MLS Weekend Preview: Minnesota United hosts Sporting KC, Nashville SC visits Orlando City, and more

Sporting Kansas City heads into the penultimate weekend of the MLS regular season in first place in the Western Conference, but knows Minnesota United will have plenty to play for on Sunday afternoon.

Peter Vermes’ side leapfrogged the Seattle Sounders to top spot in the West following Wednesday’s 2-0 win over the L.A. Galaxy at Children’s Mercy Park. Johnny Russell is on fire for Sporting KC coming into Sunday’s clash with Minnesota United, scoring goals in each of his last eight appearances for the club.

Minnesota United heads into the weekend outside of the final playoff spot in the West and will need to rebound after back-to-back winless results.

Saturday’s schedule is headlined by a pair of Eastern Conference showdowns involving clubs both in and just outside of the playoff places. D.C. United welcomes the Columbus Crew to Audi Field looking to stay above the red line following Wednesday’s 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls. Columbus remains without Gyasi Zardes, but earned an important 3-2 victory over Orlando City with Lucas Zelarayan playing the hero.

The New York Red Bulls are level with CF Montreal on 43 points apiece and both teams are looking to jump into the final playoff spot with three matches to play. New York’s eight-match unbeaten run came to an end in the Nation’s Capital on Wednesday while CF Montreal has drawn their three last matches in league play. Omir Fernandez and Sunusi Ibrahim are the in-form attackers in that contest.

Orlando City and Nashville SC meet on Sunday with both teams trying to stay in the mix for second spot in the East while Real Salt Lake hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday in Western Conference play.

Here is look at the top MLS matches this weekend, and the stacked schedule of action:

Minnesota United vs. Sporting KC

(Sunday, 1 p.m., ESPN)

Sporting Kansas City’s quest to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference remains up to them with three matches to play.

Johnny Russell has carried Sporting KC to four victories out of the past matches and now has 14 goals and six assists overall this season. The Scottish winger’s strong run of form has been a positive for Peter Vermes’ side, who will see Tim Melia return in goal from his one-match suspension in midweek.

Minnesota United remains in the hunt for a playoff spot, but will need a strong home outing to avoid a further drop in the table. A 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday saw Adrian Heath’s side drop to eighth place, with LAFC right on their tails. Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou will have to come up with something special at Allianz Field on Sunday.

Orlando City vs. Nashville SC

(Sunday, 4 p.m., UniMas)

Nashville SC moved back to second place in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday and will look to stay there by weekend’s end.

A 6-3 romp over FC Cincinnati saw Gary Smith’s side erase a first-half deficit and take advantage of favorable results elsewhere in the Eastern Conference. C.J. Sapong and Randall Leal both registered braces for the club, giving Nashville its first win since September 22. Leal, Sapong, and Hany Mukhtar will all look to lead the way in Florida on Sunday.

Orlando City’s 3-2 loss to the Columbus Crew on Wednesday snapped a five-match unbeaten run and pushed Oscar Pareja’s squad down to fifth place in the table. Daryl Dike’s contributions in front of goal of late have been impressive, but overall the Lions will need others to contribute. Nani and Chris Mueller are two likely candidates to help Dike in the Lions attack this weekend at home.

D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew

(Saturday, 7:30 pm, ESPN+)

Defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew know a victory is needed to stay alive for a playoff spot in the East, but luckily Caleb Porter has one of the best playmakers to call on this weekend.

Lucas Zelarayan’s stellar outing vs. Orlando City kept the Crew alive for a postseason berth, but the Armenian international will need a similar showing in D.C. on Saturday. Zelarayan contributed a stellar goal at Lower.com Field on Wednesday while also contributing two assists in the 3-2 win. Miguel Berry has also impressed in Gyasi Zardes’ absence, scoring in each of the last two matches.

D.C. United’s 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls couldn’t have come at a better time of the season, keeping them in the top-seven for now. Kevin Paredes’ third goal of the campaign was all the hosts needed to defeat the Red Bulls, while veteran goalkeeper Bill Hamid posted a five-save shutout. Hernan Losada’s backline has conceded 11 goals in the past five matches and will need to have some stability to keep the Crew at bay.

New York Red Bulls vs. CF Montreal

(Saturday, 4 pm, ESPN+)

Both the New York Red Bulls and CF Montreal know what’s at stake on Saturday as both teams are just outside of the playoff places.

Gerhard Struber’s side returns home for a showdown with CF Montreal, knowing points are at a premium with three matches left to play. Patryk Klimala and Fabio have 14 goals between them this season for the Red Bulls, but neither has scored in the past three matches. The attacking duo will need to offer something in the final third to help the Red Bulls avoid a slip down the East standings.

CF Montreal has sputtered of late, tying three of their last four matches and falling into ninth place in the table. Wilfried Nancy’s side have failed to score more than one goal in each of their last two outings and need a spark in the final third to pick up a win in New Jersey. Sunusi Ibrahim has chipped in two goals in his last three outings while Djordje Mihailovic remains a top set-up man with 13 assists.

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes

(Saturday, 3:30pm, Univision)

Real Salt Lake currently has hold of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and will look to jump up the table this weekend.

A 2-1 comeback win over FC Dallas on Wednesday saw Pablo Mastroeni’s side leapfrog both LAFC and Minnesota United in the standings as Damir Kreilach and Albert Rusnak scored late second-half goals. RSL has alternated results in its past five matches and will now look to take advantage of an already eliminated San Jose side at home. Kreilach has scored in four of his last five appearances, continuing to carry the RSL attack in recent weeks.

San Jose is out of the playoff picture and now hopes to spoil RSL’s chances of making the postseason. Matias Almeyda’s side have lost three of their last five matches overall and will look to end the season on a high note. History is on the Earthquakes side as San Jose has won three of its last four head-to-head meetings with RSL. Mexican internationals Javier Lopez and Carlos Fierro have combined for 14 goals and five assists this season.

Here’s a list of the rest of this week’s action:

Saturday

Inter Miami vs. New York City FC – 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC – 6 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC – 9 p.m.

Sunday

Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids – 3 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m.