Reports: Wolfsburg joins race for Ricardo Pepi

Ricardo Pepi is continuing to garner European interest and Bundesliga club Wolfsburg has reportedly joined the race for his signature.
Wolfsburg has joined Eredivisie side Ajax and Italian Serie A club Genoa in the race for Pepi, German outlets Bild and Wolfsburger Nachrichten reported Tuesday. Pepi’s stellar rise as one of the top young attacking talents in both MLS and the U.S. men’s national team pool has led to a growing amount of interest in the young striker.
The 18-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season with FC Dallas, registering 13 goals so far, the most of any American player in MLS. He also scored the game-winning penalty kick in this year’s MLS All-Star Game, helping the MLS All-Stars defeat their Liga MX counterparts.
Pepi made headlines when he formally announced his decision to play for the United States rather than Mexico, a decision that cleared the way for Pepi to earn his first USMNT call-up in September.
Pepi’s international debut was one for the ages, as he scored a goal and helped set up three others in a 4-1 comeback win over Honduras in Concacaf World Cup qualifying in September.
The growing interest from clubs like Wolfsburg has Pepi looking like the next candidate to make the jump from FC Dallas to Europe, a path taken by Weston McKennie, Chris Richards, Tanner Tessmann, and Reggie Cannon.
Pepi is currently with the USMNT ahead of its three-match October World Cup Qualifying schedule, which begins on Thursday in Austin, Texas against Jamaica.
Ideally:
1) a club willing to develop and play young players
2) a stable management and tenured coach
3) not in a relegation fight
Even Haaland has taken a very measured approach. Instead of jumping on the first offer from the big guns, went to Salzburg and then Dortmund first and got to play all the time and become even better.
Would be a terrible move for him. They do not have a culture of playing young players there. It’s not about the biggest club for Pepi at this point. He needs to show he can adjust to the European game and be productive. Playing time and patience from his club will be the most important thing.
But of course Wolfsburg. Because German scouts like nothing more than taking talent from FC Dallas, it’s an absolute fetish with them. You KNEW the Bundesliga was going to come calling for Pepi at some point, that was inevitable. Law of nature, almost.
At least they’re going to have to pay Dallas for this one.
Here’s to hoping this coming week makes that race much faster!