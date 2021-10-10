Panama vs. USMNT: SBI Match Day

The U.S. men’s national team heads into Sunday’s Concacaf World Cup qualifier against Panama sitting in first place in the Octagonal, but anything less than a win could cost the Americans that precious position when they take on the Canaleros in Panama City (6 p.m. ET, Paramount+, Universo)

The USMNT is fresh off an impressive 2-0 win against Jamaica, with Ricardo Pepi continuing his hot streak with two more goals, and Gregg Berhalter will be looking to tap into his squad depth to deploy a rested group to face a Panama side that has relied heavily on a veteran nucleus.

Here is the starting lineup the USMNT is deploying against Panama today:

USMNT set to face veteran Panama side

