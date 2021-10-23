Saturday MLS Scoreboard: Sounders host Sporting KC, Nashville SC faces Union, and more

MLS Decision Day is roughly two weeks away and many clubs remain in the hunt for playoff places and official seeding as the regular season nears its climax.

The Seattle Sounders lead the Western Conference table by six points over Sporting KC ahead of Saturday afternoon’s clash at Lumen Field. Seattle has failed to win its last two matches, but will be expected to deliver a much better showing at home. Sporting KC has won three of its last five matches and know a victory on the road would keep them in the hunt for the No. 1 seed.

Second place in the Eastern Conference remains up for grabs as the Philadelphia Union hosts Nashville SC at Subaru Park. Jim Curtin’s side know a victory tonight will boost them in front of Nashville based on overall victories. Daniel Gazdag scored twice in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Minnesota United. Nashville SC can’t catch the New England Revolution for the top spot in the East, but can move six points clear of Philly with a win in Chester.

Minnesota United sits two points above the red line in the Western Conference and now welcomes ninth-place LAFC to town. Both teams have won back-to-back matches and will be eager to walk away with three points. A win for LAFC paired with other results could see them jump to seventh place while Minnesota United could finish the weekend as high as fourth.

NYCFC hosts DC United at Yankee Stadium knowing pressure will be on as both teams sit level on 41 points apiece. Hernan Losada’s side sit above the red line coming into the match despite failing to win any of their last three matches. Ola Kamara will be eager to add to his 17 goals against an NYCFC side who has failed to win since September 18.

Elsewhere, the Colorado Rapids host the Portland Timbers at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park while San Jose meets with Vancouver looking to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The Columbus Crew hosts the New York Red Bulls knowing Gyasi Zardes will not be available due to a recent knee injury.

Here’s a closer look at Saturday’s MLS schedule:

Sounders, Sporting KC – 3:30 p.m.

Crew, Red Bulls – 6 p.m.

NYCFC, DC United – 7:30 p.m.

Union, Nashville SC – 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC, CF Montreal – 7:30 p.m.

Fire, Real Salt Lake – 8 p.m.

Inter Miami CF, FC Cincinnati – 8 p.m.

Minnesota United, LAFC – 8 p.m.

Rapids, Timbers – 9 p.m.

Galaxy, FC Dallas – 10 p.m.

Earthquakes, Whitecaps – 10 p.m.