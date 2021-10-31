Sunday MLS Scoreboard: Loons down Sporting KC, Rapids win, and more

Minnesota United didn’t start Sunday’s match with Sporting Kansas City like it would have wanted, but the Loons responded to an early deficit with the reaction of a team desperate to secure its place in the playoffs.

Adrian Heath’s side downed Sporting KC, 2-1, in St. Paul on Sunday, jumping back into playoff position, up to fifth place in the Western Conference with one match to play. Franco Fragapane and Emanuel Reynoso scored first-half goals for the Loons in response to Khiry Shelton’s eighth-minute opener for visiting SKC.

IT WAS A GRAVEYARD SMASH Frank ties it up for the Loons pic.twitter.com/BYkRmGSx2u — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) October 31, 2021

SKC failed to muster up a comeback, recording only two shots on goal in the road defeat.

The Loons will need to win their final match of the season and hope for some other clubs to slip up this week for any chance of reaching the postseason. Sporting KC stays top of the Western Conference for now on 58 points, sitting ahead of the Seattle Sounders on goal difference.

In other Sunday MLS action, Orlando City and Nashville SC split the points in Florida on Sunday afternoon, playing out a 1-1 draw at Exploria Stadium.

Daryl Dike continued his strong run of form for the Lions, opening the scoring for Oscar Pareja’s side in the 18th minute. The U.S. men’s national team forward delivered a tap-in finish from inside of the box, giving Orlando City a first-half lead.

Like getting the king size candy bars, you gotta be there at the right time 🍫 @DarylDike | #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/vmfROS793V — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) October 31, 2021

Gary Smith’s side equalized after halftime to earn a vital point in its quest for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Hany Mukhtar raced towards goal in the 53rd minute and slotted a right-footed shot into the bottom corner to give Nashville SC a share of the spoils.

SALUTE THE 〽️VP ALL EVEN IN ORLANDO pic.twitter.com/xYGNlpdroW — x – Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) October 31, 2021

Nashville stays in second place while Orlando City is in fifth.

The Colorado Rapids remained in the hunt for the top spot in the Western Conference with a 1-0 win against the Houston Dynamo.

Dominique Badji’s 58th minute finish was all Robin Fraser’s side needed to draw level with both Seattle and Sporting KC on 58 points apiece.

William Yarbrough continued his strong season for the Rapids, making six saves to preserve the clean sheet.

The Philadelphia Union jumped to second place in the Eastern Conference heading into Decision Day, downing FC Cincinnati 2-0 at Subaru Park. Goals from Daniel Gazdag and Paxten Aaronson was all Jim Curtin’s side needed to move in front of several teams in the East table and set up a tricky Decision Day showdown with New York City FC.

Olivier Mbaizo’s deflected shot off Gazdag in the first-half broke the deadlock from Chester, giving the Union a 1-0 lead going into halftime. Aaronson doubled up the hosts lead with a missile of a left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner, sealing another home victory for the defending Supporters’ Shield winners.

Here’s a closer look at Sunday’s MLS results:

Minnesota United 2, Sporting KC 1

(Franco Fragapane 20′, Emanuel Reynoso 37′) – (Khiry Shelton 8′)

Orlando City 1, Nashville SC 1

(Daryl Dike 18′) – (Hany Mukhtar 57′)

Dynamo 0, Rapids 1

(Dominique Badji 58′)

Union 2, FC Cincinnati 0

(Daniel Gazdag 11′, Paxten Aaronson 53′)