Report: Jordan Morris to return for Sounders vs. Galaxy

Jordan Morris’ loss has been huge for the Seattle Sounders, but the American winger is reportedly set to play a part in the final stages of the season.
Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer confirmed Thursday in a radio appearance on 950 KJR that Morris received medical clearance and should appear against the L.A Galaxy on Monday at Lumen Field. Morris has missed the entire MLS season after suffering a torn left ACL on loan with Swansea City in the English Football League Championship in February.
The injury came roughly three years after Morris suffered a torn right ACL with the Sounders in Concacaf Champions League action.
Morris has continued to rehab at the team’s facilities in Washington and now could make his season debut in an important match for the Sounders on Monday. The 27-year-old’s return would be a welcomed boost for the Sounders, who have recently slipped from the top spot in the Western Conference.
Seattle’s 3-0 loss to LAFC on Tuesday paired with Sporting KC’s 2-0 win over the Galaxy on Wednesday has seen the Sounders drop to second place on goal difference. The Sounders have also been without Raul Ruidiaz and Nicolas Lodeiro due to separate injuries, leaving the club with several attacking stars out of the lineup.
Morris’ return would also be a boost for the U.S. men’s national team, who continues its World Cup Qualifying campaign in November. He has 10 goals in 39 caps with the USMNT to date and would be another attacking option for Gregg Berhalter to consider going forward.
If Morris can return to form hopefully that will be the end of Arriola. You look at a top-6 at winger of Pulisic, Reyna, Aaronson, Weah, Morris, and Konrad de la Fuente, and IMHO that actually starts looking really good, especially if you project them over the course of what they might do over the next year. You can certainly feel good about getting four really good ones to put on the plane to the World Cup.
not quite sure what to say here. he might help depending what state he comes back in, how sharp, how fit, how healthy. i do think people forgot him once reyna took off. but the issue i see is november might be too soon and then the early windows next year would be MLS offseason. which is the reason why january camp was originally created, is to have players fit for qualifiers and friendlies happening before MLS kicks a ball. so, a little complicated…..but the more the merrier…..
Or you could maybe see him get another January loan move…though I suspect Seattle wouldn’t be wild about that, considering Morris has had two major knee injuries now and the last one came on that last loan move to Swansea. Still, if Morris has ambitions it might serve him to get games ASAP because making that plane yo Qatar is not going to be easy and it’s now or never for him in terms of making his case.
he’s back faster than i’d anticipated but when he did this my concern was would he be back and ready, that the likely return timing was early next year, and that by this point other wings would have stepped up, that this was lousy timing for his chance. i think his window for success is we still need wing help as this progresses and he starts next MLS season well, and he plays in late quali or summer friendlies and starts making a case. but both him and long couldn’t have timed it worse, their ETA is the end of quali, and if we manage to qualify without them, that usually favors the players who qualified the team. uphill battle.
that being said, GB adored him and has gone to lengths to reincorporate arriola after his absence.