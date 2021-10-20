Sergiño Dest impresses in wing role to help Barcelona earn first Champions League win

Sergiño Dest made his second straight start as a right winger for FC Barcelona and the U.S. men’s national team standout looked even more comfortable in the role the second time around.

Fresh off his standout showing in Sunday’s La Liga win against Valencia, Dest impressed once again in an attacking role, helping Barcelona earn a 1-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday.

Dest didn’t have a hand in Gerard Pique’s winner, but he was active throughout, generating chances while also contributing quite a bit on the defensive side. The 20-year-old finished with a game-high 13 duels won, as well as eight recoveries and three tackles, while on the attacking front he was successful on all seven of his attempted dribbles, and took three shots, including one that forced a tough save.

The victory wasn’t the convincing one Barcelona was hoping for against the underdogs from Ukraine, but it was the result the Catalans needed as they look to rebound from starting the group stage with consecutive lopsided defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Dest has been in top form over the past month, gaining confidence for both club and country. He earned SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week last week for his efforts in Barcelona’s win against Valencia, which came just three days after he earned SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors for his outstanding performance in last week’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win against Costa Rica.

and the recent shift into an attacking role for Barcelona has allowed him to show off his offensive capabilities while Barca copes with injuries and a lack of attacking options.

Dest and Barcelona take on Real Madrid on Sunday at the Camp Nou in the season’s first installment of El Clasico.