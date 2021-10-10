Panama vs. USMNT: SBI Match Day

The U.S. men’s national team heads into Sunday’s Concacaf World Cup qualifier against Panama sitting in first place in the Octagonal, but anything less than a win could cost the Americans that precious position when they take on the Canaleros in Panama City (6 p.m. ET, Paramount+, Universo)
The USMNT is fresh off an impressive 2-0 win against Jamaica, with Ricardo Pepi continuing his hot streak with two more goals, and Gregg Berhalter will be looking to tap into his squad depth to deploy a rested group to face a Panama side that has relied heavily on a veteran nucleus.
Here is the starting lineup the USMNT is deploying against Panama today:
Zardes scores!!!
Did you see those goal-scoring instincts there? Zardes just knows where to be to get his head on it. You can’t teach that.
Zardes goal. For Panama. Eating my words, but, for the record, I was channeling GGG.
So… Zardes found a way to score.
Kinda scary outside of Turner we have a B/C team lineup. Arriola smh
Are we becoming a 2nd half team? Here’s to a better half! Let’s go USA, get these 3 points
It’s a mosh pit. We might as well put hockey players out there.
Rubbish line-up. We had nice flow going-then you completely scrap it? Rotating that many players out is nothing more than over-thinking- over-coaching. That half was no surprise- the play exactly matches the quality of the players trotted out there. Giving away a half of football is always a bad idea. We were very fortunate to not be behind.
Aaronson for Arriola, Pepi for Zardes, Adams for Acosta. Yedlin for one of the backs if they don’t get it together. Not enough subs to remove all six weak points off the field (Bello, Lletget)
I would have busio for arriola, see if weah gets more involved and then put aaronson. Richards for one of the CBs.
Agreed on Busio, if for no other reason than service on set pieces. I’d prefer my own right foot over the service we’ve seen tonight. Sheesh.
Pretty clear Weah is being wasted in this lineup. Everything going through Moore, Musah and Arriola on the right. Weah hasn’t gotten a ball into space yet or even one where he can do something with it.
Panama flexed to not let him get it, but he has a few times. Arriola looks like a guy who went a hard 90 a few days ago. I expect him to be subbed at half
I wonder if this Berhalter’s strategy. We’ve seen it more than once now. Either tell the players to play poorly in the first half or intentionally select the starting eleven that will not be able to produce anything and then make adjustments and subs in the second half to look like a very capable coach who can admit his mistakes and make necessary adjustments.
What GGG envisioned as “2 scrappy teams” looks more like 2 crappy teams. Zimmerman and Turner were good. Musah ok. Weah is frustrated by the bad passing and movement. Zardes contributed by being fouled once. Arriola is too tired to reprise his Jamaica performance. Lletget and Acosta not delivering, should be the first subs in my opinion. Bello wasn’t too bad.
I agree Zimmerman was good from what I saw. Crappy streaming keeps going put so I missed pretty large portions of the game. I know we all want US to stomp all these teams but it never works out that way. I think 0-0 was the goal at halftime and ultimately the goal is 1 point. Anything better is gravy. I do expect some halftime subs. I think I saw Adams warming up so I expect he comes in right away
This is a second half team and central American teams cannot keep the pace in 2nd half.
Little to highlight this half.
Zardes not his night. Weah is AWOL. Arriola hustling. The mid three are ok. Defense shaky and turner saving this team.
Lleget has to step in with a professional foul there. Great save by Turner
it had occurred to me that as sloppy as i thought we were selected to be up top, they are our mirror, and we’d have the better keeper. but the idea is to be better than your opponent in some way…..he says as he watches arriola cross to no one.
i’m now with the poster who said mckenzie and bello together are a mistake.
very different look from GB with the pressure, not the same 4 3 3, interesting. Arriloa yanked down in the box, no call.
they actually were just playing 451 on defense. personally i think that’s more sound and mature than 433 and pressing, which to me is childish risk taking against good teams.
yes, and at times 4 1 4 1 in our half, and pressing 4 2 2 2
I hope that Panamanian fans show enough gratitude to GGG for trotting out this line up for USMNT and making it an entertaining game for the home fans, with plenty of scoring chances for the home side and a road team incapable of finding and making the killer pass to create goals on the counter
there a reason why a team that might be playing for a deadball goal is overhitting the corners to the other end of the 6? and on lofted balls in arriola’s direction it’s almost like he’s conceding the ball and playing defense.
arriola was open in space between the backs and couldn’t trap the ball. people don’t get why this doesn’t work. and panama is too fast and playing the ball around the back too fast to press. so you picked forwards to press and can’t actually do it.
jamaica should really not be the template for the rest of concacaf.
We’re not as bad as first half Honduras, but the first 20 minutes hasn’t been inspiring. Bad passes. Musah ok but showing too much of the ball. Mackenzie took Brooks’ sleeping pills and gets bailed out by Panama’s poor finishing. Lletget passing poorly. Unless we grab one on a set piece, we’re going to go into the 2nd half within striking distance.
*Hoping* to go into the 2nd half within striking distance. And our set pieces are crap.
At least, Weah is starting at LW
Whew! A Mexican referee.
lol
I think McKenzie is a mistake, especially on the same side as Bello.
Surprised Arriola starting..
Surprised Moore over Yedlin on the road in Concacrap
I think Mackenzie will be on the right, Bello on the left. But agreed on those two being the weak links.
moore has looked fine. yedlin is the one who it’s like how is he even on the list? i’d call moore, a healthy cannon, and scally to trial. yedlin at this point is living off a 5 year dated reputation. i can remember him being on the hook for like 3 goals since sarachan, each of which changed the result. and dest is a wing mid or forward in backfield clothing.
– Weah, Zardes and Arriola up front. Surprised to see Arriola after 90 on Thursday, but guessing he can give us 50-60 hard minutes, then bring on Aaronson or Hoppe. Maybe the same sub pattern for Zardes, who seems to always hustle with his 2-way game.
– Looking forward to seeing if Weah can stretch the defense. With Aaronson being saved as a sub, he sure seems ready for the moment.
– A bit surprised to see no M Robinson, but Panama’s strength is not offense, and are all about physicality up front. Zimmerman and McKensie are good choices, with Acosta in the middle, to blunt the attack.
– We know what we get with Lletget..knock him if you will, but he knows his role, and has shown he can be effective against CONCAFAF opponents.
– Surprised not to see Yedlin, but both Moore and Bello showed well in the Gold Cup.
– We’ll know by the 2nd half how well this lineup works together.
This is a USMNT D team. What the ?
A repeat of 1H versus Honduras to come
Panama looked week and may be regressing to the mean, like Ives predicted. I’d say it’s a C team. Should be good enough to hold the fort down for the 2nd half subs of Hoppe, Pepi, and (Dest (if healthy enough/Bello is bad enough) or Yedlin (If Bello holds up).
Don’t like the starting XI at all, especially the defense and midfield. I’m expecting a very poor first half and lots of changes early in the second.
worth noting, i’d made an argument right around gold cup where it was like, “if player x hadn’t gotten hurt would player y have ever emerged.” horvath got in for steffen’s injury and hoppe was actually seeing the field after arriola got hurt, roldan, even lewis. they made the most of their opportunities but you see where down deep with arriola and zardes healthy that’s who he actually wants to favor. i bring this up because when you’re like asking is this B, C, D, i think his favored 23 if everyone was healthy is different than who we liked and thought played well through summer and september. i say this because it suggests he’s improvising and getting lucky that day he throws hoppe or horvath out there, because down deep he doesn’t quite mean it. his instinct is sean johnson and arriola and zardes even if pefok and horvath and hoppe would outplay them.
I think you’re right. The center of gravity seems to be Lletget, Zardes, Acosta and Arriola. When they’re healthy, the lineup seems to yield spaces to them, regardless of their form or those of others. They’re the Bornstein/Ricardo Clark or Wondolowski of this this cycle and go to WC at the expense of at least 2-3 regular starters in top 5 leagues.
As for today, Pepi, Aaronson and Robinson have been responsible for 100% of the goals one way or another. Leaving them all out at the same time?
Starting XI on US Soccer shows some rotation, but not as much as I thought. Zardes and Arriola haters can get ready to spite their coffee. Miles Robinson must be tired or injured (See IV, that’s what I mean by “in camp.”) Good to see Musah getting another start, and Lletget as well as Acosta on as predicted. Hope Adams can take the whole game off. USA!!! USA!!!
Spit your coffee. You may also spite it.
Lol, Arriola is a has been and Zardes is a never was.
Looking forward to the Subs rallying us from 0-2 down to tie and get a point
to me it’s a striker problem. not a huge arriola fan but you could do that for 45-60 and put in aaronson and he’s fresh for next week. but the problem is it’s basically 11 guys picked to defend and you’d like at least 1 guy who when we get the ball could either silver platter the rest with service, or be some great finisher themselves. failing that, just a better striker than zardes. i see how this unit could create defensive chaos for an hour. i am curious where the goals will come from. i think he thinks pure speed but panama is not the ideal team to be relying on speed. you wanna match the athletes for defensive purposes but then be the more technical group of athletes.
like i said the other day, arriola and zardes are too sloppy to work, you want 1 of those 2 (at least) to be sufficiently technical they can bail the other out. one trying to set up the other is bad news, and i also think athletic soccer at the expense of technique plays to panama’s limited strengths as a tall, athletic team that often lacks team concept and top end skill. he doesn’t get why it was AJ and Zusi that burned this team before — technicians who put it where they mean to.
mids are fine (from this list), fine with his backline, i prefer the 2 wingbacks for defense and i would have rotated a CB too. i thought zimmermann was better so robinson plays the road game. i would like to see richards but i’d dance with who brung you and trust the 3 guys with more caps. just tell them to boot it downfield in an emergency and it’ll be fine.
I don’t think GGG sees this as a “striker problem.” I think he likes what Arriola and Zardes do. He’d only start 1 of Pulisic or Reyna in this game, even if both were available. Zardes gets the nod either way because GGG rates his work rate and tracking back. Zardes ain’t slow either, even if he has the brick feet of a blind and drunken sailor. With the best offensive/possession weapons out, GGG will always double down on guys with motors pressing up front. I still think he stumbled upon rather than created this strategy in the 2nd half of the Honduras game… but I bet he will ride it to the end now that it saved his job.
i need to show GB footage of italy this summer where you can get a rough back 8 of defenders, and general team defense — kind of like he does, but then have snipers up top where if they get the ball they can finish it tidy. every line of the field being scrappy is overkill.
QO: i can see this unit keeping it to 0-1 goals allowed. the flaw is where do the goals come from. i also think when adams, musah, are in your midfield, plus the backs and turner, we will bottle them up fine with that alone. do you really need to take risks and press? forwards picked for defense? we’re back to gold cup, i see us keeping it pretty clean but to get 3 points you need 1-2 goals.
IV, I love you man, but every line of the field being scrappy is not overkill, and Pep and Klopp disagree with you too, for example. Italy’s talent and technical levels are insane, and their clacio culture is built around absorbing pressure to set up the counter, and then possess possess possess with the lead. Maybe we can do that, idk, but I like the pressure game myself and the evolution of the beautiful game to include 11 scrappy players across the lines to disrupt and create…along with other ways too. Unless one is absolutely and exceptionally on another planet then the luxury of a non scrapper is almost gone imo
dude, are you watching this? i’m watching 3 forwards picked to chase who because panama’s fast and plays the ball with tempo can’t actually press them. in which case if this is normal soccer give me 3 technicians.
like i said to JR the other day, you cannot base your tactics and personnel on what works against a crap team like jamaica. jamaica was slow and indecisive in the back. chasing is not going to work today, at least not at this point.
of course I’m watching dude. I’d say that half went how GB wanted, absorbing, relying on Turner. And the point remains that Klopp and Pep and soooooooo many others coaching disagree with you. PSG a case in point; when the front 3 play 2 ways, they are good, when they don’t, they basically suck