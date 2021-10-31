Saturday MLS Scoreboard: Red Bulls grab late win, NYCFC keeps rolling, and more

Major League Soccer’s New York contingent took a pair of major steps toward securing playoff places with important wins that headlined Saturday’s MLS action.

Fabio scored a stoppage-time winner, set up by Caden Clark, to give the New York Red Bulls a vital 1-0 victory over CF Montreal at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, a win that helped the Red Bulls jump past D.C. United into playoff position.

A late laaaate go-ahead goal for @NewYorkRedBulls! 😱 pic.twitter.com/MncySaAR3T — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 30, 2021

NYCFC moved a step closer to playoff safety by posting a third consecutive win with its own convincing 3-1 victory against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, eliminating Phil Neville’s men from playoff contention. Valentin Castellanos moved into first place in the MLS Golden Boot race, and boosted his candidacy for MVP with a two-goal, one-assist performance that helped NYCFC jump to third place in the East.

🇦🇷 🤝 🇧🇷 Talles Magno makes it three for #NYCFC! pic.twitter.com/mYS9d5EgoS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 30, 2021

Atlanta United saw its quest to tighten its hold on a playoff spot thwarted by a late Toronto FC goal in a 1-1 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jordan Perruzza’s 88th-minute equalizer forced the Five Stripes to settle for a point, setting up a crucial midweek clash with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

In the Western Conference, Real Salt Lake squandered its chance to build a cushion on its playoff spot in a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes. Chris Wondolowski was one of four goal-scorers for an Earthquakes side already eliminated from the playoffs, spoiling the party at Rio Tinto Stadium as RSL faces a pair of difficult matches against Portland and Sporting KC to close out the regular season.

Here is a rundown of Saturday’s scores.

Saturday MLS Scoreboard

Inter Miami 1, NYCFC 3 (Final)

(Nicolas Figal 56′) – (Valentin Castellanos 33′, 60′, Talles Magno 83′)

Real Salt Lake 3, Earthquakes 4 (Final)

(Albert Rusnak 9′, 90+3′, Maikel Chang 85′) – (Carlos Fierro 37′, Chris Wondolowski 45+3′, Cade Cowell 69′, Jackson Yueill 79′)

Red Bulls 1, CF Montreal 0 (Final)

(Fabio 90+1′)

Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1 (Final)

(Luiz Araujo 15′) – (Jordan Perruzza 88′)

D.C. United 1, Crew 1 (2nd Half)

(Paul Arriola 3′) – (Lucas Zelarayan 45′)

FC Dallas 1, Austin FC 1 (1st Half)

(Jesus Ferreira 38′) – (Diego Fagundez 36′)

Sunday Schedule

Minnesota United vs. Sporting KC (1p.m. ET)

Dynamo vs. Rapids (3 p.m. ET