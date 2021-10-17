MLS Rewind: Galaxy down Timbers, RSL rolls past Rapids, and more

The LA Galaxy stole three points at the death against the Portland Timbers with Sacha Kljestan playing the hero at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Greg Vanney’s side claimed an important win in their push for a playoff spot, downing the Timbers 2-1 at home. The victory snapped a nine-match winless run for the Galaxy and also ended Portland’s four-match winning run. Javier Hernandez opened the scoring in Carson, California before Sebastian Blanco’s equalizer gave Portland a chance at the draw. However, Kljestan came off the bench and slotted home the winning spot kick to give the Galaxy an important win.

Real Salt Lake moved up the Western Conference table by downing Rocky Mountain Cup rivals Colorado 3-1 at Rio Tinto Stadium. Damir Kreilach netted his 14th goal of the season while Rubio Rubin and Anderson Julio each chipped in second-half finishes to propel the hosts into fifth place. Colorado stayed in third despite the road defeat.

The Columbus Crew rebounded from a defeat to the Philadelphia Union by rolling past Inter Miami 4-0 at Lower.com Field. Gyasi Zardes scored a goal in each half while Pedro Santos also found the back of the net in the first-half. An own goal from Leandro Gonzalez-Pirez summed up a disappointing evening for Phil Neville’s side. Columbus remains four points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern conference.

The Philadelphia Union conceded a 92nd-minute equalizer at Stade Saputo as CF Montreal fought back to claim a 2-2 draw. Kai Wagner’s 77th minute go-ahead goal looked to have given Jim Curtin’s side an important road win in Canada, but Sunusi Ibrahim’s last-gasp finish helped Wilfried Nancy’s stay in the top-seven.

Elsewhere, the Seattle Sounders fell 2-1 on the road at Houston while LAFC used a brace from Cristian Arango to down the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1. Orlando City, Minnesota United, and Atlanta United all picked up road victories.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s MLS results:

Galaxy 2, Timbers 1

(Javier Hernandez 62′, Sacha Kljestan 92′) – (Sebastian Blanco 72′)

Real Salt Lake 3, Rapids 1

(Damir Kreilach 13′, Rubio Rubin 57′, Anderson Julio 90+6′) – (Younes Namli 73′)

LAFC 3, Earthquakes 1

(Danny Musovski 3′, Cristian Arango 28′, 88′) – (Carlos Fierro 61′)

Crew 4, Inter Miami 0

(Gyasi Zardes 39′, 65′, Pedro Santos 44′, Leandro Gonzalez-Pirez own goal 83′)

CF Montreal 2, Union 2

(Matko Miljevic 33′, Sunusi Ibrahim 90+2′) – (James Pantemis own goal 63′, Kai Wagner 77′)

Dynamo 2, Sounders 1

(Maxi Urruti 15′, Darwin Quintero 20′) – (Jimmy Medranda 41′)

Revolution 2, Fire 2

(Wilfrid Kapotum 47′, Gustavo Bou 76′) – (Alvaro Medran 49′, Ignacio Aliseda 88′)

Austin FC 0, Minnesota United 1

(Franco Fragapane 16′)

Toronto FC 0, Atlanta United 2

(Luiz Araujo 45+2′, Marcelino Moreno 90+7′)

FC Cincinnati 0, Orlando City 1

(Junior Urso 13′)

DC United 0, Nashville SC 0