is tightening up, and NYCFC suddenly finds itself in desperate need of a win against an Atlanta United side that has aspirations of moving into the East’s top four.

This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

Monday

English Premier League

3 p.m. -Peacock- Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Spanish La Liga

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Espanyol vs Cádiz

Italian Serie A

2:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Venezia vs Fiorentina

Brasileirão

7 p.m. –Paramount+– São Paulo vs Corinthians

Ecuadorian Primera A

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente del Valle vs Manta

French Ligue 2

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Ajaccio

Peruvian Primera Division

2:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Binacional vs Universitario

Turkish Super Lig

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Hatayspor vs Gaziantepspor

NCAA Men’s Soccer

5 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Western Ill. vs Bradley

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Michigan vs Akron

NCAA Women’s Soccer

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Colby-Sawyer vs Dartmouth

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Delaware St. vs Penn

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, Galavision- Beşiktaş vs Sporting CP

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Club Brugge vs Manchester City

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Porto vs Milan

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com- PSG vs RB Leipzig

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Inter Milan vs Sheriff

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid

UEFA Europa League

10:30 a.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV- Celtic vs Ferencváros

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Querétaro vs Monterrey

8 p.m. -TUDN.com- Puebla vs Mazatlán

8:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás- América vs Santos Laguna

10:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás- Atlas vs Cruz Azul

Argentine Primera División

1:30 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Platense vs Rosario Central

3:45 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Unión Santa Fe vs Racing Club

6 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Patronato vs Defensa y Justicia

8:15 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Central Córdoba SdE vs Vélez Sarsfield

English Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Stoke City vs AFC Bournemouth

Spanish Segunda

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Tenerife vs Eibar

NCAA Men’s Soccer

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Temple vs Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Longwood vs Liberty

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Harvard vs Holy Cross

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Northeastern vs Boston U.

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Duke vs Furman

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Albany vs Colgate

7 p.m. -ESPN App- UIC vs Notre Dame

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Vermont vs Dartmouth

7 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Cornell vs Binghamton

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Oakland vs Louisville

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Unc Wilmington vs VCU

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Wright St. vs Marshall

7 p.m. –ESPN+– West Virginia vs Kentucky

7 p.m. -ESPN App- William & Mary vs NC State

7 p.m. –ESPN+– USC Upstate vs UNC Greensboro

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Loyola Maryland vs Wake Forest

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Bowling Green vs Purdue Fort Wayne

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Loyola Marymount vs North Carolina

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Princeton vs Lehigh

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Wisconsin vs Northwestern

NCAA Women’s Soccer

5 p.m. -ESPN+- Princeton vs Lehigh

5 p.m. -ESPN+- Central Connecticut vs Harvard

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, Galavision- Salzburg vs Wolfsburg

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Lille vs Sevilla

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Zenit vs Juventus

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Chelsea vs Malmö FF

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Young Boys vs Villarreal

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Benfica vs Bayern Munich

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Manchester United vs Atalanta

UEFA Europa League

10:30 a.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Spartak Moscow vs Leicester City

Major League Soccer

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– D.C. United vs New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter Miami vs Toronto FC

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Atlanta United vs New York City FC

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Orlando City SC vs CF Montréal

8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC

8 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Minnesota United vs Philadelphia Union

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Nashville SC vs Columbus Crew

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC

Liga MX

8 p.m. -TUDN.com- Toluca vs Necaxa

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- León vs Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Tigres UANL vs Pachuca

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Tijuana vs Guadalajara

Argentine Primera División

1:30 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV- Arsenal vs Gimnasia La Plata

3:45 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV- San Lorenzo vs Lanús

6 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV- Banfield vs Huracán

6 p.m. –Paramount+– Estudiantes vs Atlético Tucumán

8:15 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV- Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz

Brasileirão

6 p.m. –Paramount+– Ceará vs Palmeiras

Canadian Premier League

7 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Atlético Ottawa vs Valour

English Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion

CONCACAF League

6 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN- Santos de Guápiles vs Forge

Uruguayan Primera Division

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Peñarol vs Torque

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– New York RB II vs Loudoun United

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Charleston Battery vs LA Galaxy II

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Miami FC

8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Tulsa vs Atlanta United II

9 p.m. –ESPN+– New Mexico United vs San Antonio

9 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs Austin Bold

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Tacoma Defiance vs Oakland Roots

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Orange County SC vs San Diego Loyal

USL League One

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Omaha vs Forward Madison

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Fenerbahçe vs Antwerp

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Rapid Wien vs Dinamo Zagreb

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, Galavision- Lazio vs Olympique Marseille

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Ludogorets vs Sporting Braga

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Midtjylland vs Crvena Zvezda

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, Galavision- PSV vs Monaco

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Rangers vs Brøndby

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– West Ham United vs Genk

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Napoli vs Legia Warszawa

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Sturm Graz vs Real Sociedad

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Lokomotiv Moskva vs Galatasaray

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Sparta Prague vs Olympique Lyonnais

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Olympiakos Piraeus

UEFA Europa Conference League

10:30 a.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- HJK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- Mura vs Rennes

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- København vs PAOK

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- Qarabağ vs Kairat

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- Anorthosis vs Flora

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- Bodø / Glimt vs Roma

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- Alashkert vs LASK Linz

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- Feyenoord vs Union Berlin

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- Vitesse vs Tottenham Hotspur

12:45 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- Maccabi Haifa vs Slavia Praha

3 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- CFR Cluj vs AZ

3 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- Partizan vs Gent

3 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- CSKA Sofia vs Zorya

3 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- Jablonec vs Randers

3 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- Basel vs Omonia Nicosia

3 p.m. –Paramount+, TUDN.com- Slovan Bratislava vs Lincoln Red Imps

Women’s Friendly

8 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- USA vs Korea Republic

Argentine Primera División

1:30 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Argentinos Juniors vs Colón

3:45 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Newell’s Old Boys vs Aldosivi

6 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Independiente vs Sarmiento

8:15 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV– Talleres Córdoba vs River Plate

Brasileirão

7 p.m. –Paramount+– Internacional vs RB Bragantino

Canadian Premier League

9 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Cavalry vs Pacific

CONCACAF League

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN- Deportivo Saprissa vs Comunicaciones

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Marathón vs Motagua

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Tapatío vs Dorados

NCAA Women’s Soccer

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Michigan St. vs Maryland

7 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Michigan vs Penn St.

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Purdue vs Northwestern

8 p.m. -ESPN App- Texas vs West Virginia